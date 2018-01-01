The Vault Indy 1542 S East St
Food Menu
Sandwich
Starter
Veggie Plate
$10.00
Cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, celery
Charcuterie
$18.00
Local Artisan Meats and Cheeses paired with local honey, walnuts, pickles and crackers
Toasted Sourdough with Whipped Ricotta
$14.00
Sourdough grilled with OO paired w/ whipped ricotta (honey, lava salt, black pepper)
Gatsby dinner
Drink Menu
Liquor
Deep Eddys Cran
$8.00
Deep Eddys Cran DBL
$12.00
Deep Eddys Lemon
$8.00
Deep Eddys Lemon DBL
$12.00
Deep Eddys Lime
$8.00
Deep Eddys Lime DBL
$12.00
Deep Eddys Peach
$8.00
Deep Eddys Peach DBL
$12.00
Deep Eddys reg
$8.00
Moondrops Lemon Shakeup
$8.00
Moondrops Apple Cider Moonshine
$8.00
Deep Eddys reg DBL
$12.00
Deep Eddys Ruby Red
$8.00
Deep Eddys Ruby Red DBL
$12.00
Deep Eddys Sweet Tea
$8.00
Deep Eddys Sweet Tea DBL
$12.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Grey Goose DBL
$20.00
Moondrops
$8.00
Moondrops DBL
$12.00
St. George Green Chile
$4.50
St. George Green Chile DBL
$9.00
St. George Pear
$5.00
St. George Pear DBL
$10.00
Stoli Citrus
$8.00
Stoli Citrus DBL
$12.00
Stoli Vanilla
$8.00
Stoli Vanilla DBL
$12.00
8th Day Gin
$9.00
8th Day Gin DBL
$13.00
Birdie Brown Hooch
$18.00
Birdie Brown Hooch DBL
$24.00
Botanist
$12.00
Botanist DBL
$18.00
Citadelle
$8.00
Citadelle DBL
$12.00
Empress 1908 Gin
$14.00
Empress 1908 Gin DBL
$18.00
Letherbee
$10.00
Letherbee DBL
$15.00
Letherbee Lavender Almond
$13.00
Letherbee Lavender Almond DBL
$20.00
Letherbee Peach Basil
$13.00
Letherbee Peach Basil DBL
$20.00
Sipsmith
$12.00
Sipsmith DBL
$18.00
Tom Bullock
$11.00
Tom Bullock DBL
$17.00
Hendricks Gin
$12.00
Hendricks Gin DBL
$18.00
1888 Brugal Rum
$12.00
1888 Brugal Rum DBL
$18.00
Doctor Bird Pineapple
$15.00
Doctor Bird Pineapple DBL
$22.00
Doctor Bird Pot Still
$12.00
Doctor Bird Pot Still DBL
$18.00
Hamilton 151
$5.00
Hamilton 151 DBL
$8.00
Koloa Coconut
$12.00
Koloa Coconut DBL
$18.00
Koloa dark
$12.00
Koloa dark DBL
$18.00
Koloa Spiced
$12.00
Koloa Spiced DBL
$18.00
Koloa white
$12.00
Koloa white DBL
$18.00
Plantation Dark
$9.00
Plantation Dark DBL
$14.00
Santa Teresa
$12.00
Santa Teresa DBL
$18.00
Moondrops Rum
$10.00
Moondrops Rum DBL
$15.00
1800 Milenio
$25.00
1800 Milenio DBL
$38.00
400 Conejos Espadin (Cuishe)
$12.00
400 Conejos Espadin (Cuishe) DBL
$18.00
400 Conejos Espadin (Joven)
$12.00
400 Conejos Espadin (Joven) DBL
$18.00
400 Conejos Espadin (Tobala)
$12.00
400 Conejos Espadin (Tobala) DBL
$18.00
Casa Dragones Anejo
$28.00
Casa Dragones Anejo DBL
$42.00
Casa Dragones Blanco
$18.00
Casa Dragones Blanco DBL
$27.00
Casa Dragones Reposado
$24.00
Casa Dragones Reposado DBL
$36.00
Casamigos Anejo
$13.00
Casamigos Anejo DBL
$20.00
Casamigos blanco
$11.00
Casamigos blanco DBL
$16.00
Casamigos Flight
$24.00
Casamigos Flight DBL
Out of stock
Casamigos Reposado
$7.00
Casamigos Reposado DBL
$14.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$65.00
Clase Azul Anejo DBL
$92.50
Clase Azul Gold
$85.00
Clase Azul Gold DBL
$127.50
Clase Azul Plata
$18.00
Clase Azul Plata DBL
$27.00
Clase Azul Reposado 80
