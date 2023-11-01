The Varsity Club 12400 W Beloit Rd
Pizza
Sandwiches
- Fish Sandwich$10.95
- Chicken Club$12.95
- Hot Dog$7.95
- Steak Sandwich$12.95
6oz tenderloin steak with sauteed mushrooms and onions served on torpedo bread (add cheese for .50)
- Loaded Grilled Cheese$10.95
A blend of american and cheddar cheeses, served on Texas toast with tomatoes and thick maple bacon.
- Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled 6oz chicken breast, served on torpedo bread with lettuce and tomato (add cheese for .50)
- BLT$10.95
Thick maple bacon, lettuce and freshly sliced tomatoes served on Texas toast with mayo.
- B2 Bomber$12.95
Grilled Italian saussage with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served on torpedo bread.
Burgers
- Burger$11.95
Half-pound black angus served on a brioche bun.
- Cheeseburger$12.95
Pick one: American, Cheddar, Swiss and Pepper Jack
- Black and Blue Burger$13.95
Half- pound burger served with a generous amount of blue cheese crumbles.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.95
Half- pound burger with mushroom and Swiss cheese.
- Patty Melt$12.95
Half-pound burger served on rye bread with Swiss cheese, fried onions and a side of thousand island dressing.
Wraps
Starters
- Cheese Curds$9.50
Wisconsin cheese, deep fried to perfection.
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$10.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
Wonton Wrapped and deep fried to perfection.
- Onion Rings$9.50
Fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
- Side Salad$4.95
- Side Fries$4.75
- Side Tots$5.00
- Bavarian Pretzel Bites$9.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.50
- Breaded Mushrooms$9.50
- Mini Corn Dogs$9.50
- Combo Basket$12.95
- Mini Tacos$9.50
- Wings (6)$9.50
- Wings (12)$13.95
Salads and Soups
- Caesar Salad$8.95
Mixed with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shredded romano cheese and croutons.
- Garden Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers and croutons.
- Soup of the Day (Seasonal)$3.50+
Homemade soups available during the cold seasons.
- Chili (Seasonal)$4.95+
Homemade chili made with love during the cold seasons.
Daily Specials
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
- 12'' Cheese Pizza$13.50
Each additonal meat topping -$1 Each addtional vegetable topping $.75
- 16'' Cheese Pizza$16.95
Each additional meat topping -$2 Each additonal vegetable topping -$1
- Artisan Pizza$12.95
