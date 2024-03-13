The Wayside Pub 106 This Way St
Full Menu
Starters
- The Royal Canadian Fries$7.99
Seasoned fries drizzled with brown beef gravy and topped with melted Cheddar cheese and a fried egg
- Wayside Gypsy Fries$7.99
String fries drizzled with delicious chipotle mayo, hoisin sauce, sriracha, and topped with fresh cilantro
- Fried Reuben Balls$9.49
5 pieces. Corned beef, mozzarella, and sauerkraut hand-battered in breadcrumbs and fried until golden brown. Served with housemade dipping sauce
- Scotch Eggs$9.49
An old favorite from the British Isles, 2 hardboiled eggs wrapped in sausage, breaded, and deep fried till golden brown
- Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.99
Delicious creamy spinach, garlic, artichokes, and a blend of Parmesan and Monterey jack cheese. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Hot Wings$12.99
10 wings tossed in your choice of: Guinness BBQ, habanero mango, Jack Daniel's horseradish, garlic Parmesan, lemon pepper, sweet chili, or spicy hot
- Beer Battered Chicken Tenders$10.99
Hand-battered crispy chicken tenders served with housemade dipping sauce and seasoned fries
- The Wayside English Nachos$12.99
Fresh tortilla chips topped with our famous shepherd's pie and served with melted Cheddar, sour cream, onion, and jalapeño
- Shrimp Tacos$10.99
2 pieces. Grilled shrimp served over a bed of coleslaw and topped with mango pico de gallo and chipotle mayonnaise
- Fish Tacos$10.99
2 pieces. Pacific cod served over a bed of coleslaw and topped with mango pico de gallo and chipotle mayonnaise
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
- Mini Onion Rings$6.99
We sliced these onion rings paper-thin for melt-in your-mouth deliciousness
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.49
- Fried Cheddar$6.99
- Fried Pickles$6.99
- Pretzel Bites$5.95
- Shrimp Toasts$12.99
- Chips and Queso$5.95
Salads
- Classic Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad$10.99
Wedge of cool iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onions, and bacon bits
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.99
Fresh garden greens topped with onion, bacon bits, black olives, boiled eggs, and tomato with grilled shrimp
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Fresh garden greens topped with onion, bacon bits, black olives, boiled eggs, and tomato with grilled chicken
- Spicy Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
A blend of crispy salad, diced tomato, and cucumbers, topped with red onion, housemade croutons, and Cheddar cheese, and topped with our spicy fried chicken
- Cobb Salad$13.99
Fresh garden greens topped with grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, red onions, black olives, sliced hardboiled egg, tomato, and avocado
- Grilled Salmon Salad$17.99
A blend of crispy salad, diced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, and housemade croutons, topped with our 6 oz grilled Atlantic salmon
Pastas
- The Vegetarian$13.99
Broccoli, squash, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce and served over linguine
- Chicken Parmesan Alfredo$15.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Served with fettuccine pasta alfredo
- Shrimp Parmesan Alfredo$16.99
Grilled shrimp topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Served with fettuccine pasta alfredo
- Spicy Romano Chicken$15.99
Linguine pasta in a cajun alfredo sauce tossed with artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and green onions, and topped with diced grilled chicken. Spicy!
