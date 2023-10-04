Main Menu

Appetizers

Delicious choices to start your dining experience!

Chip Basket

$8.99

Fresh fried white corn tortilla chips with choices of Guacamole, House Salsa, or Queso Caribe

Empanadas

$8.99

2 Empanadas served with a dipping sauce

Pinchos

$8.99

2 skewers with dipping sauce and grilled garlic crostinis

Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack, and White American Cheeses in a gill pressed flour tortilla with Roasted Tomatillo Sauce and Creme Caribe.

Tomato Bisque

$7.99

Breakfast Entrees

Start your day The Tiny Turtle Way!

AM Taco

Bacon Mac Daddy Cakes

$14.99

Banana Pancake w/ Syrup

$5.99+

Biscuits N' Gravy

$10.99

Build A Omelet

$11.99

French Toast w/ Syrup

$6.99+

Good Morning Biscuit

$7.99

Guac Boat

$7.99

Pancake w/ Syrup

$4.99+

Poutine

$11.99

Rancheros

$13.99

Rise N' Shine Bowl

$12.99

Stuffed French Toast

$15.99

The Classic

$11.99

Toastie

$10.99

Tropical Cakes

$13.99

Wake Up Burrito

$13.99

Breakfast - Others

1 Egg

$2.59

2 Eggs

$3.99

Biscuit

$2.99

Cuban Toast

$2.99

Side Bacon

$4.99

Side Sausage

$4.99

Side of Chorizo

$4.99

Side of Ham

$4.99

Side of Gravy

$4.99

Side of Potato Hash

$4.99

Side of Syrup

$1.99+

100% Maple

Fruit Cup - bananas/oranges

$3.99

Side Tomato Slices (3)

$2.99

Sofrito Whaaat?!

SM Bowl

$9.99

Our Signature Dish! Black Bean Rice topped with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and Creme Caribe. Choice of Protein and served with Beach Slaw and Maduros or choice of 2 sides.

LG Bowl

$16.99

Nachos

$11.99+

Salad

$10.99+

Burrito

$17.99

Bowls

Rise N' Shine Bowl

$12.99

Quinoa Bowl

$15.99

Surf & Turf Bowl

$20.99

Feature Fish Bowl

So-Keto Bowl

$12.99

Kaleb Bowl

$7.99

Tacos

Island Taco Basket

$11.99

Surf Taco Basket

$13.99

Sandwiches

Tripleta

$15.99

El Cubanito

$15.99

Sliders

$13.99

Cheesesteak

$16.99

Burger Caribe

$14.99

Caribbean Dog

$10.99

Mahi BLT

$17.99

Bacon Melt

$13.99

Wraps

Islander Wrap

$13.99

Ocean Wrap

$16.99

Quinoa Wrap

$15.99

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf Nachos

$21.99

Surf & Turf Burrito

$21.99

Surf & Turf Salad

$19.99

Surf & Turf Wrap

Surf & Turf Tacos

Surf & Turf Bowl

$20.99

Features

Feature Fish Bowl

Feature Fish Burrito

Feature Fish Nachos

Feature Fish Salad

Feature Fish Tacos

Feature Fish Wrap

Mahi w/ Veggies

$17.99

Shrimp & Bisque

$15.99

So-Keto Bowl

$12.99

Taco Tuesday

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Taco

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Pincho

$7.99

Kaleb Bowl

$7.99

Sauces

SM Creme Caribe

$2.59

LG Creme Caribe

$3.99

SM House Salsa

$2.59

LG House Salsa

$3.99

SM Mango Caribe

$2.59

LG Mango Caribe

$3.99

SM Ghost Salsa

$3.59

LG Ghost Salsa

$5.99

SM Tomatillo

$3.59

LG Tomatillo

$5.99

SM Guac

$3.59

LG Guac

$5.99

SM Queso

$3.59

LG Queso

$5.99

Sides

Side BBR

$5.99

Side Beach Slaw

$5.99

Side Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Side Maduros

$5.99

Side Plantain Chips

$5.99

Side Potato Sticks

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Desserts

Delicious desserts from BoriMami Bakery and Florida Key Lime Pie Company

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Fresh Key Limes, sweetened condensed milk, and graham cracker crust for a sweet, but tart refreshing treat from Florida Key Lime Pie Company

Flan

$6.99

Vanilla egg custard with a caramel sauce drizzle from BoriMami Bakery.

