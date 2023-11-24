The View Restaurants Clermont
Dobel Bar
Wine
- Merlot Proverb
- Cabernet Proverb
- Pinot Noir Proverb
- Padrillos Malbec$9.00+
- Broadside Merlot$9.00+
- Alexander Red Blend$12.00+
- Louis Cabernet$12.00+
- Sauvignon Blanc Proverb$6.00+
- Pinot Grigio Proverb
- Chardonnay Proverb
- Harken Chardonnay$9.00+
- Borghi Pinot Grigio$9.00+
- August Riesling$10.00+
- Whitehaven Sauv Blanc$12.00+
- Rose Proverb
- Wycliff$6.00+
- Mimosa$7.00
- Sunrise Mimosa$8.00
- Spiced Sangria$10.00
- Prosecco Mionetto$9.00
- Double Mimosa$10.00
Bottled Beer
- Budweiser$5.00
- Budlight$5.00
- Coors Light$5.50
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Yuengling$6.00
- Mich ultra$5.00
- Corona$6.50
- Corona Light$6.50
- Modelo$5.00
- Stella$6.00
- Guinesss$7.50
- Mango Cart$7.50
- Heineken Silver$7.00
- ZFG$7.50
- Orange Crush$7.50
- Double IPA Trailer$7.00
- Leader Danger Close N/A$7.00
- Hazy Little Thing IPA$7.00
- Domestic Bucket$18.00
- Import Bucket$24.00
- High Noon$7.00
- White Claw$6.00
- NUTRL$7.00
- Lover Boy Seltzer$7.00
- Seltzer Bucket$22.00
- Twisted Tea$7.00
Draft Beer
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Bourbon/Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
- Diamond Drive Margarita$12.00
- Foggy Morning Espresso Martini$11.00
- Albatross Old Fashioned$13.00
- Sweet Tee Mule$12.00
- Honey Bee$11.00
- Sunrise Mimosa$7.00
- Gingerbread Man$13.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Martini$12.00
- Maple Bacon Bloody Mary$12.00
- Bonfire Smores$13.00
- Sweater Weather$13.00
- Apple Pie Mule$12.00
- White Christmas Margarita$12.00
- Nutcracker Old Fashioned$14.00
- 19th Hole$11.00
- Rough Ryder$10.00
- The Stewart$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Cosmo$12.00
- Bloody Mary$10.75
Top of the Hill Grill
Entrée
- 3 Tenders$6.95
- 5 Tenders$8.95
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
Double Burger served on a potato bun with American cheese and your choice of toppings with a side of frie
- Beyond Burger$11.95
“Vegan Beyond Patty” on a Potato Bun with lettuce, tomato, onion pickles, ketchup, and mustard with a side of fries
- Cheeseburger$10.95
Double Burger served on a potato bun with American cheese house sauce, tomato with a side of fries
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Hand breaded Chicken served on a Potato Bun, with Homestyle Ranch, lettuce, tomato, and Pickles, served with a side of fries
- Grilled Cheese$5.95
Choice of 3 or 5 hand breaded tenders with a side of fries and sauce of your choice
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Marinated Grilled Chicken Filet served on a Potato Bun, with H, lettuce, and tomato, served with a side of fries
- Hot Dog$4.95
All Beef Hot Dog served on a potato bun with your choice of toppings and a side of fries
- Single Cheese Burger$9.45
Single Burger served on a potato bun with American cheese house sauce, tomato with a side of fries
- Southwest Burger$12.95
Double Burger served on a Potato Bun with Pepper jack cheese, BBQ Sauce, haystack onions, grilled jalapenos, and bacon with a side of fries
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Hand breaded Chicken tossed in a Franks hot sauce served on a Potato Bun with Pickles, with a side of fries
Side
Event
Papa G's
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza 10"$10.99
(Build your own)
- Chicken Parm Pie 10"$13.99
Crispy chicken cutlet, tomato marinara, shaved parmigiana, mozzarella
- Papa G 10"$13.99
Papa G's favorite pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, and Onion
- Top G 10"$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, extra cheese
- Carnivore 10"$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball, and bacon
- Bianca 10"$12.99
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta
- Buffalo Chicken 10'$16.99
Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce topping, ranch, and mozzarella
- BBQ Chicken 10"$15.99
Crispy fried chicken, Sweet baby ray's bbq sauce, onion, mozzarella
- Cheese Pizza 16"$17.99
(Build your own)
- Chicken Parm Pie 16"$23.99
Crispy chicken cutlet, tomato marinara, shaved parmigiana, mozzarella
- Papa G 16"$23.99
Papa G's favorite pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, and Onion
- Top G 16"$27.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onion, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, extra cheese
- Carnivore 16"$27.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball, and bacon
- Bianca 16"$20.99
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta
- Buffalo Chicken 16'$25.99
Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce topping, ranch, and mozzarella
- BBQ Chicken 16"$24.99
Crispy fried chicken, Sweet baby ray's bbq sauce, onion, mozzarella
Appetizers
Calzones
Entrée
Bottled N/A Beverages
- BTL Coke$3.00
- BTL Cherry Coke$3.00
- BTL Diet coke$3.00
- BTL Coke Zero$3.00
- BTL Yellow Powerade$3.00
- BTL Blue Powerade$3.00
- BTL Sprite$3.00
- BTL Mellow Yellow$3.00
- BTL Fanta$3.00
- BTL Root Beer$3.00
- BTL Mr Pibb$3.00
- BTL Smart Water$3.00
- BTL Dasani$2.00
- BTL Lemonade$3.00
- BTL Pink Lemonade$3.00
- BTL Fruit Punch$3.00
- BTL Apple Juice$4.00
- BTL Orange Juice$4.00
- BTL Sweet Tea$3.00
- BTL Unsweet tea$3.00
- BTL Pellegrino$4.00
- BTL Vitamin Water$4.00
Container Bar
Draft Beer
- CC Florida Sunshine DFT$6.00
- CC High Stepper DFT$7.00
- Oktoberfest$7.00
- Space Cowboy DFT$8.00
- Cloud Chaser DFT$8.00
- Baby Cakes Stout DFT$7.50
- Windermere Brewing Light DFT$6.50
- Kona Big Wave DFT$7.00
- Seasonal DFT$7.00
- Stella DFT$6.00
- Mich Ultra DFT$4.00
- Yuengling DFT$4.00
- Shocktop DFT$6.00
- Jai Alai DFT$7.00
- Windermere DFT$6.00
Wine
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Bev Cart
