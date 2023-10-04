The Whole Bean Coffee CO.
Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Whole Brewed Coffee
$2.50+
Get it HOT or ICED! Our coffee is locally roasted, organic, fair trade, amazing brewed coffee that will bring warmth to your heart with hints of chocolate, nut and caramel. Don't forget to add your milk and favorite syrup and sweeteners!
Whole Brew Cold Brew
$2.50+
Our best coffee- cold brewed! We've taken these delightful beans and slow-soaked them overnight for maximum flavor for your best cold-brew yet!
The Whole Stash- Hot Tea
$1.50
Grandma Sandy's favorite Stash! Choose from our amazing selection of fall favorites, as well as Earl Grey and Green Tea from Uncle Lee. $1.50 any size!
Hot Chocolate
$1.50
Nothing like a classic! Warm up with a hot cup of Swiss Miss! Perfectly made milk chocolate mix with a touch of whipped cream to make your day whole! 1.50 Any size!!
Chai
$2.50+
Iced Coffee
$2.50+
Cold Drinks
KIND Bars
Fruit snacks
The Whole Bean Coffee CO. Location and Ordering Hours
(816) 244-0962
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6AM