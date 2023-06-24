The Walnut Room

Food Menu

Appetizers

Pizza Rolls

$10.95

Rolled pizza dough filled with marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, and bacon. Served with a side of marinara and ranch

6 Chicken Wings

$10.95

Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

12 Chicken Wings

$19.75

Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

Cauliflower Wings

$10.95

Battered and oven baked cauliflower florets tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

Hummus

$12.95

House-made, topped with kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, and olive oil. Served with fresh baked focaccia bread, celery, and carrots

Cup for Soup

$7.00

Bowl for Soup

$9.25

SpinArt Dip

$12.95

Walnut room exclusive blend, served with fresh-baked focaccia bread, celery, and carrots

Chicken Bites

$10.95

Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

Arugula Flatbread

$13.25

House-made flatbread, garlic olive oil, mozzarella, crisp arugula, prosciutto, shaved Parmesan cheese and lemon vinaigrette

Caprese Flatbread

$13.25

House-made flatbread, garlic olive oil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, oven roasted tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette

Cheese Bread

$9.75

House-made French baguette, garlic butter, Parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara

Garlic Bread

$8.50

House-made French baguette, garlic butter, and marinara

Pesto Bread

$10.25

Pub Chips

$7.95

Specialty Sandwiches

Create Your Own Sandwich

$11.50

Choice of bread, one meat, one cheese, veggies, and choice of dressings

Ruby's Caprese Sandwich

$13.95

Basil-pesto, spinach, tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic reduction and olive oil

Western Slope

$14.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing

Southwestern Slope

$14.50

Turkey, candied bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh jalapeño, chipotle ranch

The Highland

$14.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayo, dijon mustard, and vinaigrette dressing

Memphis BBQ Hoagie

$14.50

Roast beef, red onions, jalapeños, provolone cheese, and our house-made BBQ sauce

Cow Town

$13.95

Thinly-sliced roast beef simmered in au jus. With provolone cheese and a side of au jus for dippin'

Baker

$14.25

Sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, provolone cheese, and marinara

Walnut Reubens

$14.50

Served on marble rye bread. With Russian dressing and Swiss cheese

Garden of Eatin'

$13.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, avocados, black olives, provolone cheese, and vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Cordon Blue

$14.50

Oven-baked chicken bites, ham, Swiss cheese, blue cheese crumbles, and honey mustard dressing

Gyro

$14.50

Gyro meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce served on fresh-baked focaccia bread

More Cowbell

$14.50

Roast beef, Cheddar, red onions, horseradish sauce, and au jus for dippin'

Fat Bastard

$14.95

The name says it all! Pepperoni, salami, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, and vinaigrette dressing

Specialty Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Oven-baked chicken bites tossed in our house-made hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, and blue cheese crumbles. You may substitute grilled chicken

Western Slope Wrap

$14.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, fresh avocado, and house-made ranch dressing

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken with corn, black bean and southwest spice mixture with lettuce, tomato and house-made chipotle ranch dressing

Veggie Wrap

$14.50

Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, spinach, feta cheese, house-made hummus, roma tomato, artichoke hearts, and avocado with vinaigrette dressing

Salads

Small Cranberry Walnut Salad

$9.75

Tomatoes, red onions, cranberries, toasted walnuts, and blue cheese crumbles

Large Cranberry Walnut Salad

$13.95

Tomatoes, red onions, cranberries, toasted walnuts, and blue cheese crumbles

Small Antipasto Salad

$10.75

Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, ham, salami, provolone, and croutons

Large Antipasto Salad

$15.25

Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, ham, salami, provolone, and croutons

Small Farmhouse Salad

$9.75

Goat cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon, and toasted walnuts. Apple cider vinaigrette recommended

Large Farmhouse Salad

$13.95

Goat cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon, and toasted walnuts. Apple cider vinaigrette recommended

Small Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chopped romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$11.25

Chopped romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Small Avocado & Walnut Salad

$9.75

Avocado, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons

Large Avocado & Walnut Salad

$13.95

Avocado, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons

Small Walnut Room House Salad

$7.95

Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and croutons

Large Walnut Room House Salad

$11.25

Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and croutons

Small The Greek

$10.75

Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, and pepperoncinis

Large The Greek

$15.25

Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, and pepperoncinis

Desserts

Mini Cannolis

$2.50

Flourless Chocolate Torte with Raspberry Sauce

$7.50

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake with Raspberry Sauce

$7.50

Pizza Menu

10" Pizza

10" Mile High

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, pineapples, jalapeños, onions, and fresh garlic

10" Mediterranean

$15.75

Garlic olive oil, feta cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella

