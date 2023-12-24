The Toasted Pecan 2640 VT RT 100
Toasted Pecan
To Start
- BLT Deviled Eggs$11.00
Classic with a bacon and "I and T" twist over greens with our house maple vinaigrette (GF) featuring maple meadows eggs and North country smokehouse bacon
- The Toasted Pecan Pickled Plate$11.00
Pickled okra, spiced pecans, pickled apple, and pickled beets
- Pimento Cheese Balls$12.00
Cabot white Cheddar and hickory smoked Cheddar with Side Hill Farm red pepper jam
- Fried Okra$12.00
With our Southern white sauce
- Maple Sriracha Chicken Wings$16.00
With ranch or bleu cheese (traditional buffalo style available)
- Basket of Hush Puppies$8.00
With maple butter
Soup and Salad
Bread Winners
- Apple Butter Grilled Cheese$14.00
Sidehill farm apple butter and Vermont white Cheddar on farmhouse white and your choice of house-cut potato or sweet potato chips
- Pimento BLT$16.00
The "T" is a green tomato relish featuring north country smokehouse bacon on farm house while your choice of house-cut potato or sweet potato chips
- Blackened Catfish$19.00
Naturally raised in NC served on brioche with slaw and remoulade and your choice of house-cut potato chips or sweet potato chips
- Pimento Cheeseburger$19.00
Tri-blend chef's selection of chuck, brisket, and short rib on brioche with slaw and your choice of house-cut potato chips or sweet potato chips
- Tomato and Northern Bean$14.00
Tomato, red onion, and Northern bean spread with a maple-infused herb aioli served on farmhouse white and your choice of house-cut potato or sweet potato chips
Let's Eat Y'all
- Fried Chicken$29.00
Misty Knoll farms chicken with not Southern green beans and house-made slaw
- Baked Chicken$29.00
Misty Knoll farms chicken with not Southern green beans and house-made slaw
- Carolina Classics Farm Fresh Catfish$23.00
Naturally raised in NC-broiled and served with chef's tartar sauce, slaw, and grilled corn succotash
- Fried Shrimp$28.00
Shrimp over greens with our house maple vinaigrette. Served with chef's tartar sauce, chili cocktail sauce, and slaw
- Broiled Shrimp$28.00
Shrimp over greens with our house maple vinaigrette. Served with chef's tartar sauce, chili cocktail sauce, and slaw
- Cherry Soda Braised Short Rib$33.00
An homage to NC's cheerwine served with roasted reds
- Pork Tenderloin with Apple Chutney$33.00
Vermont family farms with roasted maple sweet potato
- Shrimp and Grits$29.00
Shrimp over stone ground grits with tasso ham
- Market Vegetables and Grits$24.00
Marinated herb roasted vegetables over stone ground grits
- Brunch Adult$28.00
- Brunch 12 and under$9.50
- Chef Clemente chicken$65.00
Fixin's
Youngins
There's Room, Trust Me
- Toasted Pecan Tart$8.00
Sweet cookie tart with toasted pecans and butterscotch filling
- Nut-Free Sunshine Carrot Cake$8.00
Classic carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and caramel
- Nut-Free Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
Chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate mousse
- Chocolate Torte$8.00
Brownie like cake with whipped chocolate ganache
- Dessert Trio$12.00
Can't decide? Try a sample of the toasted pecan tart, sunshine carrot cake, and the chocolate torte
Better Than Soda
- Virgin Sangria$8.00
Grape juice, apple juice, orange juice, cranberry juice, and seltzer
- Dry Pecan$7.00
Coffee, maple syrup, and milk topped with house spice
- Apple Cider$4.00
Hot apple cider
- Blueberry Smash$9.00
Blueberries, lemon juice, honey, and seltzer
- Full Moon$9.00
Ginger ale, pineapple juice, and cinnamon simple syrup
Cup of Joe and Such
Liquor Menu
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktail Menu
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer
- Appletini
- Bloody Mary
- Blueberry Lemonade
- Champagne Cocktail
- Cosmopolitan
- Daiquiri
- Dark 'N Stormy
- Gimlet
- Greyhound
- Hot Toddy
- Hurricane
- Lemon Drop
- Long Island Iced Tea
- Madras
- Mai Tai
- Manhattan
- Margarita
- Martini
- Mimosa
- Mint Julep
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule
- Mudslide
- Old Fashioned
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour
- White Russian