The Trailside 108 West Main Street
Shareables
Our famous beer cheese dip served with four soft pretzel sticks
Served with fresh tortilla chips
Tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and queso cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Three house-made fried egg rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and pepper Jack cheese and served with a side of 1000 Island dressing
Three house made fried egg rolls stuffed with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and banana peppers. Served with a side of marinara sauce
A ½ pound of sweet potato fries topped with cinnamon sugar and served with warm pecan butter
Fries topped with melted Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce, and sour cream on the side
You pick 3: zucchini planks, jalapeño poppers, provolone sticks, fries, or onion rings
Served with ranch dressing
Served with marinara sauce
Grilled chicken, pepper Jack, Cheddar cheese, mushrooms, and onions in a giant flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Breaded and deep-fried and served with marinara sauce
Served with carrots, celery, green peppers, and cucumbers
Wings
Pizza
8 cut thick crust Roman pizza
4 cut
12in. Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone blend, and ricotta cheese
12in
Salads
Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, and served with Greek dressing
Fries, cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and croutons on mixed greens
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green olives, shredded cheese, and croutons
Pears, toasted pecans, dried cranberries, red onions, and bleu cheese over greens with raspberry vinaigrette on the side. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Mixed greens layered with diced grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, and served with a dressing of your choice
Wraps
Grilled chicken breast coated in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and shredded Cheddar cheese. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Thin sliced beef with melted pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and topped with sriracha mayo
Our-house made chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives, white bean hummus, and feta cheese
Burgers
Grilled ham, fried egg, pepper Jack cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Our signature whiskey glaze, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, and bacon. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Topped with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, and crumbled bacon. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Topped with bacon and your choice of cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Bacon and your choice of cheese topped with barbecue sauce and an onion ring. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Ketchup, mayonnaise, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Topped with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, and spicy sriracha mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Handhelds
Capicola, fried egg, provolone cheese, coleslaw, fries, and tomato served on toasted white or wheat bread
One 7in pita bread stuffed with lamb, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with tzatziki sauce on the side
Grilled or fried chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and choice of ranch dressing, BBQ, or buffalo sauce served on a brioche bun
Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles, bacon, and a side of our signature whiskey sauce for dipping!
Our house-made chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and 1000 Island dressing served on 3 slices of toasted white or wheat bread
Served hot or cold. Capicola, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Italian dressing on a hoagie bun
Tender pulled pork topped with sweet pepper slaw and barbecue sauce
Fresh corned beef grilled and topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, mayo, and lettuce
Grilled thin sliced beef topped with choice of queso cheese or provolone cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms on a hoagie bun
Large cod fillet hand battered with our own homemade yuengling traditional lager batter and served on a fresh hoagie bun. Try it with our jalapeño tartar sauce
Without the Bun
8 large butterflied fried shrimp with your choice of two sides or upgrade to a premium side(s)
4 all white meat chicken planks with a choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard for dipping
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with our house made honey bourbon and served with your choice of two sides or upgrade to a premium side(s)
6 oz salmon filet pan seared and served with your choice of two sides or upgrade to a premium side(s). Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness