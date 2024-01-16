The Verdict Bar and Grill
FOOD
Apps
- Steak Bites
5 Tenderloin bites pan seared medium rare, topped with pineapple chunks and drizzled with teriyaki sauce.$15.00
- Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Artichoke hearts, spinach, white cheddar and pepper jack served with tortilla chips$13.00
- Tex Mex Eggrolls
Chicken, black beans, corn, red peppers and cheese stuffed in 3 egg rolls and served with cilantro lime aioli.$15.00
- Bavarian Pretzel
Salted and served with house cheese sauce and spicy mustard.$10.00
- Calamari
Tubes and tentacles dusted with seasoned flour and served with lemon citrus aioli.$17.00
- Nachos
House made chips, cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo and choice of chicken or steak.$17.00
- Wings
8 Wings tossed in our own spicy house wing sauce, BBQ sauce, sauce or garlic butter.$18.00
Salads
- Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with creamy garlic dressing, parmesan and croutons. Served with garlic bread$13.00
- Chicken Cobb Salad
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons and a hard-boiled egg.$17.00
- Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, black beans, cheese blend and tomatoes topped with grilled BBQ chicken and corn tortilla strips. Served with cajun ranch.$17.00
- Black and Bleu Steak Salad
Fresh romaine, roasted red peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, topped with cajun sirloin and crispy shallots.$30.00
- House Salad$7.00
- Side Caesar$7.00
Pub Fare
- Verdict Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Topped with chipotle BBQ sauce.$19.00
- Angus Burger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo$17.00
- Bacon Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Topped with a caramelized onion bacon jam.$19.00
- Mushroom Avocado Burger
Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.$20.00
- Dave's Special
Crispy chicken, cheese, bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard wrapped in a warm tortilla.$15.00
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken with sweet chili slaw, pickles and mayo.$17.00
- Mac and Cheese
Cheddar and jack cheese, bacon and truffle oil. Topped with bread crumbs.$17.00
- Steak Tacos
Two flour tortillas, cheese blend, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and zesty taco sauce. Served with chips, salsa and black beans.$17.00
- Shrimp Tacos$19.00
- Buffalo Mac$22.00
Night Court
- Meatloaf
Famous family recipe meatloaf topped with mushroom demi and a smear of brown sugar ketchup. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.$26.00
- Lemon Caper Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered in creamy lemon caper sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.$24.00
- Seared Salmon
Salmon seared in compound herb butter, topped with micro greens, served with seasonal vegetables and creamy risotto.$28.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Pan seared shrimp, crushed red pepper and chopped garlic, deglazed with white wine and lemon juice. Served over creamy risotto, topped with seasonal vegetables and a side of garlic bread.$25.00
- Herb Crusted Sirloin
6oz Sirloin seared to your liking. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.$30.00
Sides
- Chips N Salsa$4.00
- Coleslaw$5.00
- Garlic Bread$4.00
- Large Fry$8.00
- Small Fry$5.00
- Large Tot$8.00
- Small Tot$5.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Bacon$3.00
- Side Burger Patty$7.00
- Side Chicken Breast$5.00
- Side Fruit$4.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$7.00
- Side Nacho Cheese$4.00
- Side Creamy Mushroom Risotto$9.00
- Side Creamy Risotto$8.00
- Side Dairy Free Risotto$8.00
- Side Dairy Free Mushroom Risotto$9.00
- Side of Demi$4.00
- Side of Veggies$6.00
- Side Shrimp$8.00
- Side Sauce$0.50
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Cider$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Blackberry Lemonade$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Pineapple$3.00
- Redbull$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- Virgin Cocktail$5.00