The Westside Local 1663 Summit St
Dinner
Starters
Cheese Board
Co onwood Cheddar / Herbed Hemme Bros. Quark Cheese / Port Salute/ Fresh Fruit / Whipped Garlic Crostini *vegetarian
Chef's Board
Chef’s Seasonal Selection of Meats, Cheeses, and Assorted Accoutrements
Elote Tots
Spicy Roasted Corn / Habanero Cheddar Cheese / Pickled Red Onions Hemme Bros. Cheddar / Queso Fresco / Cilantro +add crumbled bacon $2 *vegetarian *contains gluten
Good Sprouts
Crispy Sprouts / Sweet+Spicy Mustard / Maple-Bacon Aioli / Seasonal Fruit *vegetarian *vegan option available
Roasted Artichoke Hummus Plate
Roasted Artichoke & Shallot Hummus / Red Bell Peppers / Corn Tortilla Chips Cucumbers / Grilled Za’atar Pita *vegan *gluten free option available
Pint of Fries
Parmesan & Parsley / WSL Ketchup / Garlic Aioli Basil Aioli *vegetarian *fries contain gluten
Poblano Spinach Dip
Roasted Poblano Pepper / Parmesan Breadcrumbs / Corn Tortilla Chips / Toasted Sourdough *vegetarian *gluten free option on request
Fried Shrooms
Crispy Fried Mushrooms / Garlic Aioli Honey Sriracha Dipping Sauce *vegetarian *contains gluten *contains egg
Sausage & Pretzel Board
Daily Sausage / Farm-to-Market Jalapeno Cheddar Pretzel / Spicy Pickles / Habanero Cheddar Sauce Beer Mustard
Localities
Apricot Cheddar
Brie
Broadway Sausage
Nana Bread
Served Warm with lemon glaze
Castelvetrano Olives
Country Ham
Crostini Locality
Deviled Eggs
Sriracha Aioli / Pickled Red Onion
Fresh Fruit
Fritters
Heirloom Tomato
Hemme Bros Herbed Quark Cheese
House Chips Locality
House Dill Pickle Spears
Hummus Locality
Pita Locality
Port Salute
Roasted Beets
Sage Derby
Spicy Pickles
Tillamook Cheddar
Toasted Sourdough
Salads / Soups
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Varies Daily. Call restaurant for more information. 816.997.9089 **01/12/2022= Chicken & Noodle (gluten free w/o noodles)
Bowl Tomato Soup
Kale Salad
Arugula Salad
Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette / Jicama / Halloumi Cheese / Pistachio / Red Onion / Strawberry / Plum **vegan without cheese **contains nuts
Steak Salad
Grilled Sirloin / Caramelized Shallot / Cherry Tomatoes / Crumbled Bacon / WSL Croutons / Pecorino Romano / WSL Creamy Citrus Dressing
Sandwiches
Lamb Burger
1/2lb Brisket Blend Burger / Roasted Jalapeño Cream Cheese / Arugula / Strawberry Jam / Bacon Brioche Bun *cooked to order-please select temp *sub beyond meat vegan "burger" +$1 *sub Udi gluten free bun +$2.50
Bison Burger
1/2 lb Cajun Rubbed Patty / Pepperjack / Pork Belly / Chipotle Aioli / Red Onion / Fried Jalapeño Whiskey BBQ Sauce / Brioche Bun *cooked to order-please select temp *sub beyond meat vegan "burger" +$1 *sub Udi gluten free bun +$2.50
