The Tipsy Pug
DAILY MENU
APPETIZERS
- THE TIPSY TOTCHOS$11.00
Tots with a blend of Cheddar & Romano cheeses. Topped with sour cream, diced tomato, jalapeno peppers & chili
- GARLIC CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS$9.00
Breaded Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, garlic and parsley. Served with marinara sauce.
- SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$11.00
Dark green spinach, quartered artichoke hearts & bacon in a creamy sauce made with Parmesan & Romano cheese, onions & garlic.
- FOUR CHEESE BREADED RAVIOLI$7.00
Blend of Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano & Asiago cheese wrapped in fresh pasta & coated in Italian breadcrumbs. Served with marinara sauce.
- FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$8.00
Dill pickle slices battered and served with buttermilk ranch
- CHEDDAR & BACON STUFFED JALAPENOS$10.00
Cheddar cheese & jalapeno covered in a crispy potato flake breading. *Sweet bacon jam upon request.
- SMOKED GOUDA MAC 'N CHEESE BITES$10.00
Al dente pasta with 8 cheeses - Romano, Parmesan, American, aged white cheddar, cream cheese, Fontina, cheddar & smoked gouda. Served with buttermilk ranch
BURGERS
- BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$15.00
Topped with lots of cheese, a pile of bacon with leaf lettuce, red onions & tomato
- BLACK & BLEU BURGER$15.00
Topped with garlic pepper seasoning, blue cheese with leaf lettuce, red onion & tomato
- BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$15.00
Build your own burger
- FRISCO PATTY MELT$15.00
Topped with cheddar, red onion, tomato, leaf lettuce & spicy pub sauce served on a buttery brioche bun
- FRITO PIE BURGER$15.00
Topped with corn chips, diced onions, tomatoes, jalapenos with chili & beer cheese
- GRILLED MAC 'N CHEESE BURGER$15.00
Melted cheddar topped with fried mac 'n cheese, served on a thick cut brioche bun
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$15.00
Topped with sauteed fresh mushrooms, loads of swiss cheese, red onion, fresh tomato and leaf lettuce
- SMOKY GHOST BURGER$15.00
Topped with ghost jalapeno, habanero jack cheeses, bacon, grilled mushrooms, red onion, fresh tomato, leaf lettuce, fried jalapenos & spicy pub sauce
- THE 1/2 POUND BEAST BURGER$22.00
Elk, venison, bison, wild boar & Wagyu beef patty topped with cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, sweet bacon jam, leaf lettuce, red onions & fresh tomato
- TIPSY TOTCHO BURGER$15.00
Topped with tater tots, beer cheese, chili, jalapenos, onions, and tomato
SANDWICHES & FAVORITES
- FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH$13.00Out of stock
With lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo
- HIGHWAY 133 NACHOS$13.00
Fried wontons, alfredo sauce, jack cheddar, Italian sausage, pepperoni, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives & balsamic glaze
- FIVE CHEESE MEATBALL SANDWICH$14.00
Mozzarella, Part skim mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan & Romano over beef/pork Italian Meatballs. Served with Texas toast & marinara sauce
- ROMANO CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH$14.00
Italian style breaded chicken breast filet, mozzarella blend, parmesan, served with marinara sauce
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH$14.00
With grilled mushrooms, poblano, green peppers & onions
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Choice of Italian style breaded chicken breast filet or Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear on the side. One side included.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Choice of Italian style breaded chicken breast filet or Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear on the side. One side included.
- SMOKY GHOST CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Topped with ghost jalapeno, habanero jack cheeses with fried jalapenos & spicy pub sauce
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Includes 1 side
- CHICKEN WINGS (CHILD)$5.00
Your choice of flavors
- CHICKEN WINGS$11.00
)ne (1) pound of wings with your choice of Buffalo, Garlic Parm, BBQ or Blackened
SIDES
SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD$5.00
Fresh romaine, iceberg, shredded carrots, red cabbage, cheeses, bacon bits, red onions, fresh tomato & garlic croutons
- HOUSE SALAD + CHICKEN$9.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of fresh romaine, iceberg, shredded carrots, red cabbage, cheeses, bacon bits, red onions, fresh tomato & garlic croutons
- CAESAR SALAD$5.00
Fresh romaine, red onion, bacon bits, parmesan & Romano cheese with garlic croutons
- CAESAR SALAD + CHICKEN$9.00
Fresh romaine, red onion, bacon bits, parmesan & Romano cheese with garlic croutons + chicken
SWEETS
- COBBLER$6.00
With vanilla bean ice cream
- CREAM PIE$5.00
Seasonal Assorted
- CHEESECAKE$5.00
Seasonal Assorted
- DOUBLE CHOCOLATE COOKIE SMORES$7.00
A smore's twist! Large chocolate chip cookies with graham crackers, Hershey's chocolate, covered with marshmallow cream and drizzled with your choice of caramel or chocolate topping (or BOTH)!!
- VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM$1.00
CHILD
- TIPSY TOTCHO BURGER (CHILD)$5.00
Topped with tater tots, beer cheese, chili, jalapenos, onions, and tomato
- BACON CHEDDAR BURGER (CHILD)$5.00
Topped with lots of cheese, a pile of bacon with leaf lettuce, red onions & tomato
- SMOKY GHOST BURGER (CHILD)$5.00
Topped with ghost jalapeno, habanero jack cheeses, bacon, grilled mushrooms, red onion, fresh tomato, leaf lettuce, fried jalapenos & spicy pub sauce
- FRITO PIE BURGER (CHILD)$5.00
Topped with corn chips, diced onions, tomatoes, jalapenos with chili & beer cheese
- BLACK & BLEU BURGER (CHILD)$5.00
Topped with garlic pepper seasoning, blue cheese with leaf lettuce, red onion & tomato
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER (CHILD)$5.00
Topped with sauteed fresh mushrooms, loads of swiss cheese, red onion, fresh tomato and leaf lettuce
- GRILLED MAC 'N CHEESE BURGER (CHILD)$5.00
Melted cheddar topped with fried mac 'n cheese, served on a thick cut brioche bun
- FRISCO PATTY MELT (CHILD)$5.00
Topped with cheddar, red onion, tomato, leaf lettuce & spicy pub sauce served on a buttery brioche bun
- FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH (CHILD)$5.00
With lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo
- HIGHWAY 133 NACHOS (CHILD)$5.00
Fried wontons, alfredo sauce, jack cheddar, Italian sausage, pepperoni, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives & balsamic glaze
- FIVE CHEESE MEATBALL SANDWICH (CHILD)$5.00
Mozzarella, Part skim mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan & Romano over beef/pork Italian Meatballs. Served with Texas toast & marinara sauce
- ROMANO CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH (CHILD)$5.00
Italian style breaded chicken breast filet, mozzarella blend, parmesan, served with marinara sauce
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH (CHILD)$5.00
With grilled mushrooms, poblano, green peppers & onions
- BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER (CHILD)$5.00
Build your own burger
- CHICKEN SANDWICH (CHILD)$5.00
Choice of Italian style breaded chicken breast filet or Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear on the side. One side included.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH (CHILD)$5.00
Choice of Italian style breaded chicken breast filet or Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear on the side. One side included.
- SMOKY GHOST CHICKEN SANDWICH (CHILD)$5.00
Topped with ghost jalapeno, habanero jack cheeses with fried jalapenos & spicy pub sauce
- CHICKEN WINGS (CHILD)$5.00
Your choice of flavors
- GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH (CHILD)$5.00
Includes 1 side
- P B & J (CHILD)$5.00
BREAKFAST
- SCRAMBLED EGG PLATE$6.00
2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, Texas toast
- OMELET$8.00
2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, Texas toast
- SPECIAL$10.00
Announced when available
- FRIED EGG PLATE (OVER EASY)$6.00
2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, Texas toast
- FRIED EGG PLATE (OVER MEDIUM)$6.00
2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, Texas toast
- FRIED EGG PLATE (OVER HARD)$6.00
2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, Texas toast
- POACHED EGG PLATE$6.00
2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, Texas toast
PIZZA
LG 16" PIZZA
- LG 16" Single Topping Pizza$21.00
Includes 1 topping of your choice.
- LG 16" Tipsy Taco Pizza$28.00
Special Taco Sauce & Refried Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Lettuce
- LG 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$28.00
BBQ Sauce, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Jack Cheddar Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Fried Onion
- LG 16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$28.00
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Tenderloin Steak, Bell Pepper - Green/Red/Yellow/Poblano Onion Blend, Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms, Mozzarella
- LG 16" The Gasconade Pizza$28.00
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Jack Cheddar Blend, Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes
- LG 16" Spinach & Artichoke Pizza$28.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Bacon, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar Blend, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Diced Tomatoes
- LG 16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$28.00
Our Special Pub Sauce, Beef, Jack Cheddar Blend, Bacon Bits, Pickles, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, French Fries
- LG 16" BEAST Pizza$35.00
Elk, Venison, Bison, Wild Boar & Wagyu Beef, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Jack Cheddar Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Bell Pepper - Green/Red/Yellow/Poblano Onion Blend, Black Olives
- LG 16" Supreme Pizza$28.00
Pepperoni, beef, Italian sausage, bacon, bell pepper green/red/yellow/Poblano onion blend
MED 14" PIZZA
- MED 14" Single Topping Pizza$18.00
Includes 1 topping of your choice.