$35.00
Clase Azul Reposado 80 DBL
$52.50
Clase Azul Ultra
$250.00
Clase Azul Ultra DBL
$375.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$4.50
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal DBL
$9.00
Don Fulano Reposado
$7.00
Don Fulano Reposado DBL
$14.00
Don Julio Reposado
$35.00
Don Julio Reposado DBL
$50.00
G4 Blanco
$15.00
G4 Blanco DBL
$22.50
Gran Centenario
$5.00
Gran Centenario DBL
$7.50
Gran Centenario Extra Anejo
$17.50
Gran Centenario Extra Anejo DBL
$35.00
Gran Coramino Extra Anejo
$10.00
Gran Coramino Extra Anejo DBL
$20.00
Jose Cuervo De La Familia Platino
$7.50
Jose Cuervo De La Familia Platino DBL
$15.00
Jose Cuervo De La Familia Reposado
$9.00
Jose Cuervo De La Familia Reposado DBL
$18.00
Kah Blanco
$4.50
Kah Blanco DBL
$9.00
Kah Reposado
$6.00
Kah Reposado DBL
$12.00
Komos Anejo Cristalino
$7.00
Komos Anejo Cristalino DBL
$14.00
Komos Rosa
$6.50
Komos Rosa DBL
$13.00
La Gritona Repposado
$10.00
La Gritona Repposado DBL
$20.00
Los Vecinos Ensamble Mezcal
$5.00
Los Vecinos Ensamble Mezcal DBL
$10.00
Maestro Dobel Extra Reserve
$75.00
Maestro Dobel Extra Reserve DBL
$150.00
Maestro Dobel Reposado
$6.00
Maestro Dobel Reposado DBL
$12.00
Mijenta Blanco
$7.50
Mijenta Blanco DBL
$15.00
Mijenta Reposado
$11.50
Mijenta Reposado DBL
$23.00
Padre Premium Reposado
$9.00
Padre Premium Reposado DBL
$18.00
Partida Anejo
$6.00
Partida Anejo DBL
$12.00
Partida Blanco
$5.00
Partida Blanco DBL
$10.00
Partida Reposado
$6.00
Partida Reposado DBL
$12.00
Rooster Rojo Pineapple Anejo
$8.00
Rooster Rojo Pineapple Anejo DBL
$16.00
Tanteo Habenaro
$5.00
Tanteo Habenaro DBL
$10.00
Yuu Baal Pechuga Mezcal
$8.00
Yuu Baal Pechuga Mezcal DBL
$16.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$14.00
Casamigos Mezcal DBL
$21.00
Maestro dobel anejo
$20.00
Amador -Double Barrel Chard
$10.00
Amador -Double Barrel Chard DBL
$15.00
Angels Envy Bourbon
$14.00
Angels Envy Bourbon DBL
$21.00
Angels Envy Rye
$21.00
Angels Envy Rye DBL
$31.00
Backbone
$9.00
Backbone DBL
$13.00
Ballotin Bourbon Ball
$7.00
Ballotin Bourbon Ball DBL
$10.50
Ballotin Caramel Turtle
$7.00
Ballotin Caramel Turtle DBL
$10.50
Ballotin Chocolate Mint
$7.00
Ballotin Chocolate Mint DBL
$10.50
Barrell Bourbon Dovetail
$13.00
Barrell Bourbon Dovetail DBL
$20.00
Barrell BourbonVantage
$16.00
Barrell BourbonVantage DBL
$24.00
Barrell Seagrass Rye
$16.00
Barrell Seagrass Rye DBL
$24.00
Basil Hayden - Bourbon
$16.00
Basil Hayden - Bourbon DBL
$24.00
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$18.00
Basil Hayden Dark Rye DBL
$27.00
Ben Holladay BIB
$18.00
Ben Holladay BIB DBL
$27.00
Blantons
$25.00
Bone Snapper
$9.00
Bone Snapper DBL
$13.00
Boundary Oak Lincoln
$16.00
Boundary Oak Lincoln DBL
$24.00
BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon
$10.00
BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon DBL
$15.00
Bulleit 95 Rye
$12.00
Bulleit 95 Rye DBL
$18.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.00
Bulleit Bourbon DBL
$13.00
Bushmills -Peaky Blinders
$14.00
Bushmills -Peaky Blinders DBL
$21.00
Buzzards Roost American Oak
$15.00
Buzzards Roost American Oak DBL
$22.00
Buzzards Roost Barrel Strength
$18.00
