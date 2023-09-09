The Welsh Rabbit Cheese Shop 216 Pine Street
Baked Goods and Crackers
Crackers
Firehook Sea Salt Crackers
Hearty enough to withstand any thick dip, these lightly salted crackers are the perfect accompaniment to any cheeseboard, game day, or picnic in the park.
Fine Cheese Co - Crackers - Olive Oil Sea Salt
These crackers hailing from Bath, England are intentionally subtle to let the cheese take the main stage in every bite. Flavored with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt.
Firehook Crackers Rosemary
Hearty enough to withstand any thick dip, these lightly salted rosemary crackers are the perfect accompaniment to any cheeseboard, game day, or picnic in the park.
Nita Cracker - 5 oz WHEAT
Locally made right here in Fort Collins, these hearty crackers are the perfect companion to any cheeseboard. Try them with a bit of Brie and a cherry jam, or Gruyere and a cornichon pickle.
Nita Crisp Wheat 2oz Mini
Locally made right here in Fort Collins, these hearty crackers are the perfect companion to any cheeseboard. Try them with a bit of Brie and a cherry jam, or Gruyere and a cornichon pickle.
Denver Chip Co.
Made from Idaho Russet potatoes, which result in larger, slightly darker chips that are richer in flavor. These lightly-seasoned chips are super crunchy and have more true potato flavor than factory-made chips.
Platters
Cheesemongers Choice
$40 Small Cheesemonger Choice Platter
Serves 2-4 people Platter style subject to change. Cheeses will be customer favorites. We will provide a good mix (ex. brie, cheddar, manchego, gouda, blue) Will contain the following… jarred pantry item 3-4 cheeses 1 salami olives & nuts
$60 Medium Cheesemonger Choice Platter
Serves 4-6 people Platter style subject to change. Cheeses will be customer favorites. We will provide a good mix (ex. brie, cheddar, manchego, gouda, blue) Will contain the following… jarred pantry item 4-5 cheeses 2 salami olives & nuts
$80 Large Cheesemonger Choice Platter
Serves 6-10 people Platter style subject to change. Cheeses will be customer favorites. We will provide a good mix (ex. brie, cheddar, manchego, gouda, blue) Will contain the following items… 2 jarred pantry item 5-6 cheeses 2-3 salami olives & nuts
$120 XL Cheesemonger Platter
Serves 11-19 people Platter style subject to change. Cheeses will be customer favorites. We will provide a good mix (ex. brie, cheddar, manchego, gouda, blue) Will contain the following… 2 jarred pantry item 6-7 cheeses 3-4 salami olives & nuts
$200 Party Cheesemonger Choice Platter
Serves 20-29 people Platter style subject to change. Cheeses will be customer favorites. We will provide a good mix (ex. brie, cheddar, manchego, gouda, blue) Will contain the following… 3 jarred pantry item 7-9 cheeses 3-4 salami olives & nuts
$400 Celebration Platter
Serves 30-45 people Platter style subject to change. Cheeses will be customer favorites. We will provide a good mix (ex. brie, cheddar, manchego, gouda, blue) Will contain the following… 3 jarred pantry item 8-10 cheeses 3-4 salami olives & nuts
$500 Reunion Platter
Serves 40-55 people Platter style subject to change. Cheeses will be customer favorites. We will provide a good mix (ex. brie, cheddar, manchego, gouda, blue) Will contain the following… 3 jarred pantry item 9-12 cheeses 3-4 salami olives & nuts
$600 Corporate Platter
Serves 60-75 people Platter style subject to change. Cheeses will be customer favorites. We will provide a good mix (ex. brie, cheddar, manchego, gouda, blue) Will contain the following… 4 jarred pantry item 12+ cheeses 3-4 salami olives & nuts
Cheeses
Cheddar
Colliers Powerful Welsh Cheddar
Made in the beautiful Celtic countryside of Denbighshire, Wales, this cheddar draws its inspiration from Welsh mining history, where cheese was the ideal food to sustain miners. Enjoy with a hearty cracker, salad, or a sandwich, or with a crisp apple slice. Taste: Sharp, yet slightly sweet Pairings: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot; Ciders, Ales, and Lambic beers Made with pasteurized cow's milk, and vegetarian rennet.
