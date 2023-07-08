The Westside Local 1663 Summit St

Dinner

Starters

Cheese Board

$19.00

Coonwood Cheddar / Herbed Hemme Bros. Quark Cheese / Port Salute/ Fresh Fruit / Whipped Garlic Crostini *vegetarian

Chef's Board

$29.00

Chef’s Seasonal Selection of Meats, Cheeses, and Assorted Accoutrements

Elote Tots

$16.00

Spicy Roasted Corn / Habanero Cheddar Cheese / Pickled Red Onions Hemme Bros. Cheddar / Queso Fresco / Cilantro +add crumbled bacon $2 *vegetarian *contains gluten

Good Sprouts

$15.00

Crispy Sprouts / Sweet+Spicy Mustard / Maple-Bacon Aioli / Seasonal Fruit *vegetarian *vegan option available

Roasted Artichoke Hummus Plate

$15.00

Roasted Artichoke & Shallot Hummus / Red Bell Peppers / Corn Tortilla Chips Cucumbers / Grilled Za’atar Pita *vegan *gluten free option available

Pint of Fries

$11.00

Parmesan & Parsley / WSL Ketchup / Garlic Aioli Basil Aioli *vegetarian *fries contain gluten

Poblano Spinach Dip

$16.00

Roasted Poblano Pepper / Parmesan Breadcrumbs / Corn Tortilla Chips / Toasted Sourdough *vegetarian *gluten free option on request

Fried Shrooms

$14.00

Crispy Fried Mushrooms / Garlic Aioli Honey Sriracha Dipping Sauce *vegetarian *contains gluten *contains egg

Sausage & Pretzel Board

$16.00

Daily Sausage / Farm-to-Market Jalapeno Cheddar Pretzel / Spicy Pickles / Habanero Cheddar Sauce Beer Mustard

Localities

Apricot Cheddar

$5.50

Brie

$4.50

Broadway Sausage

$5.50

Nana Bread

$6.50

Served Warm with lemon glaze

Castelvetrano Olives

$4.50

Country Ham

$5.50

Crostini Locality

$3.50

Deviled Eggs

Sriracha Aioli / Pickled Red Onion

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Fritters

$6.50

Heirloom Tomato

$3.50

Hemme Bros Herbed Quark Cheese

$4.50

House Chips Locality

$3.50

House Dill Pickle Spears

$3.50

Hummus Locality

$5.50

Pita Locality

$3.50

Port Salute

$4.50

Roasted Beets

$3.50

Sage Derby

$4.50

Spicy Pickles

$3.50

Tillamook Cheddar

$4.00

Toasted Sourdough

$3.50

Salads / Soups

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.50

Varies Daily. Call restaurant for more information. 816.997.9089 **01/12/2022= Chicken & Noodle (gluten free w/o noodles)

Bowl Tomato Soup

$5.50

Kale Salad

$7.50+

Arugula Salad

$7.50+

Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette / Jicama / Halloumi Cheese / Pistachio / Red Onion / Strawberry / Plum **vegan without cheese **contains nuts

Steak Salad

$22.00

Grilled Sirloin / Caramelized Shallot / Cherry Tomatoes / Crumbled Bacon / WSL Croutons / Pecorino Romano / WSL Creamy Citrus Dressing

Sandwiches

Lamb Burger

$17.00Out of stock

1/2lb Brisket Blend Burger / Roasted Jalapeño Cream Cheese / Arugula / Strawberry Jam / Bacon Brioche Bun *cooked to order-please select temp *sub beyond meat vegan "burger" +$1 *sub Udi gluten free bun +$2.50

Bison Burger

$18.50

1/2 lb Cajun Rubbed Patty / Pepperjack / Pork Belly / Chipotle Aioli / Red Onion / Fried Jalapeño Whiskey BBQ Sauce / Brioche Bun *cooked to order-please select temp *sub beyond meat vegan "burger" +$1 *sub Udi gluten free bun +$2.50

Sweet Potato Quinoa Burger

$17.50

Patty of: White Beans-Sweet Potato-Red Pepper Jalapeno-Quinoa-Panko / Emmentaler Cheese Maple Tahini / Micro Greens / Vegan Bun *vegetarian *vegan option available *contains gluten

Vegan Sweet Potato Quinoa Burger

$17.50

Patty of: White Beans-Sweet Potato-Red Pepper Jalapeno-Quinoa-Panko / Curried Carrot Hummus Maple Tahini / Micro Greens / Vegan Bun *vegan *contains gluten