Buzzards Roost Barrel Strength DBL
$21.00
Buzzards Roost Char 1
$13.00
Buzzards Roost Char 1 DBL
$16.00
Buzzards Roost Rye
$20.00
Buzzards Roost Rye DBL
$23.00
Caribou Canadian Whiskey
$24.00
Caribou Canadian Whiskey DBL
$36.00
Crown Royal Vanilla
$8.00
Crown Royal Vanilla DBL
$12.00
Davies County Cab Cask
$12.00
Davies County Cab Cask DBL
$18.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$16.00
Four Roses Single Barrel DBL
$24.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$14.00
Four Roses Small Batch DBL
$21.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select
$18.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select DBL
$27.00
Four Roses Yellow Label
$12.00
Four Roses Yellow Label DBL
$18.00
French Connection
$30.00
French Connection DBL
$45.00
High West American Prairie
$15.00
High West American Prairie DBL
$22.50
High West Bourbon
$13.00
High West Bourbon DBL
$19.00
High West Campfire
$20.00
High West Campfire DBL
$30.00
High West Double Rye
$12.00
High West Double Rye DBL
$18.00
High West Rendevouz Rye
$18.00
High West Rendevouz Rye DBL
$24.00
J.W. Dant
$8.00
J.W. Dant
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$10.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$7.00
Jack Daniels Fire DBL
$10.00
Jack Daniels Gold
$35.00
Jack Daniels Gold DBL
$52.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jameson DBL
$12.00
Jameson Orange
$8.00
Jameson Orange DBL
$12.00
Jefferson Ocean Aged
$16.00
Jefferson Ocean Aged DBL
$24.00
Jefferson Reserve
$16.00
Jefferson Reserve DBL
$24.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Jim Beam Black Label
$12.00
Jim Beam Black Label DBL
$18.00
Jim Beam DBL
$12.00
Johnny Smoking Gun
$14.00
Johnny Smoking Gun DBL
$21.00
Knob Creek 9
$12.00
Knob Creek 9 DBL
$18.00
Knob Creek Rye
$12.00
Knob Creek Rye DBL
$18.00
Magnolia BIB
$16.00
Magnolia BIB DBL
$24.00
Makers 46
$12.00
Makers 46 DBL
$18.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Makers Mark DBL
$12.00
McKenna 10yr BIB
$15.00
McKenna 10yr BIB DBL
$23.00
Old forester bday bourbon 2023
$30.00
Old Forester Statesman
$20.00
Old Forester Statesman DBL
$30.00
Old Forester-1920
$18.00
Old Forester-1920 DBL
$27.00
Pappy Van Winkle
$115.00
Pappy Van Winkle DBL
$173.00
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
$18.00
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
$17.00
Rabbit Hole Kentucky Straight
$17.00
Rowan's Creek
$14.00
Rowan's Creek DBL
$21.00
Rum Prohibition
$16.00
Sagamore
$16.00
Sagamore DBL
$24.00
Sagamore- American Whiskey Rye
$12.00
Sagamore-American Whiskey Rye DBL
$18.00
Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$9.00
Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey DBL
$14.00
Two James Catchers Rye
$18.00
Two James Catchers Rye DBL
$27.00
Two James French Connection
$15.00
Two James French Connection DBL
$22.50
Weller 107 Antique
$35.00
Weller 108 Antique DBL
$53.00
Weller 12 Yr DBL
$210.00
Weller 12yr
$140.00
Weller CYPB
$160.00
Weller CYPB DBL
$240.00
Weller Full Proof
$145.00
Weller Full Proof DBL
$218.00
Weller Single Barrel
$140.00
Weller Single Barrel DBL
$210.00
Weller Special Reserve
$24.00
Weller Special Reserve DBL