Sweet Potato Quinoa Burger
Patty of: White Beans-Sweet Potato-Red Pepper Jalapeno-Quinoa-Panko / Emmentaler Cheese Maple Tahini / Micro Greens / Vegan Bun *vegetarian *vegan option available *contains gluten
Vegan Sweet Potato Quinoa Burger
Patty of: White Beans-Sweet Potato-Red Pepper Jalapeno-Quinoa-Panko / Curried Carrot Hummus Maple Tahini / Micro Greens / Vegan Bun *vegan *contains gluten
Fried Portabella Sammy
Beer+Tempura Battered Shroom / Mashed Avocado / Jicama / Thai-Chili Slaw / Fresh Jalapeño / Vegan Sriracha Aioli *vegan *contains gluten +add bacon $2.50 + add burger patty $8.00 + add beyond meat "burger" patty $8.00
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sammy
Fried Chicken Breast / Sriracha+Honey Glaze Spicy Pickles / Garlic Aioli / Reyna’s Bun *contains gluten + add bacon $2.50 + add cheese $1.00
Grilled Cheese
White Cheddar / Emmentaler / Brie Farm-to-Market Sourdough / Tomato Soup *vegetarian *contains gluten + try it with add-ins or as jalapeño popper style
Westside BLT
Brown Sugar Bacon / Tomato Jam / Basil Aioli / Tomato / Butter Lettuce / Farm-to-Market Grains Galore +Sub in Beyond Vegan Sausage $1
Summit Burger
Jalepeno & Jam Burger
Prime Rib Philly
Entrees
Beef & Falafel Bowl
Marinated Sirloin / WSL Falafel / Hummus / Grilled Za'atar Pita / Carrot Red Pepper / Red Onion / Curry / Peas / Couscous *vegetarian/vegan available--sub extra falafel for beef *contains gluten
Chicken Piccata Skewers
Lemongrass Marinated Chicken Breast / Lemony-Caper Sauce / Fried Artichokes / Mushroom Rice / Garlic Green Beans *gluten free without artichokes
Fish & Chips
Beer-Battered Cod / Parmesan & Parsley Fries Cole Slaw / Malt-Caper Aioli *contains gluten
Garlic Cream Pasta
Shrimp / Pancetta / Peas / Mushrooms / Rigatoni Garlic Cream Sauce / Pecorino Romano / Grilled Sourdough *contains gluten *substitute chicken for no charge *substitute all vegetables for no charge *substitute salmon for $1.50 *substitute steak $6.00
Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi / Parmesan / Smoked Gouda & Gruyere Bechamel / Garlic Bread Crumbs *vegetarian *contains gluten + add crumbled bacon $2.50 + add peppers, onions, oyster mushrooms $4.50 + add honey sriracha fried chicken $7.00 * other add in options available
Seasonal Quinoa
Cheyote Squash / Black Beans / Corn / Roasted Brussels / Bell Peppers / Cilantro Vinaigrette / Salsa Verde / Queso Fresco *vegetarian *gluten free *vegan w/o Queso Fresco
Steak
12oz Hand Cut Blackened Ribeye / Grilled Shrimp / Manchego Mashed Potatoes / Sautéed Spinach / Grilled Asparagus / Chipotle Butter *cooked to order, please specify temp
Avocado Tacos
Call restaurant for more information. 816.997.9809. Always on Local Corn Tortillas.
