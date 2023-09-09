Mouco Camembert

$9.95

The first cheese created by Mouco right here in Fort Collins, CO. MouCo Camembert has a mild, buttery flavor with a slightly salty aftertaste. The cheese is perfect for snacking, on sandwiches, or melted on burgers. It can also be used in a variety of recipes, such as salads, sandwiches, pastry dishes as well as just simply snacking. Spread it on crackers or a baguette. Perfect with grapes, berries, melon, toasted nuts and pears. Taste: Creamy at the start; complex, buttery, creamy nutty notes as it ages Pairings: Champagne; Bordeaux, Beaujolais; Cavaldos