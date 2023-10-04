The Villa 23036 Joaquin Gully Road
Food
small plates
smoked salmon crostini
cream cheese spread on our homemade crostini toped with smoked salmon
Mixed olive Crostini
chopped mixed olives mixed and put on crostini
Fig, jam, and bread Crostini
baked brie ad fig jam with crostini
Hummus
homemade naan with variety hummus
Charcuterie, cheese board
chefs choice cheese jam, fruits and crackers,bread
Charcuterie, meat board
chef choice meats and cheese and bread
Charcuterie, vegan board
carefully crafted for our plant based patrons
Garlic, herb clams
garlic herb clams sauteed
Lemon butter shrimp
butter garlic lemon shrimp sauteed
Seafood medley
shrimp, scallop,clams and musselscookedin our spicy tomato sauce
Beer, pretzels
vrisan favorite pretzels with cheese and mustard
Cajun roasted potatoe
Season with cajun and herbs roasted in our wood fired oven
Fried cheese raviolis
Fried raviolis serve with our marinara sauce
Sampler plate
chicken strip, mozzarella, cheese, sticks, and onion rings
Fried calamari's
seasoned and breaded calamaris fried and served with cocktail sauce
Wings
chioce of bbq, buffalo and curry
Loaded mashed potatoes
christine's fav mashed potatoes loaded with sour cream bacon bits, chives and cheddar cheese
loaded nachos
cajun shrimp tacos
osaka noodles
Rib Eye Crostini
Sandwiches
Turkey pesto Panini
Turkey and pesto on homemade focaccia bread
Caprese sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil in Oklahoma focaccia drizzle with balsamic vinegar and oil
Grilled chicken sandwich
On our homemade focaccia bread, grill chicken, garlic, aïoli sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Buffalo chicken ranch sandwich
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles on our focaccia bread
Fried chicken sandwich
Fried chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on our focaccia bread
Chicken Parmesan sandwich
Fried chicken with marinara and mozzarella cheese on our focaccia bread
Sea spicy salmon burger
Salmon burger patty with lettuce, tomatoes and pickled red onions
Burgers
Barbecue sliders
4 barbecue beef sliders
Thrive Turkey burger
Turkey burger patty with Jack cheese, side of mayo, mustard and lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Kiwi Lamb burger
lamb patty with feta cheese side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Ortega chille burger
Beef, patty with pepper, jack cheese, and Ortega, pepper, side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Mushroom madness
Beef patty with lots of grilled mushrooms and onions and Swiss cheese, set up lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
baconeater
Beef, patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, side of lettuce and tomatoes and onion
The Villa
beef patty with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and grilled mushrooms, side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
The Hamburger
soups and salad
Garden salad
Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Parmesan cheese, sprinkled with parmesan and italian dressing
Caesar salad
Crispy hearts of romaine tossed with Creamy Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Caprese salad
Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil, leaves topped with olive oil and balsamic and Italian herbs
Steamed vegetables
Fresh, seasonal vegetables, steamed and toss with olive oil and garlic
Crisp apple salad
Crispy apple slices and honey, roasted pecans with goat cheese over fresh greens with balsamic
Lemon kale salad
Fresh kale tossed in Italian style, lemon, Parmesan, and garlic dressing
Classic wedge
quarter crunchy iceberg lettuce with creamy blue cheese dressing sprinkled with Parmesan and bacon bits
Antipasto salad
Pasta tossed with olives, artichokes peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh basil, and Italian dressing
Quinoa salad
fluffy quinoa, tossed with fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cucumbers, kale vinaigrette, dressing, and feta cheese wrap dressing