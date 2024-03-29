The virgin island hotspot 1492 state street veazie
Entrees
- Caribbean stew oxtail$23.00
- Jerk chicken leg$16.50
Drizzle with a mild jerk sauce.
- Fried whole snapper$25.00
- Grilled Caribbean pepper steak$18.50
Steaks tips with garlic mash potatoes and sauté veggies.
- Caribbean Cajun shrimp and salmon pasta$22.00
- Chicken and broccoli Alfredo$17.00
- Curry goat$18.50
- Grilled Caribbean steak tips$18.50
- Bourbon chicken$18.50
Appetizers
- Island bites$8.00
Banana fritters made with love ❤️.
- Coconut Johnny cakes$2.00
Comes with two Caribbean coconut fry dough.
- Smoked Caribbean wings$7.50+
Marinated smoked Caribbean wings with tons of flavor (not spicy ), I can make it spicy if you like 🔥🔥🤗.
- Virgin Islands pate$4.00
With Caribbean spices and not spicy unless requested but you can have either Chicken , beef, or veggie and it’s in a flaky pastry dough.
Sandwiches
- Jerk chicken sub$12.00
With lettuce,tomato,top with mango chutney or Caribbean coleslaw.
- Curry chicken sub$12.00
Made with tender chicken in a mild curry sauce with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese.
- Caribbean blt$10.00
With lettuce, tomato,avocado,bacon and a coconut jerk mayo.
- Fish sandwich sub$14.00
Made with a crispy beer batter fried haddock fish fillet with lettuce,tomato and a jerk tarter sauce.
- Curry roti$14.00
- Trinidad and Tobago doubles$12.00
Salads
- Caribbean Cobb salad$12.00
Made with mix greens,grilled chicken,bacon,avocado,sweet peppers, and boiled eggs with a creamy housmade dressing!
- Jerk chicken salad$12.00
Made grilled jerk chicken , mix greens , sweet peppers all top with a ranch jerk dressing.
- Tropical salad 🥗$10.00
With fresh mango ,kiwi,cantaloupe,strawberries,peaches,and orange with mix toss in a guava vinaigrette.
Kids menu
Dessert
- Virgin island gooseberry cheesecake$8.00
With a homemade gooseberry ice cream.
- Coconut tarts$7.00
Made with coconut 🥥 in a sweet pastry dough with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream.
- Guava duff$7.00
Made with guava in a sweet pastry and sweet Caribbean spices with a scoop of guava ice cream homemade.
- Strawberry ice cream$4.00+
- Vanilla ice homemade$4.00+
- Gooseberry ice cream homemade$4.00+
- Strawberry cinnamon roll(with a strawberry cream cheese frosting$7.00
- Coconut cheesecake$7.00
- Currant rolls$7.00