- MED 14" Tipsy Taco Pizza$24.00
Special Taco Sauce & Refried Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Lettuce
- MED 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.00
BBQ Sauce, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Jack Cheddar Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Fried Onion
- MED 14" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$24.00
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Tenderloin Steak, Bell Pepper - Green/Red/Yellow/Poblano Onion Blend, Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms, Mozzarella
- MED 14" The Gasconade Pizza$24.00
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Jack Cheddar Blend, Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes
- MED 14" Spinach & Artichoke Pizza$24.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Bacon, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar Blend, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Diced Tomatoes
- MED 14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$24.00
Our Special Pub Sauce, Beef, Jack Cheddar Blend, Bacon Bits, Pickles, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, French Fries
- MED 14" BEAST Pizza$31.00
Elk, Venison, Bison, Wild Boar & Wagyu Beef, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Jack Cheddar Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Bell Pepper - Green/Red/Yellow/Poblano Onion Blend, Black Olives
- MED 14" Supreme Pizza$24.00
Pepperoni, beef, Italian sausage, bacon, bell pepper green/red/yellow/Poblano onion blend
PERSONAL 12" PIZZA
- PERSONAL 12" Single Topping Pizza$12.00
Includes 1 topping of your choice.
- PERSONAL 12" Tipsy Taco Pizza$14.00
Special Taco Sauce & Refried Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Lettuce
- PERSONAL 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
BBQ Sauce, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Jack Cheddar Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Fried Onion
- PERSONAL 12" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$14.00
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Tenderloin Steak, Bell Pepper - Green/Red/Yellow/Poblano Onion Blend, Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms, Mozzarella
- PERSONAL 12" The Gasconade Pizza$14.00
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Jack Cheddar Blend, Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes
- PERSONAL 12" Spinach & Artichoke Pizza$14.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Bacon, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar Blend, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Diced Tomatoes
- PERSONAL 12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$14.00
Our Special Pub Sauce, Beef, Jack Cheddar Blend, Bacon Bits, Pickles, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, French Fries
- PERSONAL 12" BEAST Pizza$21.00
Elk, Venison, Bison, Wild Boar & Wagyu Beef, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Jack Cheddar Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Bell Pepper - Green/Red/Yellow/Poblano Onion Blend, Black Olives
- PERSONAL 12" Supreme Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni, beef, Italian sausage, bacon, bell pepper green/red/yellow/Poblano onion blend
CAULIFLOWER 10"
- CAULI 10" Single Topping Pizza$10.00
Includes 1 topping of your choice.
- CAULI 10" Tipsy Taco Pizza$14.00
Special Taco Sauce & Refried Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Lettuce
- CAULI 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
BBQ Sauce, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Jack Cheddar Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Fried Onion
- CAULI 10" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$14.00
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Tenderloin Steak, Bell Pepper - Green/Red/Yellow/Poblano Onion Blend, Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms, Mozzarella
- CAULI 10" The Gasconade Pizza$14.00
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Jack Cheddar Blend, Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes
- CAULI 10" Spinach & Artichoke Pizza$14.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Bacon, Red Onions, Jack Cheddar Blend, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Diced Tomatoes
- CAULI 10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$14.00
Our Special Pub Sauce, Beef, Jack Cheddar Blend, Bacon Bits, Pickles, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, French Fries
- CAULI 10" BEAST Pizza$21.00