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
Grilled chicken breast over fettuccine pasta with peas and mushroom in creamy alfredo sauce
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$16.99
Housemade Soups
Pub Favorites
- Bangers & Mash$14.99
2 English banger sausages served with creamy mashed potatoes topped with onion gravy for a perfect combination! Served with English baked beans
- Chicken Florentine$16.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, artichoke, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Steak hand-pounded and breaded, served smothered in gravy with creamy mashed potatoes, corn, and a warm roll
- English Brunch$15.99
2 eggs (your way), 2 bacon, 1 English banger sausage, 2 toast, grilled tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, and English baked beans
- Fish Tacos Dinner$13.99
- Fisherman's Platter$16.99
Pacific cod and 5 shrimp deep-fried in our Guinness batter until golden brown, served with seasoned fries
- Grilled Salmon$18.99
6 oz pan-seared salmon fillet topped with garlic white wine butter sauce with tomatoes and capers. Served with mashed potatoes and sautéed mixed vegetables
- Guinness Beef Stew$15.99
Traditional Irish stew of beef, carrots, and potatoes cooked in Guinness beer! Served with toasted bread
- Shepherd's Pie$14.99
Traditional English casserole of ground beef, onions, leeks, carrots, and mashed potatoes topped with melted Cheddar cheese. Served with English baked beans
- Shrimp Tacos Dinner$13.99
Grilled shrimp served over a bed of fresh coleslaw topped with mango pico de gallo and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with seasoned fries
- The Royal Steak Haché & Mash$13.99
Grilled hamburger steak and mashed potatoes smothered in brown gravy, grilled onions and mushrooms, and topped with sliced bacon and fried egg
- The Wayside Fish & Chips$15.99
Traditional English beer-battered Pacific cod served with seasoned fries. Our house specialty!
- The Wayside Shrimp & Chips$15.99
10 jumbo shrimp, beer-battered and fried until golden brown. Served with seasoned fries
- Tour of Britain$16.99
A combination of shepherd's pie, 1 English banger sausage, and fish and chips (1 piece)
Burgers
- Avocado Burger$13.99
1/2 lb patty stacked with fresh avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and our homemade jalapeño avocado sauce
- Bacon Chesseburger$13.99
- Cheeseburger$13.99
- Fire Brigade Burger$13.99
Thick juicy burger topped with jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese, and bacon. Served with our own habanero mustard. Hot!!!
- Guinness Burger$13.99
Our handmade 1/2 lb patty is topped with our guinness BBQ sauce, grilled mushrooms, melted Cheddar cheese, and thin-cut fried onion rings
- Mushroom and Swiss Burger$13.49
Our handmade 1/4 lb patty is loaded with fresh sautéed mushroom, mayonnaise, and melted Swiss cheese
- Reuben Burger$13.49
1/2 lb burger topped with sauerkraut, provolone cheese, and corned beef for an Irish combination you will love!
- The Royal English$14.49
Handmade 1/2 lb burger topped with a fried egg, 2 slices of bacon, grilled onion, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and melted cheddar. Served with English chips (steak fries)
- Wayside Mini Burgers$9.99
4 mini burgers, 2 with our Guinness BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese, 2 with our delicious housemade dipping sauce
Deli Sandwiches
- Irish Dip Sandwich$12.99
Hot roast beef sandwich topped with melted provolone cheese and fried onions. Served with au jus for dipping
- Cod Sandwich$12.99
Crispy fried Pacific cod, served on a grilled hoagie bun with tartar sauce and topped with housemade coleslaw, onion, and tomatoes
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$12.99
