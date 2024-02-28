The Tipsy Egg
BRUNCH MENU
Rise and Shiners
- Straight Eggs$12.29
Two eggs, house bacon, potatoes, toast
- Hungry Eggs$13.99
Three eggs, more house bacon, potatoes, toast
- The Crazy Scrambler$15.59
Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, chorizo, jalapeños, white onions, tomatoes, melted cheese, chipotle mayo, potatoes, toast
- Chicken Fried Pork$13.99
Crispy pork loin, two eggs, potatoes, herb sausage gravy, toast
- Gravy Biscuit Mountain$12.99
Crumbled biscuit piled with two eggs, herb sausage gravy, potatoes
Big Bennies
Off The Griddle
- Pancakes OG$8.99
Two fluffy cakes, butter, syrup, powdered sugar
- French Toast$8.99
Challah bread, butter, syrup, powdered sugar
- Mascarpone Mint$11.99
Mascarpone, Asian Citrus, Organic honey, fresh mint, powdered sugar Choose Cakes or French Toast
- The Henderson$14.99
Stuffed challah bread walnuts, bananas,whipped cream, syrup
- Blue Hugger$11.49
Fresch blueberries, blueberry sauce, granola, whipped cream Choose Cakes or French Toast
- It's Your Birthday$10.99
Funfetti, Birthday sptrinkles, whipped cream, butter, syrup Choose Cakes or French Toast
Yumelets
- Cheese Foundation$11.99
A fluffy egg omelet, cheddar, Swiss, potatoes, toast
- Turkey Avocado$12.99
A fluffy egg omelet, turkey, smashed avocado, Swiss, tomatoes,arugula, potatoes, toast
- Veg Head$12.99
A fluffy egg omelet, spinach, cheddar cheese, broccolini, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, roasted, tomatoes, white onion, parsley, potatoes, toast
- Enchilada$13.99
A fluffy egg omelet, chorizo, japalaeno peppers, white onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, cheddar, enchilada sauce, potatoes, toast
Masterpieces
- Filet & Eggs$19.99
Filet mignon, two eggs, peppercorn sauce, grilled tomato, caramelized onions, potatoes, toast
- Katie's Avo Shrimp$21.49
Grilled Shrimp, avocado, honey strawberries, cotija cheeese, aurugula, crossaint croutons
- Chili Poblano Ranchero$15.99
Roasted poblano pepper, Scrambled eggs, bacon, pinto beans, cehddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream
- AVO toast$13.99
Wheat toast, smashed avocado, pickled red onion, roasted tomatoes, two eggs
Sammies
- BRKFST Grilled Cheese$12.99
Scrambled eggs, house bacon, cheddar, Swiss, potatoes on the sandwich, sourdough toast
- Jammin Hammie Croissant$14.29
Two Eggs, Carved ham, Swiss, bacon jam, arugula, croissant, choise of caprese tomato, home fries/ party potatoes/ french fries
- McTipsy$12.99
Egg, Carved ham, American cheese, English muffin, choice of caprese tomato/ home fries/party potatoes/french fries
- Downtown Burrito$16.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham,chorizo, potatoes, melted cheese, onions, tomatoes,jalapeños, chipotle sauce, choise of caprese tomato/ home fries/ party potatoes/ french fries
- Uptown Burrito$17.99
Filet mignon, scrambled eggs, roasted garlic, red onion, spinach, mushroom, gouda cheese, potatoes, flour, tortilla, house hot sauce, choice of caprese tomato, home fries/party potatoes/fremch fries
- Avo Turkey Wrap$12.99
Fresh turkey, Swiss, avocado, tomato,roasted garlic mayo, flour tortilla, choice of caprese tomato/ home fries/party potatoes/french fries
- Thee Reuben$14.99
Corned Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, coleslaw
- Cheese burger Cheeseburger$12.99
1/3lb. Burger Patty, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, dill pickle, red onions, sesame seed bun, choice of caprese tomato/ home fries/Party potatoes/french fries
Grains and Greens
- Power Bowl$13.99
Egg Whites, Ancient grains, broccolini, roasted tomatoes, spicy picked veggies, power greens
- Chinese Chicken Salad$14.99
Crispy sesame chicken, spring mix, schredded carrot, Radish, jicama, red bell pepper, pickled ginger, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, fried wontons, sesame dressing
- Classic Caesar$11.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, lemo, Caesar dressing
- Acai Bowl$14.99
Granola, toasted almonds, Strawberries, blueberries, tangerine, organic honey
Kids Menu
SIDES
- Two eggs$2.99
- Potatoes$3.99
- Two strips Bacon$3.99
- Sausage link$3.99
- One pancake$4.99
- One French toast$4.99
- Caprese tomatoes$4.99
- Biscuits and gravy$5.99
- Turkey Sausage$3.99
- Vegan Sausage$3.99
- Bread Choices$1.00
- Fruit$3.99
- One Egg$1.99
- 1 Mint Fench Toast$5.99
- 1 Mint Cake$5.99
- 1 Blue Hugger French Toast$5.99
- 1 Blue Hugger Cake$5.99
- 1 B-Day Cake$5.99
- 1 B-Day French Toast$5.99
- Side fresh salsa$1.00
- Side house hot$1.00
- Side Ranch
- Side sour cream
- Side Mayo
- Side 2 Berry Jam
- Side Butter
- Side Orange vanilla Jam
- Side Chipotle Mayo
- Side Bacon Jam$1.99
- Party Pots$3.99
- Side of Peanut Butter$0.99
- Fries$3.99
- Side of Gravy$1.99
- Side of Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Sliced Avo$2.99
- Smashed Avo$2.99
- Side of Jalapeño$1.00
- Side of Pickles$0.50