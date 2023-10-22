FOOD

BASIC BITES

Burrata & Baked Meatballs
$18.00

Chicken meatballs, San Marzano tomato with Swiss chard, on a bed of creamy orzo

Brussels Sprouts
$16.00
Butterbean Hummus & Portobello Steak
$17.00

Hummus with grilled portobello mushrooms, Aleppo chile, olive oil and pita bread, gluten free available. Please ask you server

Classic La Loggia Mini Burgers
$13.00

3 black angus certified beef sliders, with avocado, cabrales cheese, capers remoulade, crispy onions and a side of skinny fries

Crispy Cauliflower & Sweet Potato
$13.00
Croquetas De Yuca
$13.00

4 pcs dusted in rice flour, stuffed with plant base sausage, deep-fried with avocado aioli dip

Fried Calamari & Zucchini Mixed
$19.00

Gluten free available, please tell your server. With spicy arrabbiata sauce

Market Veggie
$18.00

Farmers market veggies of the day, ceviche tomato, leonas ponzu

Market Veggies
$15.00

String beans, rapini, asparagus, broccolini, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, cipollini onions

Tomato Bruschetta
$10.00

Chopped tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil on toasted focaccia

Truffle Jalapeño Mac & Cheese
$15.00

Our take on a classic dish

Tuna Tartare
$19.00

Ahi sushi grade tuna, avocado, ponzu citrus and cilantro with kennebec potato chips

Warm Grilled Octopus Salad
$22.00

Arugula, chipolini onions, fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes and Saba dressing

Wood Oven Roasted Corn
$11.00

On the cob with vegan butter, thyme, and reggiano parmigiano

SPICY TRUFFLE FRIES
$12.00

SALADS

Beets & Berries Salad
$18.00

Over arugula with goat cheese, hazelnuts, and balsamic reduction

Frank's Quinoa Salad
$15.00

Quinoa, garbanzo, roasted corn, Israeli couscous, lentils, cherry tomatoes, tuscan kale, grilled scallions and pesto

Greek Salad with Chickpeas
$16.00

Arugula, cucumbers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and lemon vinaigrette. Vegan option with no cheese

La Loggia Chopped Salad
$18.00

Chopped red leaf, grilled chicken, hearts of palm, tomato, pine nuts and avocado lemon mustard white wine dressing

Citrus Beet Salad With kChicorie (GF &V)
$18.00

PIZZA

Erikas Pizza
$23.00

San Marzano tomato, white aged cheddar cheese, fontina, roasted corn and leeks with spicy Aleppo chile aioli

Margherita
$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Pizza Aglio-olio Scampi
$24.00

Shrimp with garlic scampi style, sottocenere with black truffle, mozzarella and fontina

Pizza with Mushrooms
$21.00

Fontina, taleggio, mozzarella, thyme and assorted wild mushrooms

Vegana
$24.00

San Marzano tomato, plant based sausage soy chorizo, caramelized leeks, roasted corn with spicy Aleppo aioli

Zucchini Flower
$25.00

BASIC FARE

Chicken Paillard
$26.00

Grilled pounded jidori chicken breast, lemon butter, aromatic herbs and la loggia chopped salad

Jumbo Scallops
$27.00

Jumbo seared scallops in a leek and lentils with creamy mascarpone sauce

Lomo Saltado "My Way"
$27.00
Meatless Tacos
$14.00

Assorted market veggies cooked bourguignon style on corn tortillas topped with avocado

Mushroom Ravioli
$24.00

Stuffed with assorted wild mushrooms, butter, parsley and reggiano parmigiano cheese

N.Z. Lamb Chops

Lamb chops with mashed potatoes and asparagus

Prime Rib-eye Village Steak & Fried Egg
$24.00

10 oz prime rib-eye steak patatas bravas, piquillo peppers, fried egg and bordelaise sauce

Salmon Bowl
$25.00

Almond coated Scottish salmon on a bed of mixed grains and market veggies in ponzu-mirin sauce

Short Rib
$26.00

8 hour oven baked boneless short rib on a bed of white polenta

The Village Burger
$23.00
Tortelloni
$20.00

Brown butter sauce with sage and reggiano parmigiano cheese

Whole Oven Baked Branzino
$38.00

Sautéed butterfly whole European sea-bass with crispy garlic, arugula salad

CHEESE & MORE

Antipasto for Two
$24.00

Burrata platter with jamón ibérico, grilled asparagus, crostini, and oven roasted peppers

Burrata Caprese
$15.00

Creamy burrata with pesto sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and crostini

Cheese Board
$23.00

Manchego, triple cream and cabrales with tapenade, tupelo honey and marcona almonds

Pinchos Morunos & Tabbouleh
$20.00

Moroccan style chicken skewers with tabbouleh

DESSERT

Banana Napoleon
$14.00

Puff pastry, caramelized bananas, vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Bread Pudding
$13.00

With chocolate chunks, vanilla ice cream, and vanilla jack Daniels sauce

Butterscotch Budino
$12.00

With sea salt, caramel, homemade whipped cream and side of pine nut cookies

Churros Con Chocolate
$12.00

Crispy house made churros, whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Gelato Trio
$13.00

Ask your server for our daily choices

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
$13.00
Mixed Berries, Vanilla Ice Cream & Razz Sauce
$14.00

Assorted berries, whipped cream and raspberries sauce

Sorbet Trio
$13.00

Ask your server for our daily choices

Weekend Brunch

BRUNCH

Acai Bowl (V)
$13.00
Breakfast Tacos
$17.00
Chilaquiles
$17.00
Crab Bakes Benedict
$25.00
French Toast
$12.00
Greek Avocado Toast
$18.00
Huevos Rancheros
$20.00
Lox & More
$22.00
Pancakes
$14.00
Shakshuka
$18.00
Turkish Eggs
$18.00
Waffles & CO
$14.00
SPANISH GODFATHER SANDWICH
$18.00
SPICY CHICKEN PAILLARD SANDWICH
$22.00
TUNA MELT SANDWICH
$19.00
SHORT RIB WITH BRIE AND FRIED EGG SANDWICH
$22.00
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH
$24.00
SPECIAL SANDWICH OF THE DAY
$24.00