Sliced roast beef on marbled rye bread with provolone cheese topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with our own chipotle mayonnaise
- Reuben$12.99
Hot corned beef topped with sauerkraut and provolone cheese on grilled marbled rye. Served with Thousand Island dressing
- The Wayside BLT$10.99
Smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato with jalapeño avocado mayonnaise on grilled marbled rye. Served with seasoned fries
- Wayside Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled or fried chicken breast served on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar and provolone cheese, and housemade honey mustard
Kids' Meals
Desserts
Sides
- Side Avocado$2.49
- Side Baked Beans$2.99
- Side Baked Potato$4.99
- Side Corn$2.49
- Side Homemade Coleslaw$2.49
- Side Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Side Mini Onion Rings$3.99
- Side of Egg$3.00
- Side of Bacon$1.95
- Side of Brown Gravy$2.00
- Side of Chicken Breast$5.99
- Side of Cod$4.00
- Side of Fish Taco$5.00
- Side of Hamburger Patty$3.99
- Side of Jalapeño$0.50
- Side of Queso$2.00
- Side of Salmon$9.95
- Side of Shrimp$5.99
- Side of Shrimp Taco$5.00
- Side of Waffle$2.50
- Side of White Gravy$2.00
- Side Rolls 2pc$1.49
- Side Salad$3.99
- Side Sauerkraut$1.49
- Side Sautéed Mixed Vegetables$5.99
- Side Seasoned French Fries$3.99
- Side Toast$1.49
Catering
Bar Menu
Beer, Ciders & Seltzers
- 11.5oz. Chimay Grand Reserve$9.50
- 16 oz. 8th Wonder Mission Control$7.00
- 16 oz. AllStat Hefe$6.50
- 16 oz. AllStat Oktoberfest$6.50
- 16 oz. Bishop Ciderdaze$6.00
- 16 oz. Deca Derby Hat Brown$6.00
- 16 oz. Left Hand Milk Stout$6.50
- 16 oz. Paulner Oktoberfest$6.50
- 16 oz. Saint Arnold Art Car$6.50
- 16 oz. Saint Arnold Irish Hello$6.50
- 16 oz. Shiner Tex-Hex Bruja$6.00
- 16 oz. Smithwicks$7.50
- 16 oz. Yuengling Flight$4.00
- 16oz. Bishop Ciders Ciderdaze$6.00
- 16oz. Blue Moon$5.00
- 16oz. Cougar Paw$6.00
- 16oz. Dos Equis$5.00
- 16oz. Draft Rail Sampler Only$8.00
Comes in four 5 oz servings on a paddle. Pick four from our draft selection of 24 rotating draught beers
- 16oz. Galveston Island Tiki Wheat$6.00
- 16oz. Michelob Ultra$5.00
- 16oz. Miller Lite$4.00
- 16oz. Nitro Guinness Stout$6.00
- 16oz. Real Ale Firemans #4 Blonde$5.00
- 16oz. Shiner Bock$5.00
- 16oz. St. Arnold Art Car IPA$6.50
- 16oz. Yuengling$4.50
- 16oz. Saloon Door Doc Hoppaday IPA$6.50
- Fruity Moon$6.00
Blue moon blended with fireman's #4
- Peach Wheat$6.50
Blue moon, fireman's #4 & peach schnapps
- Wayside Shandy$6.00
Cider, shiner & crème de cassis
- Peared with the Moon$6.00
Blue moon, cider & blue Curaçao
- Black N Tan$6.00
Pale ale layered with guinness
- Black N Blue$6.00
Blue moon layered with guinness
- Classic Snakebite$6.00
Cider layered with guinness
- Moonshine$6.00
Blue moon layered with shiner
- Sweet Hop$6.00
Cider layered with IPA
- Guinness Royale$7.50
Guinness blended with crown vanilla
- Border Town$6.50
Dos equis blended with Deep Eddy lime vodka
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona$5.00
- Dos Equis$4.50
- Estrella Damm$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Michelob Cactus Lime$4.50
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Modelo Especial$5.00
- Paulaner Oktoberfest$6.00
- Spaten Optimator$6.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Ace Pear Cider$5.50
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.00
- White Claw Lime$5.00
- White Claw Raspberry$5.00
- Topo Chico Lemon Lime$5.00
- Topo Chico Mango$5.00
- Topo Chico Strawberry Guava$5.00
- Topo Chico Pineapple$5.00
Classic Cocktails & More
- Bloody Mary*$7.00
Deep Eddy vodka, tomato mixed & spice blend
- Classic Margarita$6.00
Juarez gold tequila, orange liqueur, lime & lemon
- Classic Martini$7.00
Made with hendrik's gin. Dry? Dirty? Tell us how you want it!
- Habanero Margarita$8.50
Tanteo habanero tequila, orange liqueur, lime & lemon
- Hot Buttered Rum$7.00
Sailor Jerry spiced rum, butter, sugar & spice blend
- Irish Coffee$7.00
Bushmills Irish whiskey, brown sugar, hot coffee, and disaronno cream
- Mango Chamoy Margarita$8.00
Juarez gold tequila, mango purée, chamoy & tajin
- Negroni$9.00
Citadelle gin, campari, sweet Vermouth, orange peel
- Old Fashioned$10.00
Four roses, orange zest, bitters
- Platinum Margarita$12.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
Fords gin, lemon, cherry & club soda
- Top Shelf Margarita$10.00
Herradura silver tequila, cointreau, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice
Flights
Liquor
- Balvenie 12 Yr$10.00
- Balvenie 14 Yr$15.00
- Buchanan's 12 Yr$8.00
- Buchanan's 18 Yr$12.00
- Bushmill's$6.00
- Bushmill's 16 Yr$8.50
- Bushmill's Black Bush$6.50
- Chivas Regal$6.00
- Dalwhinie 15 Yr$7.00
- Glen Moray 12 Yr$8.00
- Glen Moray Classic$6.50
- Glenfiddich 12 Yr$8.00
- Glenfiddich 15 Yr$10.00
- Glenfiddich 18 Yr$18.00
- Glenfiddich 30 Yr$100.00
- Glenlivet 12 Yr$8.00
- Glenlivet 15 Yr$11.00
- Glenlivet 18 Yr$20.00
- Glenmorangie 10 Yr$8.00
- Highland Park 12 Yr$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$8.50
- Johnnie Walker Red$7.00
- Macallan 12 Yr$9.00
- Macallan 12 Yr Double Barrel$10.00
- Macallan 15 Yr$15.00
- Macallan 18 Yr$35.00
- Monkey Shoulder$8.00
- The Irishman$6.00
- Tullamore Dew$8.00
- Tullamore Dew Carribean$8.00
- Whistlepig Rye 10 Yr Whiskey$15.00
- Fundador Brandy$7.00
- Hennessey$8.00
- Remy Martin 1738$10.00
- Absinthe$7.00
- Amaretto$5.00
- Baileys$6.00
- Chambord$6.00
- Coitreau$6.00
- Dissarrano$6.00
- Five Farms$5.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Godiva$6.50
- Grand Marnier$6.50
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Midori$6.00
- Rumple Minze$7.00
- Tequila Rose$6.00
- Tuaca$6.00
- Citadelle Gin$7.00
- Citadelle Jardin D'Ete Gin$7.00
- Empress Gin$7.00
- Ford's Gin$7.00
- Hendrick's Gin$7.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Bacardi Gold$7.00
- Bacardi Silver$7.00
- Calypso 151$8.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Kraken$7.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Plantation 3 Star$7.00
- Rum Chata$6.00
- Sailor Jerry's$6.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- 1800 Coconut$7.00
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- Altos Silver$6.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal$7.00
- Don Julio$9.00
- Don Julio Reposado$9.50
- Dulce Vida Grapefruit$7.00
- Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno$7.00
- Effen Cucumber$7.00
- El Jimador Silver$6.50
- Herradura Anejo$9.00
- Herradura Flight$30.00
- Herradura Reposado$8.50
- Herradura Silver$8.00
- Herradura Ultra$10.00
- Jose Cuervo$7.00
- Lalo$7.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Tanteo Habanero Tequila$7.50
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$7.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$7.00
- Deep Eddy Vodka$7.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$6.00
- Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind$7.00
- Stoli Cucumber$6.00
- Stoli Raspberry$7.00
- Stoli Vanilla$7.00
- Stoli Vodka$7.00
- Tito's$7.00
- Well Vodka$5.00
- White Claw Black Cherry Vodka$6.50
- White Claw Pineapple Vodka$6.50
- X- Rated$6.00
- Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey$7.00
- Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey$7.00
- Basil Hayden$8.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.00
- Bulleit Rye Whiskey$8.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Royal Apple$7.00
- Crown Royal Black$8.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$7.00
- Drambuie$6.00
- Fireball Whiskey$7.00
- Four Roses Bourbon$8.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$9.00
- Green Spot$7.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Jack Bonded$8.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$7.50
- Jack Daniels Rye$7.50
- Jameson Black Barrel$8.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$7.00
- Jameson Flight$28.00
- Jameson IPA Caskmate$8.00
- Jameson Irish$7.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Jameson Stout Caskmate$8.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon$7.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Nine Banded TX Bourbon$8.00
- Noble Oak Bourbon$8.00
- Old Forester 1870$8.00
- Old Forester 1897$8.00
- Old Forester 1910$8.00
- Old Forester 1920$8.50