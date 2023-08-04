The Waffle Experience - Thousand Oaks
Off Menu Items
Cookies N Cream
Oreo Cookie Infused Liege Waffle, Banana, Nutella, Oreo Cookie Crumble, Whipped Cream, Condensed Milk, Powdered Sugar
Oreo Cookie Infused Liege Waffle, Banana, Nutella, Oreo Cookie Crumble, Whipped Cream, Condensed Milk, Powdered Sugar
Meatless Marvel
Vegan Waffle, Vegan Carnitas, Spring Mix, Avocado, Pico De Gallo
Vegan Waffle, Vegan Carnitas, Spring Mix, Avocado, Pico De Gallo
Piggie Smalls
BBQ pulled pork, fried onion rings, chipotle aoli, cabbage slaw, herb waffle. Comes with a side choice
BBQ pulled pork, fried onion rings, chipotle aoli, cabbage slaw, herb waffle. Comes with a side choice
The Plot Chickens
Free range chicken breast, spring mix, fontina cheese, avocado, chipotle aoli, tomato, fried onion rings, cherrywood smoked bacon, jalepeno herb waffle. Comes with a side choice
Free range chicken breast, spring mix, fontina cheese, avocado, chipotle aoli, tomato, fried onion rings, cherrywood smoked bacon, jalepeno herb waffle. Comes with a side choice
Something Savory
Benedict Arnold
Apple Infused Herb Waffle, cage free egg, spring mix, apple compote, chive grain mustard hollandaise, house cured canadian bacon
Apple Infused Herb Waffle, cage free egg, spring mix, apple compote, chive grain mustard hollandaise, house cured canadian bacon
Farmer in the Dell
Cracked Pepper Herb Waffle, Country Fried Steak, cage free egg, spring mix, roasted tomato, tomato oil, country gravy, parmesean cheese
Cracked Pepper Herb Waffle, Country Fried Steak, cage free egg, spring mix, roasted tomato, tomato oil, country gravy, parmesean cheese
Jimmy's a Greek
Herb waffle, cage free egg, feta cheese, olive tapenade, savory onion jam, dolmades, arugula, roasted tomatoes, basiil aioli, sun dried tomato aioli, balsamic drizzle
Herb waffle, cage free egg, feta cheese, olive tapenade, savory onion jam, dolmades, arugula, roasted tomatoes, basiil aioli, sun dried tomato aioli, balsamic drizzle
Our Chicken n Waffles
Herb Waffle, chicken breast, chilli apple slaw, spring mix, bacon bits, citrus infused ricotta cheese, orange thyme marmalade, chives
Herb Waffle, chicken breast, chilli apple slaw, spring mix, bacon bits, citrus infused ricotta cheese, orange thyme marmalade, chives
Praise the Lard
Bacon Studded Herb Waffle, cage free egg, arugula, ricotta cheese, rosted tomato, cracked pepper agave syrup, house braised pork belly
Bacon Studded Herb Waffle, cage free egg, arugula, ricotta cheese, rosted tomato, cracked pepper agave syrup, house braised pork belly
The Original Old School
two eggs any style, cherrywood smoked bacon, powdered sugar, liege waffle, whipped cream
two eggs any style, cherrywood smoked bacon, powdered sugar, liege waffle, whipped cream
Something Sweet
All About the Berries
Liege Waffle, Strawberries, Blackberries, Blueberries, Lemon Curd, Lemon Zest, Whipped \Cream, Powedered Sugar
Liege Waffle, Strawberries, Blackberries, Blueberries, Lemon Curd, Lemon Zest, Whipped \Cream, Powedered Sugar
Bananarama
Liege Waffle, bananas, vanilla pudding, whipped cream, walnuts, agave syrup
Liege Waffle, bananas, vanilla pudding, whipped cream, walnuts, agave syrup
Johnny Appleseed
Cinamon nutmeg liege waffle, housemade apple pie filling, bacon bits, whipped cream, powdered sugar, house made salted espresso caramel
Cinamon nutmeg liege waffle, housemade apple pie filling, bacon bits, whipped cream, powdered sugar, house made salted espresso caramel
Just A Waffle
Two mini liege waffles, powdered sugar, house made salted espresso caramel, strawberries
Two mini liege waffles, powdered sugar, house made salted espresso caramel, strawberries
Smor'tella
Cacao Liege Waffle, nutella, bananas, toasted marshmellows, powdered sugar, nutella rum sauce, ghram cracker crumble
Cacao Liege Waffle, nutella, bananas, toasted marshmellows, powdered sugar, nutella rum sauce, ghram cracker crumble
Waffle Bites