$36.00
Wild Turkey American Honey
$6.00
Wild Turkey American Honey DBL
$9.00
Willett Pot Still
$15.00
Willett Pot Still DBL
$22.00
Willett Small Batch Rye
$18.00
Willett Small Batch Rye DBL
$27.00
Willett Wheated 8yr limited
$50.00
Willett Wheated 8yr limited DBL
$75.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$16.00
Woodford Reserve Double oaked DBL
$24.00
Willett 8yr wheated 1oz
$25.00
Willett 8yr wheated 1.5oz
$37.50
Highest midwinter's night dram
$30.00
Highest midwinter's night dram DBL
$45.00
Dalmore Cigar Malt
$20.00
Dalmore Cigar Malt DBL
$40.00
Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve Single Mant
$6.50
Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve Single Mant DBL
$13.00
Lagavulin 16yr Malt
$10.00
Lagavulin 16yr Malt DBL
$20.00
Macallan Sherry Oak 12yr
$9.00
Macallan Sherry Oak 12yr DBL
$18.00
Monkey Shoulder
$4.50
Monkey Shoulder DBL
$9.00
Remy Martin 1738
$6.50
Remy Martin 1738 DBL
$13.00
Remy Martin XO
$15.00
Remy Martin XO DBL
$30.00
The Famous Grouse
$6.00
The Famous Grouse DBL
$12.00
12.05 Absinthe Superior Lavender
$7.00
12.05 Absinthe Superior Lavender DBL
$14.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$3.50
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
$7.00
Angelica Elderflower
$3.50
Angelica Elderflower DBL
$7.00
Arrow Melon
$7.00
Arrow Melon DBL
$10.50
Arrow Menthe Green
$7.00
Arrow Peach
$7.00
Arrow Triple Sec
$7.00
Arrow Watermelon
$7.00
Bitter Truth Pimento Dram
$10.00
Bitter Truth Pimento Dram DBL
$15.00
Campari
$5.00
Campari DBL
$10.00
Chambord
$9.00
Chambord DBL
$12.50
Chartreuse, Green
$9.00
Chartreuse, Green DBL
$18.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Cointreau DBL
$13.50
Cynar
$5.00
Cynar DBL
$10.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$5.00
Disaronno Amaretto DBL
$10.00
Drambuie
$5.00
Drambuie DBL
$10.00
Frangelico
Frangelico DBL
Fruitful Blackberry
$7.50
Fruitful Blackberry DBL
$10.00
Fruitful Blood Orange
$7.50
Fruitful Blood Orange DBL
$10.00
Fruitful Dragonfruit
$7.50
Fruitful Dragonfruit DBL
$10.00
Fruitful Mission Fig
$7.50
Fruitful Mission Fig DBL
$10.00
Fruitful Papaya
$7.50
Fruitful Papaya DBL
$10.00
Fruitful Rhubard
$7.50
Fruitful Rhubard DBL
$10.00
Fruitful Smoked Jalapenos
$7.50
Fruitful Smoked Jalapenos DBL
$10.00
Giffard Banane Liquour
$6.00
Giffard Lichi Li Liquour
$5.00
Giffard Violette Liquour
$6.00
Hotel Tango Lemoncello
$3.50
Hotel Tango Lemoncello DBL
$7.00
Jagermeister
$3.50
Jagermeister DBL
$7.00
Licor 43
$6.00
Licor 43 DBL
$12.00
Rumple Minez
$3.40
Rumple Minez DBL
$7.00
St. Germain
$5.00
St. Germain DBL
$10.00
Star Sweet Vermouth
Star Sweet Vermouth DBL
Traders Viss white chocolare
$5.00
Traders Viss white chocolare DBL
$10.00
Two James coffee liqueur
$2.50
Two James coffee liqueur DBL
$5.00
Vermouth Dry
$4.00
Vermouth Dry DBL
$8.00
Yellow Chartruese
$18.00
Yellow Chartruese DBL
$27.00
Laird's Apple Jack 86 proof
$8.00
Laird's Apple Jack 86 DBL
$12.00
Cocktails
Angel's Envy Old Fashion
$16.00
Autumn Zephyr Punch
$16.00
Autumnal Old Fashion
$16.00
Aviation
$16.00
Bacon Fat Saz
$18.00
Barbie Martini
$14.00
Bee's Knees
$12.00
Boulevardier
$16.00
Bourbon Mule
$13.00
Bourbon/whiskey Prohibition
