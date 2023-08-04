Off Menu Items

Cookies N Cream

$14.95

Oreo Cookie Infused Liege Waffle, Banana, Nutella, Oreo Cookie Crumble, Whipped Cream, Condensed Milk, Powdered Sugar

Meatless Marvel

$16.95

Vegan Waffle, Vegan Carnitas, Spring Mix, Avocado, Pico De Gallo

Piggie Smalls

$17.95

BBQ pulled pork, fried onion rings, chipotle aoli, cabbage slaw, herb waffle. Comes with a side choice

The Plot Chickens

$17.95

Free range chicken breast, spring mix, fontina cheese, avocado, chipotle aoli, tomato, fried onion rings, cherrywood smoked bacon, jalepeno herb waffle. Comes with a side choice

Something Savory

Benedict Arnold

$17.95

Apple Infused Herb Waffle, cage free egg, spring mix, apple compote, chive grain mustard hollandaise, house cured canadian bacon

Farmer in the Dell

$18.95

Cracked Pepper Herb Waffle, Country Fried Steak, cage free egg, spring mix, roasted tomato, tomato oil, country gravy, parmesean cheese

Jimmy's a Greek

$16.95

Herb waffle, cage free egg, feta cheese, olive tapenade, savory onion jam, dolmades, arugula, roasted tomatoes, basiil aioli, sun dried tomato aioli, balsamic drizzle

Our Chicken n Waffles

$19.95

Herb Waffle, chicken breast, chilli apple slaw, spring mix, bacon bits, citrus infused ricotta cheese, orange thyme marmalade, chives

Praise the Lard

$18.95

Bacon Studded Herb Waffle, cage free egg, arugula, ricotta cheese, rosted tomato, cracked pepper agave syrup, house braised pork belly

The Original Old School

$14.95

two eggs any style, cherrywood smoked bacon, powdered sugar, liege waffle, whipped cream

Something Sweet

All About the Berries

$16.95

Liege Waffle, Strawberries, Blackberries, Blueberries, Lemon Curd, Lemon Zest, Whipped \Cream, Powedered Sugar

Bananarama

$13.95

Liege Waffle, bananas, vanilla pudding, whipped cream, walnuts, agave syrup

Johnny Appleseed

$13.95

Cinamon nutmeg liege waffle, housemade apple pie filling, bacon bits, whipped cream, powdered sugar, house made salted espresso caramel

Just A Waffle

$7.95

Two mini liege waffles, powdered sugar, house made salted espresso caramel, strawberries

Smor'tella

$14.95

Cacao Liege Waffle, nutella, bananas, toasted marshmellows, powdered sugar, nutella rum sauce, ghram cracker crumble

Waffle Bites

$9.95

Six bite sized waffles, strawberries, nutella, whipped cream, powdered sugar

Celebration Desert

Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$16.95

Feta Herb Waffle, Avocado, Cage free egg, arugula, sliced tomato, basil aioli, balsamic drizzle

Babe

$19.95

Bacon Studded Herb Waffle, beef patty, BBQ pulled pork, cherrywood smoked bacon, white cheddar, onion rings, shaved jalapenos, arugula, chipotle aioli

Eggcellent

$15.95

Fennel Herb Waffle, cherrywood smoked bacon, cage free egg, fontina cheese, arugula, tomato, basil aioli, sun dried tomato aioli

Farmyard Foghorn

$17.95

Fresh Herb Waffle, Honey Buffalo chicken breast, cherrywood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, onions, basil aioli

Goin Cold Turkey

$15.95

Apple infused herb waffle, sliced turkey, cherrywood smoked bacon, smoked gouda, sliced tomato, avocado, arugula, sun-dried tomato aioli.

Lean on Me

$15.95

Herb Waffle, chicken sausage patty, egg whites, apple compote, gouda cheese, arugula, sun dried tomato aioli

Pig Latin

$17.95

Jalapeno infused herb waffle, spicy carnitas, fontina cheese, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Sacramento King

$19.95

Cracked Pepper Herb Waffle, smoked salmon, hard-boiled egg, arugula, tomato, shaved cucumber, onions, caper creme cheese, basil aioli

The Ultimate Babe

$24.95

Bacon Studded Herb Waffle, beef patty, BBQ pulled pork, cherrywood smoked bacon, white cheddar, onion rings, shaved jalapenos, arugula, chipotle aioli, cage free egg, pork belly

We Found The Beef

$17.95

Herb Waffle, beef patty, cherrywood smoked bacon, white cheddar, savory onion jam, arugula, tomato, shaved onion, basil aioli.

We Lost The Beef

$17.95

Onion Jam Herb Waffle, Plant-based burger patty, gouda cheese, avocado, shaved cucumber, tomato garlic confit, grain mustard dijonnaise

Kids Specials

Chicken Littles

$9.95

one mini waffle, chicken tenders

Lil' Beef

$9.95

Herb waffle, beef patty, white cheddar

Salads

Caprese Salad

$16.95

Olive infused Herb Waffle, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced tomato, arugula, basil aioli, balsamic reduction, olive tapenade, fried capers

Hail Caesar

$16.95

waffle croutons, chicken breast, parmesan, sliced tomato, red onion, spring mix

Oh My Cobb

$17.95

Waffle breadsticks, diced chicken breast, sliced tomatoes, cage free hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, spring mix

Beverages

Black Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.95

Juice

$2.95+

Almond Milk

$4.50

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Soda

$3.75

Flat White

$5.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Latte

$4.95

Mocha

$5.95

Cafe Vanilla

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

à la carte

1 Egg

$1.95

2 Eggs

$3.75

3 Eggs

$4.95

Side of Potatoes

$3.95

Side of Fries

$3.95

Side of Mixed Fruit

$3.95

Side of Bacon

$4.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Cheese

$0.95

Chicken Apple Sausage

$4.95

Herb Waffle

$4.95

Liege Waffle

$4.95

Pork Belly

$5.95

Pork Belly Hash

$5.95