Fried Portabella Sammy

$17.50

Beer+Tempura Battered Shroom / Mashed Avocado / Jicama / Thai-Chili Slaw / Fresh Jalapeño / Vegan Sriracha Aioli *vegan *contains gluten +add bacon $2.50 + add burger patty $8.00 + add beyond meat "burger" patty $8.00

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sammy

$18.00

Fried Chicken Breast / Sriracha+Honey Glaze Spicy Pickles / Garlic Aioli / Reyna’s Bun *contains gluten + add bacon $2.50 + add cheese $1.00

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

White Cheddar / Emmentaler / Brie Farm-to-Market Sourdough / Tomato Soup *vegetarian *contains gluten + try it with add-ins or as jalapeño popper style

Westside BLT

$17.50

Brown Sugar Bacon / Tomato Jam / Basil Aioli / Tomato / Butter Lettuce / Farm-to-Market Grains Galore +Sub in Beyond Vegan Sausage $1

Summit Burger

$17.50

Jalepeno & Jam Burger

$19.50

Prime Rib Philly

$18.00Out of stock

Entrees

Beef & Falafel Bowl

$24.00

Marinated Sirloin / WSL Falafel / Hummus / Grilled Za'atar Pita / Carrot Red Pepper / Red Onion / Curry / Peas / Couscous *vegetarian/vegan available--sub extra falafel for beef *contains gluten

Chicken Piccata Skewers

$26.00

Lemongrass Marinated Chicken Breast / Lemony-Caper Sauce / Fried Artichokes / Mushroom Rice / Garlic Green Beans *gluten free without artichokes

Fish & Chips

$19.50

Beer-Battered Cod / Parmesan & Parsley Fries Cole Slaw / Malt-Caper Aioli *contains gluten

Garlic Cream Pasta

$24.00

Shrimp / Pancetta / Peas / Mushrooms / Rigatoni Garlic Cream Sauce / Pecorino Romano / Grilled Sourdough *contains gluten *substitute chicken for no charge *substitute all vegetables for no charge *substitute salmon for $1.50 *substitute steak $6.00

Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Cavatappi / Parmesan / Smoked Gouda & Gruyere Bechamel / Garlic Bread Crumbs *vegetarian *contains gluten + add crumbled bacon $2.50 + add peppers, onions, oyster mushrooms $4.50 + add honey sriracha fried chicken $7.00 * other add in options available

Seasonal Quinoa

$21.00

Cheyote Squash / Black Beans / Corn / Roasted Brussels / Bell Peppers / Cilantro Vinaigrette / Salsa Verde / Queso Fresco *vegetarian *gluten free *vegan w/o Queso Fresco

Steak

$38.00

12oz Hand Cut Blackened Ribeye / Grilled Shrimp / Manchego Mashed Potatoes / Sautéed Spinach / Grilled Asparagus / Chipotle Butter *cooked to order, please specify temp

Avocado Tacos

$19.50

Call restaurant for more information. 816.997.9809. Always on Local Corn Tortillas.

Thai Salmon

$29.00

Veggie Pasta

$19.00

Yellow Squash/ Artichoke / Local Oyster Mushroom / Quark Cheese Coconut Basil Pesto / Grilled Asparagus / Gluten Free Penne Pasta *vegetarian *pesto does NOT contain nuts *gluten free *vegan w/o cheese

Meat Tacos

$19.50

Sides

Add Onion

$0.50

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Beyond Vegan Sausage

$6.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Side Burger Patty

$8.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Side Grilled Ham

$4.50

Side Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Salt N Pepper Tots

$6.00

Side of Vegan Fries

$6.00

Side of Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Xtra Salad Slaw-Double It

$2.00

Side Manchego Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Sauces

Basil Aioli

$0.75

BBQ Aioli

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Malt Vinegar-Caper Aioli

$0.75

Vegan Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Avocado Salsa

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Beer Mustard

$0.75

Chipotle Butter

$0.75

Cilantro Vinaigrette

$0.75

Creamy Citrus Dressing

$0.75

Dijon Mustard

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Maple Tahini

$0.75

Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Tomato Jam

$1.00

Side Habenero Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Cake Bread

$6.50

Banana Cake Bread w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Fritters

$6.50

Fritters W/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Oatly Vegan Ice Crm

$6.00

Fruit Crisp

$12.00

Vegan Creme Brulee

$8.00

Cookies N Cream Ice Cream

$3.50

Strawberry Cake

$8.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Half tea / Half lemonade

Bottle Water

$2.50

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00

Canned Soda

$3.50

Coke Products

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Blipp Roasters Coffee

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Kombucha

$5.00

Lemonade/Limeade

$3.50

Fresh squeezed to order

Mocktails

N/A "cocktails"

