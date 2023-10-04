The Tiny Turtle
Appetizers
Chip Basket
Fresh fried white corn tortilla chips with choices of Guacamole, House Salsa, or Queso Caribe
Empanadas
2 Empanadas served with a dipping sauce
Pinchos
2 skewers with dipping sauce and grilled garlic crostinis
Quesadilla
Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack, and White American Cheeses in a gill pressed flour tortilla with Roasted Tomatillo Sauce and Creme Caribe.
Tomato Bisque
Breakfast Entrees
AM Taco
Bacon Mac Daddy Cakes
Banana Pancake w/ Syrup
Biscuits N' Gravy
Build A Omelet
French Toast w/ Syrup
Good Morning Biscuit
Guac Boat
Pancake w/ Syrup
Poutine
Rancheros
Rise N' Shine Bowl
Stuffed French Toast
The Classic
Toastie
Tropical Cakes
Wake Up Burrito
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
Fresh Key Limes, sweetened condensed milk, and graham cracker crust for a sweet, but tart refreshing treat from Florida Key Lime Pie Company
Flan
Vanilla egg custard with a caramel sauce drizzle from BoriMami Bakery.
Tembleque
Creamy coconut pudding/custard made with coconut milk, cornstarch, sugar, and cinnamon from BoriMami Bakery.
PB Choco Rum Cake
Chocolate rum cake soaked in a coffee rum extract blend and toppped with a chocolate peanut butter cream and oreo crumble from BoriMami Bakery.
Tres Leche
Vanilla cake soaked in 3 milks, including, but not limited to, evaporated, condensed, and heavy cream then topped with fresh cream topping and a cherry from BoriMami Bakery.
Pina Colada Cheesecake
Pineapple, coconut rum, and cherries infused cheesecake with a homemade graham cracker crust from BoriMami Bakery.
Turtle Cheesecake
Dulce de Leche, chocolate ganache, chocolate chips, and pecans atop a french vanilla cheesecake with a homemade graham cracker crust from BoriMami Bakery.