BLD D White Sheep Cafe 9000 College Parkway Building D
Drinks
Aquafina
$2.50
Celsius
$4.00
Gatorade
$2.50
Pure Leaf Tea
$3.50
Cold Brew
$5.00
Drip Coffee LG
$3.50
Cold Brew B&W Chocolate
$6.00Out of stock
Latte
$6.00
Americano
$6.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Espresso Double Shot
$4.00
Espresso Shot Triple
$6.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Hibiscus Passionfruit Refresher
$5.00
Rose Leomade Refresher
$5.00
Tajin Lemonade Refresher
$5.00
Berry Ginger Refresher
$5.00
B&W Mocha Latte
$7.00
Chai Tea Latte
$7.00
Matcha Latte
$7.00
Muscavado Latte
$7.00
Salted Caramel Latte
$7.00
White Sheep Latte
$7.00
Tiramisu Latte
$7.00
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$7.00
Tea Citron Green
$4.00
Earl Grey
$4.00
English Breakfast
$4.00
Food
Doughnut
$3.00
Vanilla doughnut, chocolate icing, sprinkles.
Cookie
$2.00Out of stock
Bacon Half Bagel
$3.00Out of stock
Ham and Cheese Croissant
$6.00Out of stock
Muffin
$2.00Out of stock
Pancake Slider
$5.00Out of stock
Pizza Cheese
$6.00Out of stock
Pizza Pepperoni
$6.00Out of stock
Turkey Sausage Muffin
$6.00Out of stock
Chobani Yogurt
$2.50
Kind Bars
$3.00
Mush
$5.50
Nutella Dips
$2.00
Pringles
$2.00
Rice Crispie Treats
$1.00
Sun Chips
$2.00
Clif Bar
$2.00
Cashew Mix
$3.00
Pistachio Mix
$3.00
Hummus
$5.00
(708) 915-0708
Closed • Opens Friday at 7:30AM