Orange Juice

$4.00

Perrier Soda Water

$4.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Refill Lemonade/Limeade

$2.00

Tonic

$3.50

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Online Bar Menu

Canned & Bottled Beer

Boulevard-Wheat

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Stockyard Black IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Stockyards Cerveza

$6.00

Perennial Pilsner

$8.00

Pale Ale

$7.00

Torn Label House Brew Stout

$7.00

Boulevard-Tank 7

$10.00

2 Pitchers Radler

$7.00

KC Bier Dunk

$7.00

CinderBlock IPA

$7.50

Martin City Abbey

$8.00

Martin City Yoga Pants Gluten Free

$7.00

Prairie Tiny Esses

$9.00

Mothers 3 Blind Mice

$7.00

Mothers Imperial Stout

$10.50

Crane

$7.00

Clearstate Tart Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

Cider

$7.00

Loyal Hemp Peach

$9.00

Athletic Brewing-N/A Golden Ale

$6.00

Bottled Red Wine

Pedroncelli 2021, Signature Selection Pinot Noir

$48.00

North by Northwest-Reserve Cab

$48.00

J. Lohr 2020, Los Osos, Merlot

$52.00

Parducci, Small Lot Petit Sirah

$48.00

Bedrock, Old Vine Zinfandel-Reserve Zin

$48.00

Dandelion 2019, Lionheart of the Barrosa

$48.00

Amigoni Urban Winery 2018, Urban Drover-Resereve Red

$48.00

Michael David 2020, Inkblot, Cabernet Franc

$52.00

J.L. Chave Selection 2020, Mon Coeur, Cotes-Du-Rhone

$52.00

Gundlach Bundschu, 'Mountain Cuvee'-Reserve Red

$52.00

Hybrid Pinot Noir

$35.00

Dos Fincas Malbec

$35.00

Poppy Cabernet

$35.00

Vidigal Vinho Tinto Spanish Red

$35.00

Bottled White Wine & Rose

Château Lamothe de Haux, Bordeaux Blanc

$40.00

Hopler Gruner Vet

$45.00

Columna 2021, Granito Albarino

$45.00

Pfeffingen 2019, Dry Riesling - Reserve White

$45.00

Pierre Sparr, Cremant D'Alsace , Brut Rose --Reserve Bubble

$50.00

Lunaria 2020, Orsogna 'Ramoro', PG Pet Nat

$40.00

The Curator White Blend

$35.00

Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

$33.00

Blalock+Moore Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Hybrid Chardonnay

$35.00

Marques de Caceres Still Tempranillo Rose

$35.00

And Why Am I Mr. Pink? Still Sangiovese Rose

$35.00

Bottled Bubbles

Taittinger, Brut Champagne-Reserve Bubble

$75.00

Portium Brut Cava

$35.00

Giancarlo Prosecco

$35.00

Pol Clement Brut Rose

$38.00

Cocktails

Baba Jagodowa

$13.00

**Slavic Folklore-Forest Fruit Granny or "Berry Hag"; snatches children stealing her fruit** Plantation Dark Rum / Liquor 43 / Lemon Blueberry Syrup

Gwishin

$14.00+

**Norse mythology-maiden warrior serving the god Odin** J. Rieger Gin / North Shore Aquavit Sweet Vermouth / Orange Bitters

The Fae

$13.00+

**a type of mythical being or legendary creature; Fairy** Marjoram infused Vodka / St. Elder Mathilde Black Currant / Grapefruit / Suze Companion Lavender Verbena Kombucha **pitcher served in carryout containers w/o ice**

Mayahuel

$13.00+Out of stock

**Aztec Goddess of the agave; thought to bring love to mankind** Blanco Tequila / Cappelleɉi / Lime / Root Gastrique Celery Bitters **pitcher served in carryout container w/o ice**

Yama-no-kami

$13.00+

**Japanese mountain deity that do not like the smell of miso** Toki Japanese Whiskey / Giffard Banana Brown Sugar Miso Syrup / Lemon **pitcher served in carryout container w/o ice**

Westside Cocktail

$13.00+

Lunazul Blanco Tequila / Cilantro Syrup / Lime **pitcher served in carryout container w/o ice**

Westside Sangria (Red or White)

$10.00+

**pitcher served in carryout container w/o ice**