10" The JB

$13.50

Tomato-pesto, pepperoni, and fresh garlic

10" Pizza Florentine

$14.95

Fresh spinach, ricotta, and fresh garlic

10" BBQ Blues

$15.95

House-made BBQ sauce, smoked ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and pineapples

10" Half Stack

$15.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles

10" Margheritaville

$14.25

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

10" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.95

House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing

10" Iron Maiden

$14.95

Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham

10" Walnut Room Special

$15.95

Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic

10" Pizza Bianca

$14.95

Creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Italian sausage

10" Spicy Hirsch

$14.25

Sausage and spicy giardiniera peppers

10" Marshall Stack

$16.25

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

10" Don Ho

$13.95

Smoked ham, pineapples, Tabasco, and fresh garlic

10" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$15.95

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese

14" Pizza

14" Mile High

$28.50

Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, pineapples, jalapeños, onions, and fresh garlic

14" Mediterranean

$25.95

Garlic olive oil, feta cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella

14" The JB

$21.25

Tomato-pesto, pepperoni, and fresh garlic

14" Pizza Florentine

$22.50

Fresh spinach, ricotta, and fresh garlic

14" BBQ Blues

$26.25

House-made BBQ sauce, smoked ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and pineapples

14" Half Stack

$23.75

Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.25

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles

14" Margheritaville

$22.25

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

14" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$26.25

House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing

14" Iron Maiden

$22.75

Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham

14" Walnut Room Special

$26.25

Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic

14" Pizza Bianca

$22.50

Creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Italian sausage

14" Spicy Hirsch

$22.25

Sausage and spicy giardiniera peppers

14" Marshall Stack

$26.25

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

14" Don Ho

$21.25

Smoked ham, pineapples, Tabasco, and fresh garlic

14" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$26.25

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.25

House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese

18" Pizza

18" Mile High

$34.95

Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, pineapples, jalapeños, onions, and fresh garlic

18" Mediterranean

$32.95

Garlic olive oil, feta cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella

18" The JB

$25.95

Tomato-pesto, pepperoni, and fresh garlic

18" Pizza Florentine

$28.50

Fresh spinach, ricotta, and fresh garlic

18" BBQ Blues

$32.95

House-made BBQ sauce, smoked ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and pineapples

18" Half Stack

$29.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$32.95

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles

18" Margheritaville

$25.75

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

18" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$32.95

House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing

18" Iron Maiden

$28.50

Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham

18" Walnut Room Special

$32.95

Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic

18" Pizza Bianca

$28.50

Creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Italian sausage

18" Spicy Hirsch

$25.75

Sausage and spicy giardiniera peppers

18" Marshall Stack

$32.95

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

18" Don Ho

$27.25

Smoked ham, pineapples, Tabasco, and fresh garlic

18" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$32.95

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$32.95

House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese

CYO Pizza

10" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Personal

14" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Serves 2 to 3

18" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Serves 4 to 5

Single Slice

Single Slice Cheese Pizza

$4.25

Red sauce & mozzarella

Single Slice One Topping Pizza

$5.25

Red sauce & mozzarella

1/2 & 1/2 Speciality Pizza

10" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

14" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

18" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

N/A Drinks

Non Alcoholic

Brooklyn Special Effects N/A Amber

$6.00

Brooklyn Special Effects N/A IPA

$6.00

Athletic N/A Hazy IPA

$6.00

Athletic N/A Blonde

$6.00

Guinness 0 Pub Draught N/A Stout 14.9 Oz

$6.00

Untitled Art Italian Pilsner N/A 12 Oz

$6.00

Untitled Art Juicy IPA N/A Stout 12 Oz

$6.00

Gruvi Bubbly Rosé Wine 9.3 Oz

$7.00

Side Dressings

Ranch SML

$0.50

Ranch LRG

$0.75

Apple Cider SML

$0.50

Apple Cider LRG

$0.75

Blue Cheese SML

$0.50

Blue Cheese LRG

$0.75

Caesar SML

$0.50

Caesar LRG

$0.75

Honey Mustard SML

$0.50

Honey Mustard LRG

$0.75

Red Wine Vinnie SML

$0.50

Red Wine Vinnie LRG

$0.75

Russian SML

$0.50

Russian SML

$0.75

Sides

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Potato Salad

$1.50

Bread

$1.00

Pickle

$1.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$2.50

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

$7.50

Chocolate Torte

$7.50

Limoncello Cake

$7.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Kids

Kids Meals

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Pizza

$5.00

Chic Bites

$4.50

Mac'n'Cheese

$4.00

Mini Burger

$5.00

Soda Fountain / Canned

Canned Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Fountain

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Ice tea

$2.00