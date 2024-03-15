The Uncommon 1 E Boston St
MAIN MENU
Starters
- LOADED FRIES$11.00
our all-star crinkle cuts topped with cheddar and house made green chile sauce
- HUMMUS TRIO$12.00
traditional, roasted red pepper and green chile hummus, grilled pita, carrots, celery
- RAGIN' CAJUN SHRIMP$15.00
tempura battered shrimp, house made cajun cream sauce
- CLASSIC SPINACH DIP$12.50
hot, cheesy and creamy, grilled pita and tortilla chips
- PRETZEL BITES & ARIZONA GOLD CHEESE FONDUE$13.00
baked pretzel bites, beer cheese dip
- TRIPLE DIP & CHIPS$11.00
tortilla chips, house made guacamole, Arizona Gold queso and fresh salsa
- BETTER THAN BALLPARK NACHOS$13.00
topped with Arizona Gold queso, jalapenos, black beans, crema and fresh salsa
Wings
- CLASSIC SMOKED WINGS (10 PCS)$12.00
buffalo, garlic parmesan dry rub, hot honey, carolina bbq, korean bbq, with carrots & celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- BONELESS WINGS (10 PCS)$12.00
buffalo, garlic parmesan dry rub, hot honey, carolina bbq, korean bbq, with carrots & celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- CAULIFLOWER WINGS (10 PCS)$11.00
buffalo, garlic parmesan dry rub, hot honey, carolina bbq, korean bbq, with carrots & celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Burgers
- THE ALL-AMERICAN$15.00
arugula, tomato and onion, choice of american, cheddar, pepper jack, smoked mozzarella
- BEST EVER BACON CHEESEBURGER$17.00
american cheese, sliced bacon, chopped pickle, mayo, arugula
- BLEU CHEESE MUSHROOM BURGER$16.50
bleu cheese, sauteed mushrooms, arugula
- FOUR CORNERS$17.00
pepper jack, house made guacamole, green chiles, red onions, chipotle aioli
- BACON SWISS FANBURGER$17.50
pepper jack, house made guacamole, green chiles, red onions, chipotle aioli
- BEYOND MEAT® BURGER$17.50
arugula, tomato, onion with choice of cheese (daiya), sprouted oat bun
Sandwhiches
- GOTTA HAVE A BRAT$13.50
beer brat, grilled sauerkraut, onions, dijonnaise
- THE B.L.A.T$13.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado mash, mayo, grilled sourdough. add grilled chicken
- AVO TURKEY WRAP$14.00
turkey, swiss, avocado, tomato, roasted garlic mayo, flour tortilla
- REUBEN$15.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled marble rye
- DOC’S CHICKEN GRILLER$15.00
grilled chicken, avocado mash, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled sourdough
- NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN$16.00
crispy chicken breast, nashville hot sauce, house made coleslaw
- NASHVILLE HOT RECREATE® CHICKEN SANDO$16.00
breaded vegan chicken, nashville hot sauce, cilantro lime slaw, sprouted oat bun
- FRENCH DIP$17.00
savory pot roast, sauteed mushrooms, horseradish aioli, au jus, grilled hoagie roll
Salads
- COBB SALAD$15.50
turkey, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, cherry tomato, mixed greens, egg, choice of dressing
- HARVEST SALAD$14.00
chopped apples, bleu cheese, spiced candied walnuts, dried cranberries, kale & arugula, maple & apple cider dressing
- SOUTHWEST CHOPPED$13.00
mixed greens, avocado, roasted red pepper, tomato, cucumber, tortilla strips, corn, black beans, cotija, lime cilantro dressing
- HAIL CAESAR!$13.00
romaine, shaved parmesan, cherry tomato, crostini, caesar dressing
- UNC SIDE SALAD$5.00
mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, choice of dressing
Entrees
- ALASKAN COD & CHIPS$18.00
Arizona Gold beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, fries, creamy coleslaw, grilled lemon
- CHICK'N FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
crispy buttermilk chicken breast, mashed potatoes, country gravy, warm biscuit
- CAST IRON MAC & CHEESE$13.50
corkscrew pasta, 3 cheese house blend, pretzel bite crust
- GREEN CHILE POT ROAST$18.00
savory pot roast tossed in green chili sauce, mashed potatoes, southwest corn
- ST. LOUIS BBQ RIBS$22.00
half-rack slow fire roasted ribs, fries, creamy coleslaw
SIDES
Black Iron Pizza
- TRIPLE CROWN$16.50
house sauce, secret cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, bacon
- BBQ CHICKEN$16.50
UNC bbq sauce, smoked mozzarella, secret cheese blend, red onion, cilantro
- MASHED$15.50
mashed yukon potatoes, smoked mozzarella, secret cheese blend, bacon, garlic puree, green onion
- SPICY ‘SHROOMS$14.50
house sauce, secret cheese blend, herbed mushrooms, jalapeno
- KICKIN’ KAHUNA$16.50
ham, jalapeno, pineapple, fresh basil, house sauce, secret cheese blend
- CREATE YOUR OWN$12.50
house sauce, secret cheese blend - choice of add-on toppings