Thai Salmon
Veggie Pasta
Yellow Squash/ Artichoke / Local Oyster Mushroom / Quark Cheese Coconut Basil Pesto / Grilled Asparagus / Gluten Free Penne Pasta *vegetarian *pesto does NOT contain nuts *gluten free *vegan w/o cheese
Meat Tacos
Sides
Add Onion
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Beyond Vegan Sausage
Side Brussel Sprouts
Side Burger Patty
Side Chicken
Side Fresh Fruit
Side Grilled Ham
Side Mac and Cheese
Side of Fries
Side of Salt N Pepper Tots
Side of Vegan Fries
Side of Vegetables
Side Salmon
Side Steak
Xtra Salad Slaw-Double It
Side Manchego Mashed Potatoes
Sauces
Basil Aioli
BBQ Aioli
Garlic Aioli
Malt Vinegar-Caper Aioli
Vegan Sriracha Aioli
Avocado Salsa
BBQ Sauce
Beer Mustard
Chipotle Butter
Cilantro Vinaigrette
Creamy Citrus Dressing
Dijon Mustard
Ketchup
Maple Tahini
Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette
Tomato Jam
Side Habenero Cheese Sauce
Desserts
NA Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Half tea / Half lemonade
Bottle Water
Boylan Root Beer
Canned Soda
Coke Products
Drip Coffee
Blipp Roasters Coffee
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Kombucha
Lemonade/Limeade
Fresh squeezed to order
Mocktails
N/A "cocktails"
Orange Juice
Perrier Soda Water
Refill Arnold Palmer
Refill Lemonade/Limeade
Tonic
Virgin Bloody
Online Bar Menu
Canned & Bottled Beer
Boulevard-Wheat
Miller Lite
Coors Banquet
Stockyard Black IPA
Stockyards Cerveza
Perennial Pilsner
Pale Ale
Torn Label House Brew Stout
Boulevard-Tank 7
2 Pitchers Radler
KC Bier Dunk
CinderBlock IPA
Martin City Abbey
Martin City Yoga Pants Gluten Free
Prairie Tiny Esses
Mothers 3 Blind Mice
Mothers Imperial Stout
Crane
Clearstate Tart Cherry
Cider
Loyal Hemp Peach
Athletic Brewing-N/A Golden Ale
Bottled Red Wine
Pedroncelli 2021, Signature Selection Pinot Noir
North by Northwest-Reserve Cab
J. Lohr 2020, Los Osos, Merlot
Parducci, Small Lot Petit Sirah
Bedrock, Old Vine Zinfandel-Reserve Zin
Dandelion 2019, Lionheart of the Barrosa
Amigoni Urban Winery 2018, Urban Drover-Resereve Red
Michael David 2020, Inkblot, Cabernet Franc
J.L. Chave Selection 2020, Mon Coeur, Cotes-Du-Rhone
Gundlach Bundschu, 'Mountain Cuvee'-Reserve Red
Hybrid Pinot Noir
Dos Fincas Malbec
Poppy Cabernet
Vidigal Vinho Tinto Spanish Red
Bottled White Wine & Rose
Château Lamothe de Haux, Bordeaux Blanc
Hopler Gruner Vet
Columna 2021, Granito Albarino
Pfeffingen 2019, Dry Riesling - Reserve White
Pierre Sparr, Cremant D'Alsace , Brut Rose --Reserve Bubble
Lunaria 2020, Orsogna 'Ramoro', PG Pet Nat
The Curator White Blend
Casal Garcia Vinho Verde
Blalock+Moore Sauv Blanc
Hybrid Chardonnay
Marques de Caceres Still Tempranillo Rose
And Why Am I Mr. Pink? Still Sangiovese Rose
Bottled Bubbles
Cocktails
Baba Jagodowa
**Slavic Folklore-Forest Fruit Granny or "Berry Hag"; snatches children stealing her fruit** Plantation Dark Rum / Liquor 43 / Lemon Blueberry Syrup
Gwishin
**Norse mythology-maiden warrior serving the god Odin** J. Rieger Gin / North Shore Aquavit Sweet Vermouth / Orange Bitters
The Fae
**a type of mythical being or legendary creature; Fairy** Marjoram infused Vodka / St. Elder Mathilde Black Currant / Grapefruit / Suze Companion Lavender Verbena Kombucha **pitcher served in carryout containers w/o ice**
Mayahuel
**Aztec Goddess of the agave; thought to bring love to mankind** Blanco Tequila / Cappelleɉi / Lime / Root Gastrique Celery Bitters **pitcher served in carryout container w/o ice**
Yama-no-kami
**Japanese mountain deity that do not like the smell of miso** Toki Japanese Whiskey / Giffard Banana Brown Sugar Miso Syrup / Lemon **pitcher served in carryout container w/o ice**
Westside Cocktail
Lunazul Blanco Tequila / Cilantro Syrup / Lime **pitcher served in carryout container w/o ice**
Westside Sangria (Red or White)
**pitcher served in carryout container w/o ice**