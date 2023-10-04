Food

small plates

smoked salmon crostini

$13.00

cream cheese spread on our homemade crostini toped with smoked salmon

Mixed olive Crostini

$10.00

chopped mixed olives mixed and put on crostini

Fig, jam, and bread Crostini

$10.00

baked brie ad fig jam with crostini

Hummus

$14.00

homemade naan with variety hummus

Charcuterie, cheese board

$15.00

chefs choice cheese jam, fruits and crackers,bread

Charcuterie, meat board

$18.00

chef choice meats and cheese and bread

Charcuterie, vegan board

$15.00

carefully crafted for our plant based patrons

Garlic, herb clams

$15.00

garlic herb clams sauteed

Lemon butter shrimp

$12.00

butter garlic lemon shrimp sauteed

Seafood medley

$18.00

shrimp, scallop,clams and musselscookedin our spicy tomato sauce

Beer, pretzels

$10.00

vrisan favorite pretzels with cheese and mustard

Cajun roasted potatoe

$8.00

Season with cajun and herbs roasted in our wood fired oven

Fried cheese raviolis

$13.00

Fried raviolis serve with our marinara sauce

Sampler plate

$14.00

chicken strip, mozzarella, cheese, sticks, and onion rings

Fried calamari's

$13.00

seasoned and breaded calamaris fried and served with cocktail sauce

Wings

$14.00

chioce of bbq, buffalo and curry

Loaded mashed potatoes

$8.00

christine's fav mashed potatoes loaded with sour cream bacon bits, chives and cheddar cheese

loaded nachos

$13.00

cajun shrimp tacos

$12.00

osaka noodles

$10.00

Rib Eye Crostini

$16.00

Sandwiches

Turkey pesto Panini

$15.00

Turkey and pesto on homemade focaccia bread

Caprese sandwich

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil in Oklahoma focaccia drizzle with balsamic vinegar and oil

Grilled chicken sandwich

$14.00

On our homemade focaccia bread, grill chicken, garlic, aïoli sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Buffalo chicken ranch sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles on our focaccia bread

Fried chicken sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on our focaccia bread

Chicken Parmesan sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken with marinara and mozzarella cheese on our focaccia bread

Sea spicy salmon burger

$16.00

Salmon burger patty with lettuce, tomatoes and pickled red onions

Burgers

Barbecue sliders

$13.00

4 barbecue beef sliders

Thrive Turkey burger

$16.00

Turkey burger patty with Jack cheese, side of mayo, mustard and lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Kiwi Lamb burger

$17.00

lamb patty with feta cheese side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Ortega chille burger

$15.00

Beef, patty with pepper, jack cheese, and Ortega, pepper, side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Mushroom madness

$14.00

Beef patty with lots of grilled mushrooms and onions and Swiss cheese, set up lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

baconeater

$16.00

Beef, patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, side of lettuce and tomatoes and onion

The Villa

$14.00

beef patty with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and grilled mushrooms, side of lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

The Hamburger

$13.00

soups and salad

Garden salad

$5.00+

Spring mix with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Parmesan cheese, sprinkled with parmesan and italian dressing

Caesar salad

$6.00

Crispy hearts of romaine tossed with Creamy Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Caprese salad

$8.00+

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil, leaves topped with olive oil and balsamic and Italian herbs

Steamed vegetables

$5.00+

Fresh, seasonal vegetables, steamed and toss with olive oil and garlic

Crisp apple salad

$13.00

Crispy apple slices and honey, roasted pecans with goat cheese over fresh greens with balsamic

Lemon kale salad

$13.00

Fresh kale tossed in Italian style, lemon, Parmesan, and garlic dressing

Classic wedge

$12.00

quarter crunchy iceberg lettuce with creamy blue cheese dressing sprinkled with Parmesan and bacon bits

Antipasto salad

$16.00

Pasta tossed with olives, artichokes peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh basil, and Italian dressing

Quinoa salad

$13.00

fluffy quinoa, tossed with fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cucumbers, kale vinaigrette, dressing, and feta cheese wrap dressing

Tomato basil, bisque

$4.00+

Minestrone

$4.00+

Clam chowder (Friday's Only)

$4.00+

Lobster bisque

$4.00+

Chefs choice soup

$5.00+

butternut squash soup

$6.00+

dinner

lasagna classico

$25.00

chicken parmesan

$25.00

Lemon chicken dinner

$25.00

Salmon dinner

$28.00

shrimp scampi

$25.00

spagetti meatballs

$23.00

fish and chips

$14.00

Rib eye

$45.00

meat ziti

$23.00

cheese ziti

$23.00

prime rib

$40.00

Flat Bread Fiesta

Harvest Harmony Flatbread

$18.00

Cheesy Flat Bread Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

The Bruschetta Flatbread

$15.00

The Villa Flat Bread

$19.00

The Greek Flatbread

$17.00

Caramelized Mushroom and Onion Flatbread

$18.00

Dessert

Tiramasu

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$10.00

Chef's Special

Fried Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Sides

Basket Fries

$10.00

Basket Onion Rings

$12.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$13.00

Mozzarella 1/2 's

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$9.00

Kids Penne with butter

$8.00

Kids Burger (1 Mini burger)

$7.00

Kids Burger (2 Mini Burgers)

$9.00

Beverages

Beer

Dying Beed Cascade

$8.00

Dying Breed Octberfest

$8.00

Dying Breed Lovers Leap

$8.00

Dying Breed Tradition Squeeze

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

Deschutes Black Butte porter

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy

$7.00

TAP9

$7.00

TAP10

$7.00

TAP11

$7.00

TAP12

$7.00

TAP13

$7.00

TAP14

$7.00

TAP15

$7.00

TAP16

$7.00

TAP17

$7.00

TAP18

$7.00

TAP19

$7.00

TAP20

$7.00

BEER FLIGHTS

$12.00

WINE FLIGHTS

$14.00

MIMOSA FLIGHTS

$12.00

Wine by Glass

Berryhill Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gossamer grenache Blanc

$9.00

Scott Harvey syrah

$10.00

Tickle Me Pink Rośe

$8.00

Levigne Chardonnay

$9.00

Wine by bottle

Berryhill Merlot

$35.00

BerryhillCabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Noceto Babera

$45.00

Noceto Rośe

$40.00

Bella Piazza Montepulciano

$50.00

Inner Santum Verdejo

$40.00

I.S Chardonnay

$40.00

Inner Sanctum Cabernet

$40.00

I.S Skully Zinfandel

$40.00

Berryhill Sauvignon blanc

$35.00

Gianelli Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Gianelli Vermentino

$46.00

Gianelli Primitivo

$47.00

Gianelli Docetto

$60.00

Gianelli Niño

$60.00

Corkage Fee

$14.00

Berryhill Chardannay

$35.00

Tasting Flights

Cold Drinks

Dine In soda

$3.00

San pellegrino

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

kids soda

$2.00

kids oj

$3.00

kids Apple Juice

$3.00

kids milk

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso 1 shot

$2.00

Espresso double

$4.00