The Udder Upp Cafe 6524 W. Cook Rd.
Kitchen Food
Pizza
- Original Curd Pizza$13.99
Artisan pizza topped with tomato sauce, regular cheese curds, and garlic butter.
- Margherita Pizza$15.99
Artisan pizza topped with tomato sauce, basil, tomatoes, original cheese curds, and olive oil.
- BYO Tomato$13.99
Build your own pizza. Start with artisan crust topped with tomato sauce, original cheese curds, garlic butter, and topping(s) of your choice.
- The Big Andioli Pizza$15.99
Artisan pizza topped with Andioli sauce, mushrooms, red onion, bacon, original cheese curds, and garlic butter
- Heat Seeker$15.99
Artisan pizza topped with tomato sauce, sliced jalapeno peppers, Habanero cheese curds, ricotta cheese, and garlic butter.
- BYO Andioli$13.99
Build your own pizza. Start with artisan crust topped with Andioli sauce, original cheese curds, garlic butter, and topping(s) of your choice.
- BYO BBQ$13.99
Build your own pizza. Start with artisan crust topped with BBQ, regular cheese curds, garlic butter, and topping(s) of your choice.
- The Luau$15.99
Artisan pizza topped with tomato sauce, pickled onions, pineapple, ham, regular cheese curds, and garlic butter.