Tickler with Chilies and Peppers
Taw Valley Creamery's new cheddar is made in England in the heart of Devon's countryside. Since 1974 the Creamery has been producing award winning cheese from the fresh milk collected from a co-op of more than 700 local dairy farms. Ideal for cooking, grilled cheese sandwiches or melted over nachos. Taste: Sweet and tangy, strong and tasty Pairing: A chilled Zinfandel, most whites and blushes, or a cold beer Made with pasteurized cow's milk and microbial rennet.
Gouda
Prima Donna Gouda
In the early 20th century, a cheese lover from Holland, attempting to combine the best qualities of Parmigiano and Gruyere, created this Dutch cheese with Italian character. Enjoy with red grapes, honey or roasted pecans, and on sandwiches, in soups or sauces, or as a snack! Taste: Sweet and nutty with caramel, Parmigiano and Gruyere notes Pairings: Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Zinfandel, or Pinot Noir Made with Pasteurized cow's milk and traditional rennet.
Stompetoren Grand Cru
Handmade by the "greenest cheese factory in the world" (a cooperative in Westbeemster, Netherlands), Stomeptoren, a Gouda named after a village 6 miles north, is 15 days old when it travels to Kerkdriel to mature in the cellars there. Enjoy with smoked almonds, dates, or a fig spread. Taste: creamy with notes of caramel and butterscotch along with a crystal-line crunch Pairing: Spicy Reds, Chablis, Port; Lagers, Brown Ale, Porters and Stouts Made with pasteurized cow's milk and traditional rennet.
Soft Ripened
Brie - Double Creme
Made in the Ile-de-France region, double cream bries are soft-ripened and are made by adding additional cream until the cheese is at least 60% butterfat. Best at room temperature. Enjoy with a baguette and ham, or as a dessert topped with brown sugar and slivered almonds or fresh fruit. Taste: mild with flavors of cream Pairings: Sparkling wines, Prosecco, Chardonnay, ciders Made with pasteurized cow's milk and traditional rennet.
Brillat Savarin Mini
Created by cheesemaker Henri Androuet in the 1930s, this classic triple cream cheese (75% butterfat) is only made in three dairies in the Ile de France region. Try it with a medley of fresh fruit and a crusty baguette. Taste: Butter, salt, and cream flavors; hints of mushrooms and hazelnuts Pairings: Light fruity white wines or Champagne Made with pasteurized cow's mill and traditional rennet.
Delice de Bourgogne - Mini
Made in the Burgandy region of France, Delice de Bourgogne is a classic triple creme cheese - fresh cream is added to full fat milk making it at least 70% butterfat. Spread on a crusty French bread, or add it to your cheese board with fruits and nuts. Taste: A rich, creamy and buttery tripe cream with notes of mushrooms Pairings: Champagne, Cider Made with pasteurized cow's milk and traditional rennet
Mouco Ashley
One of Colorado's hidden gems! This ash ripened cheese is both creamy and sweet, as well as bitter from the vegetable ash used in the make process. Enjoy as an hors d'oeuvre with a crusty french bread or with sliced apples or pears. Taste: Mildly sweet; a lightly stiff tart center when young; soft and gooey with fully ripe Pairings: Light to medium reds Made with cow's milk and traditional rennet.
Mouco Camembert
The first cheese created by Mouco right here in Fort Collins, CO. MouCo Camembert has a mild, buttery flavor with a slightly salty aftertaste. The cheese is perfect for snacking, on sandwiches, or melted on burgers. It can also be used in a variety of recipes, such as salads, sandwiches, pastry dishes as well as just simply snacking. Spread it on crackers or a baguette. Perfect with grapes, berries, melon, toasted nuts and pears. Taste: Creamy at the start; complex, buttery, creamy nutty notes as it ages Pairings: Champagne; Bordeaux, Beaujolais; Cavaldos
Mouco Colorouge
This Colorado local cheese is made right here in Fort Collins with milk from a local dairy. During its two week aging period, it is "smeared" by hand, creating its distinct red-orange rind and slight farmy undertones. Try it with a crusty baguette and some roasted garlic. Taste: Soft and creamy with mild buttery overtones Pairings: Whites, fruity red wines; Beaujolais Made with cow's milk and traditional rennet.