$16.00
Chai Bliss
$14.00
Cherry Lime Ricky
$14.00
Classic Margarita
$12.00
Cognac Prohibition
$16.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Daiquiri
$14.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.00
Death Eater
$16.00
Doctor's Orders
$16.00
Ella Fitgerald
$16.00
Espresso Martini
$16.00
Fall Mule
$14.00
Fire Crush
$14.00
French 75
$12.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Gin Fizz
$14.00
Gin Prohibition
$16.00
Halloween Bourbon\whiskey prohibition
$13.00
Halloween cognac Prohibition
$13.00
Halloween Gin Prohibition
$13.00
Halloween Mezcal Prohibition
$13.00
Halloween rum prohibition
$13.00
Halloween scotch prohibition
$13.00
Halloween shot
$5.00
Halloween Tequila Prohibition
$13.00
Halloween Vodka prohibition
$13.00
Harvest Moon
$14.00
Hibiscus Martini
$16.00
Indiana Mule
$11.00
Kentucky Mule
$11.00
Last Word
$16.00
Luxe Oaxaca Old Fashion
$18.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
Manhattan
$16.00
Mexican Mule
$13.00
Mezcal Prohibition
$16.00
Mint Julep
$11.00
Moonlit Shrubata
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Peach Basil Gin Smash
$15.00
Peach Mule
$14.00
Raspberry Rally
$16.00
Rooted Espresso Martini
$14.00
Royal Airness
$16.00
Samoa
$16.00
Sazerac
$16.00
Scarlet Spice Gin & Tonic
$14.00
Scotch Sour
$14.00
Side Car
$14.00
Starry Hot Toddy
$13.00
Tequila Old Fashion
$16.00
Tequila Prohibition
$16.00
The Dream
$16.00
This is Ube
$16.00
Ube Elixir
$14.00
Vault birthday shot
$5.00
Vault Negroni
$16.00
Vault Old Fashioned
$16.00
Velvet Pear Martini
$16.00
Vodka Prohibition
$16.00
Beer
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
$6.50
Angry Orchard Green Apple
$6.50
Angry Orchard Rose
$6.50
Belgium Wheat
$7.00
Black Chocolate Stout
$7.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Coors Banquete
$6.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona Light
$6.50
Corona Xtra
$7.50
Dragons Milk
$10.00
Guiness
$7.50
Guiness 0.0
$5.00
Guiness Draught
$7.00
Heineken
$5.00
Heineken 0.0
$5.00
Heineken Silver
$7.00
Miller High Life
$7.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
Shiner Bock
$6.50
Stella
$6.50
Victory Brew Sour
$9.00
Canned Drinks
Wine
Argyle Split
$12.00
Dark Horse
$9.00
Fableist Cab 2021
$17.00
Fableist Merlot 2021
$15.00
Sans Soufre Red Blend Organic
$15.00
Prisoner Red Blend
$25.00
Protea Anthonji R Optima 2018
$25.00
Robert Mondavi Cab
$8.00
Saldo
$17.50
SLO down Sexual Chocolate Red Blend
$20.00
Unshackled Red Blend
$20.00
Viu Manent Secreo Malbec 2020
$30.00
Bonny Doon Vin Girls de Cigare 2021
$12.00
Castello Moscato Split
$12.00
High Def Riesling 2021
$8.00
Koyle La Flor Sauvignon Blanc 2022
$12.00
Lubanzi Chenin Blanc
$12.00
Pizzaloato Pinot Grigio 2021
$8.00
Prisoner Chardonay
$10.00
Relax Reisling
$12.00
Robert Mondavi Chardonnay
$15.00
Unshackled Chardonnay
$20.00
Whitehaven Sauv Blanc
$12.00
William Hill Napa Chardonnay
$15.00
Avinyo
$14.00
Camille Braun Cremant
$18.00
Torre Oria Cava
$8.00
Avinyo Bottle
$48.00
Sample Rose
$9.00
Non-Alcoholic
Cigars
Prohibition Cocktails
The Vault Indy Location and Ordering Hours
(317) 363-2425
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8AM