Tembleque

$6.99

Creamy coconut pudding/custard made with coconut milk, cornstarch, sugar, and cinnamon from BoriMami Bakery.

PB Choco Rum Cake

$8.99

Chocolate rum cake soaked in a coffee rum extract blend and toppped with a chocolate peanut butter cream and oreo crumble from BoriMami Bakery.

Tres Leche

$8.99

Vanilla cake soaked in 3 milks, including, but not limited to, evaporated, condensed, and heavy cream then topped with fresh cream topping and a cherry from BoriMami Bakery.

Pina Colada Cheesecake

$8.99

Pineapple, coconut rum, and cherries infused cheesecake with a homemade graham cracker crust from BoriMami Bakery.

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.99

Dulce de Leche, chocolate ganache, chocolate chips, and pecans atop a french vanilla cheesecake with a homemade graham cracker crust from BoriMami Bakery.

Trick or Treat Cheesecake

$8.99

Drink Menu

Beverages

H20-Free

Bottled Water

$3.50

Kids Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.50

Bar Beverages

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Bar Coffee

$3.50

Goya Juice

$3.50

Dole Pineapple

$2.50

Reg OJ

$3.50

Fresh OJ

$6.00

Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

Coconut Water

$6.00

Milk

$2.50

Choco Milk

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Kola Champagne

$2.25

Yerba Mate

$7.00

Yerba Mate - Sparkling

$6.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

IBC Cream Soda

$3.00

Kombuca

$6.50

Purps

$5.50

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Pineapple Soda

$2.50

Grape Soda

$2.25

Coco Rico

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Malta

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Pitcher of Reg OJ

$20.00

Beer

Beach Bum - Draft

$7.00

Dragon Point IPA - Draft

$7.00

Kona Big Wave - Draft

$7.00

Mango Cart - Draft

$7.00

RC Pineapple Tiki - Draft

$7.00

3 Wise Guys

$6.00

420 G13 IPA

$6.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Apple Pie Cider

$6.00

Berried Pleasure Sour

$6.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$7.00

Bud Light 16oz

$6.00

Coors Light 16oz

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

DayTime IPA

$6.00

Disorderly Tea House - Berries

$6.00

Disorderly Tea House - Lemon

$6.00

Disorderly Tea House - Peach

$6.00

Dos Equis 16oz

$7.00

Duke's Cold Nose

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Floridian

$6.00

Good Boy - Cran/Apple

$8.00

Good Boy - Peach/Mango

$8.00

Good Boy - Tropical

$8.00

Good Boy - Watermelon

$8.00

Good Boy JD - Blackberry

$8.00

Good Boy JD - Peach Tea

$8.00

Good boy JD - Raspberry

$8.00

Good Boy JD - Tea/Lemonade

$8.00

Guiness 14.9oz

$7.00

Guiness N/A

$7.00

Heineken 16oz

$7.00

Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

Hopsecutioner IPA

$6.00

Intellectual Property IPA

$6.00

Island Beats IPA

$6.00

Island Coastal Lager

$6.00

Just the Haze N/A IPA

$6.00

Keybilly Island

$6.00

Kona Seltzers - Passionfruit...

$6.00

Kona Seltzers - Starfruit Lime

$6.00

Kona Seltzers - Strawberry Guava

$6.00

Kona Seltzers - Tropical Punch

$6.00

La Colorada 16oz

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Landshark 16oz

$6.00

Little Sumpin' Sumpin'

$6.00

Luminescense IPA

$6.00

Mad Manatee IPA

$6.00

Medalla Light 10oz

$3.00

Medalla Light Bucket - 5 cans

$13.00

Mich Ultra 16oz

$6.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Night Swim Porter

$6.00

No Wake Zone

$6.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Peach Shandy

$6.00

Pear Cider

$6.00

Postcard Pils

$6.00

Pulp Fiction

$6.00

Red Stripe 16oz

$7.00

Sandy Feet 16oz

$7.00

Sour Monkey

$6.00

Stella 16oz

$7.00

Strawberry Orange Mimosa

$6.00

Toasted Lager

$6.00

Yuengling 16oz

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Boozy Root Beer Float

$12.00

Mango Piragua

$5.00

Ice Cream Piragua

$5.00

Margarita Flavored Piragua

$5.00

Pina Colada Piragua

$5.00

Strawberry Piragua

$5.00

Manhattan Ghost

$16.00

Tropical Cyclone

$12.00

Turtle-Tini

$9.00

Brazilian

$10.00

CB Punch

$9.00

Chachi Fresh

$10.00

Coconut Cartel Old Fashioned

$11.00

Coquito

$8.00

Creamsicle

$11.00

El Vaquero (ba-kero)