Six bite sized waffles, strawberries, nutella, whipped cream, powdered sugar
Six bite sized waffles, strawberries, nutella, whipped cream, powdered sugar
Celebration Desert
Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
Feta Herb Waffle, Avocado, Cage free egg, arugula, sliced tomato, basil aioli, balsamic drizzle
Feta Herb Waffle, Avocado, Cage free egg, arugula, sliced tomato, basil aioli, balsamic drizzle
Babe
Bacon Studded Herb Waffle, beef patty, BBQ pulled pork, cherrywood smoked bacon, white cheddar, onion rings, shaved jalapenos, arugula, chipotle aioli
Bacon Studded Herb Waffle, beef patty, BBQ pulled pork, cherrywood smoked bacon, white cheddar, onion rings, shaved jalapenos, arugula, chipotle aioli
Eggcellent
Fennel Herb Waffle, cherrywood smoked bacon, cage free egg, fontina cheese, arugula, tomato, basil aioli, sun dried tomato aioli
Fennel Herb Waffle, cherrywood smoked bacon, cage free egg, fontina cheese, arugula, tomato, basil aioli, sun dried tomato aioli
Farmyard Foghorn
Fresh Herb Waffle, Honey Buffalo chicken breast, cherrywood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, onions, basil aioli
Fresh Herb Waffle, Honey Buffalo chicken breast, cherrywood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, onions, basil aioli
Goin Cold Turkey
Apple infused herb waffle, sliced turkey, cherrywood smoked bacon, smoked gouda, sliced tomato, avocado, arugula, sun-dried tomato aioli.
Apple infused herb waffle, sliced turkey, cherrywood smoked bacon, smoked gouda, sliced tomato, avocado, arugula, sun-dried tomato aioli.
Lean on Me
Herb Waffle, chicken sausage patty, egg whites, apple compote, gouda cheese, arugula, sun dried tomato aioli
Herb Waffle, chicken sausage patty, egg whites, apple compote, gouda cheese, arugula, sun dried tomato aioli
Pig Latin
Jalapeno infused herb waffle, spicy carnitas, fontina cheese, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Jalapeno infused herb waffle, spicy carnitas, fontina cheese, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Sacramento King
Cracked Pepper Herb Waffle, smoked salmon, hard-boiled egg, arugula, tomato, shaved cucumber, onions, caper creme cheese, basil aioli
Cracked Pepper Herb Waffle, smoked salmon, hard-boiled egg, arugula, tomato, shaved cucumber, onions, caper creme cheese, basil aioli
The Ultimate Babe
Bacon Studded Herb Waffle, beef patty, BBQ pulled pork, cherrywood smoked bacon, white cheddar, onion rings, shaved jalapenos, arugula, chipotle aioli, cage free egg, pork belly
Bacon Studded Herb Waffle, beef patty, BBQ pulled pork, cherrywood smoked bacon, white cheddar, onion rings, shaved jalapenos, arugula, chipotle aioli, cage free egg, pork belly
We Found The Beef
Herb Waffle, beef patty, cherrywood smoked bacon, white cheddar, savory onion jam, arugula, tomato, shaved onion, basil aioli.
Herb Waffle, beef patty, cherrywood smoked bacon, white cheddar, savory onion jam, arugula, tomato, shaved onion, basil aioli.
We Lost The Beef
Onion Jam Herb Waffle, Plant-based burger patty, gouda cheese, avocado, shaved cucumber, tomato garlic confit, grain mustard dijonnaise
Onion Jam Herb Waffle, Plant-based burger patty, gouda cheese, avocado, shaved cucumber, tomato garlic confit, grain mustard dijonnaise
Kids Specials
Salads
Caprese Salad
Olive infused Herb Waffle, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced tomato, arugula, basil aioli, balsamic reduction, olive tapenade, fried capers
Olive infused Herb Waffle, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced tomato, arugula, basil aioli, balsamic reduction, olive tapenade, fried capers
Hail Caesar
waffle croutons, chicken breast, parmesan, sliced tomato, red onion, spring mix
waffle croutons, chicken breast, parmesan, sliced tomato, red onion, spring mix
Oh My Cobb
Waffle breadsticks, diced chicken breast, sliced tomatoes, cage free hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, spring mix
Waffle breadsticks, diced chicken breast, sliced tomatoes, cage free hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, spring mix