Elk, Venison, Bison, Wild Boar & Wagyu Beef, Mozz/SkimMoz/Provolone/Parm/Romano Blend, Jack Cheddar Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Bell Pepper - Green/Red/Yellow/Poblano Onion Blend, Black Olives
- CAULI 10" Supreme Pizza$14.00
7 " PIZZA
- 7" Single Topping Pizza$8.00
- 7" Tipsy Taco Pizza$8.00
- 7" BBQ Chicken Pizza$8.00
- 7" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$8.00
- 7" The Gasconade Pizza$8.00
- 7" Spinach & Artichoke Pizza$8.00
- 7" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$8.00
- 7" BEAST Pizza$8.00
- 7" Supreme Pizza$8.00
Pepperoni, beef, Italian sausage, bacon, bell pepper green/red/yellow/Poblano onion blend
BEVERAGE
DRINK NON-ALCOHOLIC
- Coca-Cola$2.00
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Lemonade$2.00
- Fanta Orange$2.00
- Dr.Pepper$2.00
- Andy's Root Beer$3.00
- BANG Energy Drink$2.00
- Regular Tea$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- HOT Tea$1.00
- Pitcher Tea$7.50
- Regular Coffee$1.00
- DECAF Coffee$1.00
- Iced Coffee$1.00
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Tomato Juice$2.50
- Milk$1.50
- Chocolate Milk$1.50
- Strawberry Milk$1.50
- Pitcher$6.00
BAR MENU
Vodka
- Absolute$4.00
- Absolute Citron$4.00
- Absolute Juice Strawberry$4.00
- Absolute Lime$4.00
- Bowman's$3.00
- Citrus Squeeze$3.00
- New Amsterdam Peach$3.00
- Pinnacle Rainbow Sherbet$3.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$3.00
- Sky Bartlett Pear$3.00
- Sky Coastal Cranberry$3.00
- Sky Honeycrisp Apple$3.00
- Sky Pacific Blueberry$3.00
- Sky Tropical Mango$3.00
- Smirnoff Cranberry$3.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry Pomegranite$3.00
- Smirnoff Rootbeer$3.00
- Stoli Chocolate Raspberry$3.00
- Stoli Honey$3.00
- Svedka$3.00
- Svedka Orange Cream$3.00
- UV Blue Raspberry$3.00
- Smirnoff Lemon$3.00
- Smirnoff Kissed Caramel$3.00
Tequila
Rum
Whiskey
- Kentucky Dale$3.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$4.00
- Johnnie Walker Black
- Johnnie Walker Red
- Kentucky Dale
- Korbel Brandy
- Martell Cognac Brandy$6.00
- Old Camp American$3.00
- Old Camp Peach Pecan$3.00
- Screwball Peanut Butter$4.00
- Seagram's 7
- Bushmill's$4.00
- Tin Cup$5.00
- Wild Turkey American Honey$4.00
- Southern Comfort Pepper$3.00
- Maker's Mark$4.00
Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Alize Blue Passion$3.00
- Backwoods Pecan Pie Moonshine$3.00
- Brady's Irish Cream$3.00
- Conciere Amaretto$3.00
- DeKuyper Amaretto$3.00
- DeKuyper Blue Curacao$3.00
- DeKuyper Buttershots$3.00
- DeKuyper Cactus Juice$3.00
- DeKuyper Creme De Cacao$3.00
- DeKuyper Creme De Menthe$3.00
- DeKuyper Hot Damn$3.00
- DeKuyper Peach Tree Schnapps$3.00
- DeKuyper Peppermint$3.00
- DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker$3.00
- DeKuyper Triple Sec$3.00
- DeKuyper Watermelon Pucker$3.00
- DeKuyper Watermelon Squeeze$3.00
- Drambuie$6.00
- Galliano Autentico$5.00
- Frangelico
- Grand Marnier
- Jagermeister
- Kahlua$4.00
- Maraschino Liqueur$6.00
- Midori$3.00
- Tia Maria Coffee$4.00
- Tribuno Vermouth - Dry$3.00
- Tribuno Vermouth - Sweet$3.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$6.00
- Appletini$6.00
- Big Dog$5.00
- Black Dog$6.00
- Black Russian$6.00
- Blue Dog$4.00
- Bloody Mary$5.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$4.00
- Cape Cod$4.00
- Champagne Cocktail$4.00
- Cosmopolitan$4.00
- Daiquiri$4.00
- Devil Dog$6.00
- Dirty Dog$6.00
- Fuzzy Dog$9.00
- Fuzzy Navel$6.00
- Gibson$6.00
- Gimlet$5.00
- Gin & Tonic$4.00
- Gin Fizz$5.00
- Hot Toddy
- Hurricane$7.00
- Lake Water$6.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$6.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$6.00
- Mad Dog$4.00
- Mai Tai
- Manhattan
- Margarita$4.00
- Martini$6.00
- Mimosa
- Mudslide
- Old Fashioned
- Pina Colada$4.00
- Red Dog
- Rum & Coke
- Salty Dog$4.00
- Screwdriver$4.00
- Sea Breeze
- Sour Dog$4.00
- Tequila Sunrise
- The Pug$4.00
- Tom Collins
- Vodka Tonic$4.00
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour$4.00
- White Russian
- Jager Bomb
- Margarita - Strawberry$4.00
- Midori Sour
- Mimosa$4.00
- Liquid Marijuana$6.00
- Miami Vice$4.00
- Cinnamon Toast$7.00
BEER
WINE
- 19 Crimes Hard Chardonnay$6.00
- Gen 5 Cabernet Sauvignon$6.00
- Sandy Point Cabernet Sauvignon$6.00
- St.James Winery Red$6.00
- St.James Winery Country White$6.00
- Schmitt Sohne Riesling$6.00
- Villa M Berry$6.00
- Villa M Peach$6.00
- CA Del Sarto Pinot Grigio$6.00
- Cupcake Rose$6.00
- Andre California$4.00
- BOTTLE Andre California$20.00