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Holy Mo

$9.00

Irish Rican Coffee

$11.00

Lavender Gin Fizz

$10.00

Margarita - House

$9.00

Margarita - Nice Nice

$21.00

Pink Passion

$9.00

Puertorita

$9.00

Spiked Lemonade

$8.00

Strawberry Fields

$9.00

The Lieneke

$9.00

Tiny Turtle

$8.00

Blujito

$10.00

Other Cocktails

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Screwdriver - Fresh

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Coconut Mojito

$10.00

Dark N Stormy

$9.00

Grey Hound

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Campari Spritz

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Negroni

$10.00

Mojito

Tequila Sunrise - Fresh

$9.00

Liquor

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Añejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

El Nacimiento Blanco

$8.00

El Nacimiento Añejo

$10.00

Herradura Ultra Añejo

$21.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Fresh Pineapple Tequila

$8.00

Passion Fruit Tequila

$8.00

Yave Blanco

$9.00

Yave Coconut

$9.00

Yave Jalapeño

$9.00

Yave Mango

$9.00

Yave Reposado

$11.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi Light

$8.00

Bacardi Mango Chili

$8.00

Blue Bat

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Coconut Cartel

$10.00

Coqui Blanco

$7.00

Coqui Limón

$7.00

Coruba

$7.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Don Q Cristal

$8.00

Don Q Pasión

$8.00

Don Q Reserva

$9.00

Don Q 151

$10.00

Kraken

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Papa's Pilar Blonde

$10.00

Papa's Pilar Dark

$11.00

Pusser's

$9.00

The Real McCoy

$12.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Chopin Potato

$9.00

Chopin Rye

$8.00

Chopin Wheat

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Fuzzy's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Pinnacle Coconut

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Espresso Vodka

$8.00

Strawberry/Kiwi Vodka

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Bushmills

$18.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Ghostwood Blended

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Proper Irish Apple

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Slane Irish

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$14.00

Woodford DO - Maduros

$15.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Aviation

$8.00

Blue Coat

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Citadelle Jardin D'Ete

$11.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Lavender Gin

$8.00

Nordes

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Whitley Neill Blood Orange

$8.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Macallan

$14.00

Oban

$18.00

E&J V.S.

$6.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Absente

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Blackberry

$6.00

Black Irish - Irish Cream

$8.00

Black Irish - Salted Caramel

$8.00

Black Irish - White Chocolate

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Creme De Banana

$6.00

Creme De Menthe

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva White

$8.00

Goldschlager

$10.00

Kahlúa

$10.00

Midori

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Root Beer

$6.00

RumpleMinze

$8.00

Sambuca

$9.00

St. Germaine

$8.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Trader Vic's Chocolate

$8.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Cachaca

$8.00

Cassis Noir

$10.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$10.00

Disarrono Amaretto

$11.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Munyon's Paw Paw

$9.00

Noilly Prat Rouge Vermouth

$7.00

Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Red Blend

$7.00+

Merlot

$9.00+

Malbec

$9.00+

Sangria - Red

$9.00+

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Sangria - Tropical White

$9.00+

Champagne

$6.00+

Prosecco

$9.00+

Mimosa - Reg OJ

$6.00

Mimosa - Fresh OJ

$7.50

Mimosa - Tropical

$6.00

Mimosa - Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Mimosa - Mango Juice

$6.00

Mimosa - Passion Fruit Juice

$6.00

Mimosa - Guava Juice

$6.00

Mimosa -Reg w/ Blood Orange Passion

$7.50

Shots

Liquid 420 Shot

$8.00

Vegas Bomb Shot

$8.00

Irish Caramel Apple Shot

$8.00

Coquito Shot

$5.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$8.00

Car Bomb Shot

$8.00

B-52 Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Irish Butter Apple Shot

$8.00

Mocktails

Mockarita

$7.50

Mock Mule

$7.50

Faux Punch

$7.50

NOjito

$7.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00