Specialty
Baked Lemon Ricotta
Made with fresh biffalo and cow milk whey, rice flour, lemon, and sugar, this Italian "cheesecake" is made in Puglia, the heel of Italy's "boot" and an area known for its centuries old farmland and Mediterranean coast-line. Taste: Creamy; a lemon tang with just a hint of sweetness; cheesecake-like Pairing: Dessert wines or Champagne Made with pastuerized cow and buffalo's milk and traditional rennet.
Celebrity Honey Goat Chevre
Located near Lindsay, Ontario, artisan cheeses are hand-crafted at the Mariposa Dairy -- the largest goat farm in Canada! They purchase additional goat milk locally from over 50 family run farms, many of which are Amish families. Enjoy as an irresistible spread for baguettes and bruschetta. Taste: Sweet and creamy Pairings: Mimosa made with Prosecco, Sour Ale Made with Pasteurized goat's milk and microbial rennet.
Queso de Oveja Trufado (Sheep Cheese with Truffle)
Made in El Bonillo, Albacete, Spain by Vega Sotuelamos, a small cheese factory that was saved by two loyal customers, who saw the factory floundering. Blending their traditional cheese, Manchego, with truffle paste, this cheese is well balanced. Enjoy with prosciutto, grated over pasta or eggs, melted in fondue or risotto, or on a grilled cheese sandwich. Taste: Rich with a pronounced truffle flavor Pairings: Lambrusco, Chianti, Cabernet; sweet or fortified wines Made with pasteurized sheep's milk and traditional rennet. CONTAINS EGG
Scharfe Maxx
There's a big red bull on the label of this cheese for a reason! Scharfe Maxx is strong and a real stinker. Made by the Studor Dairy in Thurgau, Switzerland, this artisanal Alpine-style cheese is made from grass and wildflower fed cows or "summer milk". Melt it into a hearty mac and cheese or a rich fondue. Taste: Appenzeller-like; rich, creamy, meaty, onion flavor; piquant and pungent Pairings: Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio; Amber & Brown Ales
Charcuterie
Salami
Underground Meats Finocchiona
Finocciona is a classic Tuscan salami that's sure to please even the most discerning of palates. Made with high-quality pork and seasoned with fennel seeds, this salami has a rich and savory flavor that's both bold and complex.
Underground Meats Saucisson Sec
Saucisson Sec is a traditional French-style dry cured sausage that's made with high-quality pork and a blend of aromatic spices. This sausage has a rich and savory flavor with a slightly nutty undertone, and a firm, yet tender texture.
Underground Meats Spanish Chorizo
Spanish Chorizo is a flavorful and robust sausage that's made using premium cuts of pork and a blend of spices, including smoked paprika, garlic, and oregano. We handcraft each batch using traditional methods, including dry curing for several weeks, to create a delicious and distinctive sausage.
Pairings
Jams and Spreads
Dalmatia Mini-Fig Spread
This spread is crafted in Croatia using figs from the pristine Dalmatian Coast of Croatia and other Mediterranean regions. It is cooked with great care to protect the integrity of the fruit and to create a rich, full-bodied, fruity flavor - an unsurpassed tasting experience!
Deliciousness Jam - Strawberry Limoncello 2.75 oz
This is not your mother's strawberry jam. Red Camper takes strawberries, adds some freshly crushed black pepper, some fresh from the garden basil, and some house made, deeply infused limoncello to create a lovely tart fruity jam. Try it with Celebrity Honey Goat Chevre or on some waffles!
Deliciousness Jam Absinthe Orange 2.75 oz
An original take on Orange Marmalade with an Absinthe twist, creating the perfect blend of orange and anise that is both sweet, slightly bitter and complex. This is one of their best selling flavors for pairing, since it goes with nearly any kind of cheese.
Deliciousness Jam Colorado Whiskey Peach 2.75 oz
Made with Paonia peaches and Laws Whiskey House Whiskey, this jam is sure to be a hit at your next gathering. Perfectly sweet with a hint of vanilla, it's no wonder it won the Blue Ribbon at the Denver County Fair all those years ago. Try it with some Powerful Welsh, or on your toast in the morning.