The Thousand Sunny 9545 South Dixie Highway
Drinks
Food
Boba Tea
Lemonade
Signature Drinks
Soft Drink
Drinks
Boba Tea
Fruit Ice Tea
$7.50
Milk Tea
$7.50
Dirty Brown sugar
$8.00
Lemonade
Lemonade
$5.75
Green Tea Lemonade
$6.75
Black Tea Lemonade
$6.75
Strawberry Lemonade
$6.75
Passion Fruit Lemonade
$6.75
Lychee Lemonade
$6.75
Mango Lemonade
$6.75
Signature Drinks
Gomu Gomu Nomi
$9.00
Saboba Island
$9.00
Fire Fist
$9.00
Dr Chopper
$9.00
Moss head
$9.00
Soft Drink
Ramune
$5.00
Soda
$2.50
Bottle Water
$2.00
Sparking Water
$4.50
Food
Appetizers
Cabbage Salad
$6.50
Veggie Spring Roll
$6.50
Veggie Dumpling
$7.50
Wayu Beef Gyoza
$9.50
Katsu Chicken
$12.00
Takoyaki
$8.50
Pirate poky bao
$8.50
French Fries
$6.50
Edamame
$6.50
Scallion pancakes
$9.50
Hot Pot
Kimchee Pot
$16.00
Cream Curry Pot
$16.00
Tom Yum Pot
$16.00
Sizchuan Spicy Pot
$16.00
Shacha XO Pot
$16.00
Japanese Sukiyaki Pot
$16.00
Sanji Special
sizzling short ribs plate
$23.00
sizzling pork belly plate
$19.50
kimchee fried rice
$16.00
Tatababasco Fire Ramen
$15.99
Dessert
Moss Head
$7.50
Soul King
$7.50
Whole Cake Island
$7.50
Wanted
$5.99
The Thousand Sunny 9545 South Dixie Highway Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 342-9295
9545 South Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Closed
All hours
