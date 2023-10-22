The Village 12345 Ventura Blvd
FOOD
BASIC BITES
Chicken meatballs, San Marzano tomato with Swiss chard, on a bed of creamy orzo
Hummus with grilled portobello mushrooms, Aleppo chile, olive oil and pita bread, gluten free available. Please ask you server
3 black angus certified beef sliders, with avocado, cabrales cheese, capers remoulade, crispy onions and a side of skinny fries
4 pcs dusted in rice flour, stuffed with plant base sausage, deep-fried with avocado aioli dip
Gluten free available, please tell your server. With spicy arrabbiata sauce
Farmers market veggies of the day, ceviche tomato, leonas ponzu
String beans, rapini, asparagus, broccolini, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, cipollini onions
Chopped tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil on toasted focaccia
Our take on a classic dish
Ahi sushi grade tuna, avocado, ponzu citrus and cilantro with kennebec potato chips
Arugula, chipolini onions, fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes and Saba dressing
On the cob with vegan butter, thyme, and reggiano parmigiano
SALADS
Over arugula with goat cheese, hazelnuts, and balsamic reduction
Quinoa, garbanzo, roasted corn, Israeli couscous, lentils, cherry tomatoes, tuscan kale, grilled scallions and pesto
Arugula, cucumbers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and lemon vinaigrette. Vegan option with no cheese
Chopped red leaf, grilled chicken, hearts of palm, tomato, pine nuts and avocado lemon mustard white wine dressing
PIZZA
San Marzano tomato, white aged cheddar cheese, fontina, roasted corn and leeks with spicy Aleppo chile aioli
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Shrimp with garlic scampi style, sottocenere with black truffle, mozzarella and fontina
Fontina, taleggio, mozzarella, thyme and assorted wild mushrooms
San Marzano tomato, plant based sausage soy chorizo, caramelized leeks, roasted corn with spicy Aleppo aioli
BASIC FARE
Grilled pounded jidori chicken breast, lemon butter, aromatic herbs and la loggia chopped salad
Jumbo seared scallops in a leek and lentils with creamy mascarpone sauce
Assorted market veggies cooked bourguignon style on corn tortillas topped with avocado
Stuffed with assorted wild mushrooms, butter, parsley and reggiano parmigiano cheese
Lamb chops with mashed potatoes and asparagus
10 oz prime rib-eye steak patatas bravas, piquillo peppers, fried egg and bordelaise sauce
Almond coated Scottish salmon on a bed of mixed grains and market veggies in ponzu-mirin sauce
8 hour oven baked boneless short rib on a bed of white polenta
Brown butter sauce with sage and reggiano parmigiano cheese
Sautéed butterfly whole European sea-bass with crispy garlic, arugula salad
CHEESE & MORE
Burrata platter with jamón ibérico, grilled asparagus, crostini, and oven roasted peppers
Creamy burrata with pesto sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and crostini
Manchego, triple cream and cabrales with tapenade, tupelo honey and marcona almonds
Moroccan style chicken skewers with tabbouleh
DESSERT
Puff pastry, caramelized bananas, vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce
With chocolate chunks, vanilla ice cream, and vanilla jack Daniels sauce
With sea salt, caramel, homemade whipped cream and side of pine nut cookies
Crispy house made churros, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Ask your server for our daily choices
Assorted berries, whipped cream and raspberries sauce
