The Valley Canteen 259 E Morrow St
Drink
Can Beer
Bottle Beer
Cocktails
AMF
$5.00
Rum, Tequila, Gin, Vodka, Sour mix, Sprite, Blue Curacao
Dirty Shirley
$4.00
White Russian
$4.00
Sex on the Beach
$4.00
Peanut Butter Ball
$4.00
Malibu Barbie
$4.00
Tequila Sunrise
$4.00
Pina Colada
$5.00
Margarita
$4.00
Daiquiri
$5.00
Old Fashioned
$6.00
Amaretto Sour
$4.00
Bloody Mary
$5.00
Screwdriver
$5.00
Vodka Orange Juice
Martini
$4.00
Shots
Teremana
$3.00
Bull Rider
$4.00
Jameson Kahula El Toro
Komos tequila
$10.00
Tequila Rose
$4.00
American Honey
$3.00
Jello Shot
$0.50
Clase Azul Tequila
$15.00
44
$15.00
Blue Label
$15.00
1942
$15.00
Malibu
$4.00
Jager Bomb
$3.00
Vegas Bomb
$3.00
Green Tea
$3.00
Lemon Drop
$3.00
Patron silver
$5.00
Patron gold
$5.00
Crown
$4.00
Crown Peach
$4.00
Crown Apple
$4.00
1800
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$4.00
Jim Beam
$4.00
Fireball
$2.00
Grey Goose
$4.00
Titos
$4.00
Maker's Mark
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$3.00
El Toro
$2.00
Crown Black
$4.00
Crown Bourbon
$4.00
Screwball
$4.00
Smirnoff
$2.00
Jägermeister
$2.00
Don Juilo
$4.00
Alcohol
Minor
Soft Drinks
Food
Sandwiches
Pizza
Wings Bone-In
Wings Bone-Out
Chicken Tenders
The Valley Canteen 259 E Morrow St Location and Ordering Hours
(816) 678-5970
Closed