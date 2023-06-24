The Walnut Room
Food Menu
Appetizers
Pizza Rolls
Rolled pizza dough filled with marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, and bacon. Served with a side of marinara and ranch
6 Chicken Wings
Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan
12 Chicken Wings
Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan
Cauliflower Wings
Battered and oven baked cauliflower florets tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan
Hummus
House-made, topped with kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, and olive oil. Served with fresh baked focaccia bread, celery, and carrots
Cup for Soup
Bowl for Soup
SpinArt Dip
Walnut room exclusive blend, served with fresh-baked focaccia bread, celery, and carrots
Chicken Bites
Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan
Arugula Flatbread
House-made flatbread, garlic olive oil, mozzarella, crisp arugula, prosciutto, shaved Parmesan cheese and lemon vinaigrette
Caprese Flatbread
House-made flatbread, garlic olive oil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, oven roasted tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette
Cheese Bread
House-made French baguette, garlic butter, Parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara
Garlic Bread
House-made French baguette, garlic butter, and marinara
Pesto Bread
Pub Chips
Specialty Sandwiches
Create Your Own Sandwich
Choice of bread, one meat, one cheese, veggies, and choice of dressings
Ruby's Caprese Sandwich
Basil-pesto, spinach, tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic reduction and olive oil
Western Slope
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing
Southwestern Slope
Turkey, candied bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh jalapeño, chipotle ranch
The Highland
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayo, dijon mustard, and vinaigrette dressing
Memphis BBQ Hoagie
Roast beef, red onions, jalapeños, provolone cheese, and our house-made BBQ sauce
Cow Town
Thinly-sliced roast beef simmered in au jus. With provolone cheese and a side of au jus for dippin'
Baker
Sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, provolone cheese, and marinara
Walnut Reubens
Served on marble rye bread. With Russian dressing and Swiss cheese
Garden of Eatin'
Lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, avocados, black olives, provolone cheese, and vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Cordon Blue
Oven-baked chicken bites, ham, Swiss cheese, blue cheese crumbles, and honey mustard dressing
Gyro
Gyro meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce served on fresh-baked focaccia bread
More Cowbell
Roast beef, Cheddar, red onions, horseradish sauce, and au jus for dippin'
Fat Bastard
The name says it all! Pepperoni, salami, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, and vinaigrette dressing
Specialty Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Oven-baked chicken bites tossed in our house-made hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, and blue cheese crumbles. You may substitute grilled chicken
Western Slope Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, fresh avocado, and house-made ranch dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with corn, black bean and southwest spice mixture with lettuce, tomato and house-made chipotle ranch dressing
Veggie Wrap
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, spinach, feta cheese, house-made hummus, roma tomato, artichoke hearts, and avocado with vinaigrette dressing
Salads
Small Cranberry Walnut Salad
Tomatoes, red onions, cranberries, toasted walnuts, and blue cheese crumbles
Large Cranberry Walnut Salad
Tomatoes, red onions, cranberries, toasted walnuts, and blue cheese crumbles
Small Antipasto Salad
Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, ham, salami, provolone, and croutons
Large Antipasto Salad
Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, ham, salami, provolone, and croutons
Small Farmhouse Salad
Goat cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon, and toasted walnuts. Apple cider vinaigrette recommended
Large Farmhouse Salad
Goat cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon, and toasted walnuts. Apple cider vinaigrette recommended
Small Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Small Avocado & Walnut Salad
Avocado, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons
Large Avocado & Walnut Salad
Avocado, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons
Small Walnut Room House Salad
Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and croutons
Large Walnut Room House Salad
Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and croutons
Small The Greek
Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, and pepperoncinis
Large The Greek
Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, and pepperoncinis
Pizza Menu
10" Pizza
10" Mile High
Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, pineapples, jalapeños, onions, and fresh garlic
10" Mediterranean
Garlic olive oil, feta cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella
10" The JB
Tomato-pesto, pepperoni, and fresh garlic
10" Pizza Florentine
Fresh spinach, ricotta, and fresh garlic
10" BBQ Blues
House-made BBQ sauce, smoked ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and pineapples
10" Half Stack
Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles
10" Margheritaville
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil
10" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza
House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing
10" Iron Maiden
Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham
10" Walnut Room Special
Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic
10" Pizza Bianca
Creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Italian sausage
10" Spicy Hirsch
Sausage and spicy giardiniera peppers
10" Marshall Stack
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
10" Don Ho
Smoked ham, pineapples, Tabasco, and fresh garlic
10" Jalapeño Popper Pizza
House-made buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese
14" Pizza
14" Mile High
Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, pineapples, jalapeños, onions, and fresh garlic
14" Mediterranean
Garlic olive oil, feta cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella
14" The JB
Tomato-pesto, pepperoni, and fresh garlic
14" Pizza Florentine
Fresh spinach, ricotta, and fresh garlic
14" BBQ Blues
House-made BBQ sauce, smoked ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and pineapples
14" Half Stack
Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles
14" Margheritaville
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil
14" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza
House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing
14" Iron Maiden
Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham
14" Walnut Room Special
Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic
14" Pizza Bianca
Creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Italian sausage
14" Spicy Hirsch
Sausage and spicy giardiniera peppers
14" Marshall Stack
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
14" Don Ho
Smoked ham, pineapples, Tabasco, and fresh garlic
14" Jalapeño Popper Pizza
House-made buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese
18" Pizza
18" Mile High
Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, pineapples, jalapeños, onions, and fresh garlic
18" Mediterranean
Garlic olive oil, feta cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella
18" The JB
Tomato-pesto, pepperoni, and fresh garlic
18" Pizza Florentine
Fresh spinach, ricotta, and fresh garlic
18" BBQ Blues
House-made BBQ sauce, smoked ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and pineapples
18" Half Stack
Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles
18" Margheritaville
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil
18" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza
House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing
18" Iron Maiden
Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham
18" Walnut Room Special
Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic
18" Pizza Bianca
Creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Italian sausage
18" Spicy Hirsch
Sausage and spicy giardiniera peppers
18" Marshall Stack
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
18" Don Ho
Smoked ham, pineapples, Tabasco, and fresh garlic
18" Jalapeño Popper Pizza
House-made buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese