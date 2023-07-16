Xperience Beverages

Hot Beverages

Americano

$3.25+

Legacy Dark Roast Blend

$2.50+

Ambition Bright Roast Blend

$2.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Flat White

$4.75

Espresso

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Milo Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Horlicks

$3.25+

Black Tea

$2.50+

Green Tea

$2.50+

Lemon Ginger Tea

$2.50+

Lemongrass Tea

$2.50+

Chai

$4.50+

Matcha

$4.50+

Cold Beverages

Iced Latte

$5.25+

Iced Americano

$3.95+

Iced Espresso

$2.75+

Shaken Espresso

$3.25+

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+Out of stock

Iced Black Tea

$2.75+

Iced Green Tea

$2.75+

Iced Chai

$5.25+

Iced Matcha

$5.25+

Signature Xperiences

Snicker Latte

$7.25+

Iced Snicker Latte

$7.25+

Milo Latte

$6.50+

Iced Milo Latte

$6.50+

Salted Caramel Horlicks Latte

$7.25+

Iced Salted Caramel Horlicks Latte

$7.25+

Natural Fruit Smoothies

5-A-Side

$10.00+

Kiwi, Mango, Mandarin, Soursop, Watermelon and Pineapple Juice

Blasian Kash

$10.00+

Mango, Soursop, Pineapple, Ginger, Cherry and Lemonade

Xperience Berries & Citrus

$10.00+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Ginger and Orange Juice

Blue Skies

$10.00+

Mango, Pineapple, Seamoss, Banana, Blue Spirulina + Ginger Beer

Magic School Bus

$10.00+

Strawberry, Banana, Peach, + Apple Juice

Power Up

$10.00+

Beets, Spinach, Passion Fruit, Seamoss, Green Spirulina + Ginger Beer

Tropical Paradise

$10.00+

Pomegranate, Guava, Blueberries, Papaya, + Coconut Water

Xperience Protein Shakes

Cutting Protein

$10.00

Non-Fat Milk, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Sea moss, Ashwaganda Root, + Iso Pure

Bulking Protein

$10.00

Whole Milk, Peanut Butter, Sea moss, Milo Coco Powder, + Syntha-Mass

Plant Based Protein Shake

$10.00

Almond/Oat Milk, Seamoss, Spinach, Green Spirulina, + Naked Protein

Vitality Shots

Ginger Shot

$2.00

Hot Loose Leaf Tea Blends

SoReal

$2.75+

More Life

$2.75+

Hot More Raztafari

$2.75+

Hot Bacchanal Butterfly

$2.75+

Hot Azure Mint

$2.75+

Hot MajesTea

$2.75+

Iced Loose Leaf Tea Blends

SoReal

$3.50+Out of stock

More Life

$3.50+

More Raztafari

$3.50+Out of stock

Bacchanal Butterfly

$3.50+Out of stock

Azure Mint

$3.50+

MajesTea

$3.50+

Misc. Beverages

Cup Of Water

$0.50

Cup of Alkaline Water

$1.00

Xperience Pastries & Food

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$3.50

Xperience our Cookies! This simple yet classic cookie will be The Best Chocolate chip cookie you’ve ever had. Large, Perfectly Buttery, Chocolatey and chewy. Sure to bring you down memory lane! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Chocolate , Vanilla Extract

Oatmeal Craisin Cookies (2)

$3.75

Xperience our Cookies! A Oatmeal raisin cookie with a Twist- Craisins! Raisin haters and Raisin lovers will adore this one. Moist and tender Oatmeal based dough with dried Cranberries, adding tart to the sweet and savory. So much flavor and texture you might need another! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Cranberry, Cinnamon, Vanilla extract

Peanut Butter Cookies (2)

$3.75

Xperience our Cookies! One of our personal favorites! Simplicity Is Key, and this Peanut Butter cookie is just that. Soft chewy & Peanut Buttery. A delicious source of protein. Amazingly satisfying for the sweet tooth with the consistent texture and flavor. Possible Allergens- Peanut/Nut, Eggs, Dairy

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Xperience our Croissants! Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Brunch? All the above actually! Enjoy our Butter Croissant! Hand crafted in house, Crispy and flakey layers outside, soft and buttery inside. Go for Gold! Possible Allergens- Dairy, Yeast

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Xperience our Croissants! Feeling Nutty?! Indulge in our Almond Croissant! Our in house made Butter croissant, stuffed with almond cream inside, Sliced almonds outside, Baked & finished with confection sugar! Richness and Creaminess in every bite! Possible Allergens- Dairy, Eggs, Almonds/Nuts

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.25

Xperience our Muffins! Our Classic Chocolate chip Muffin will never let you down! Nice and Moist muffin with rich chocolate chips. A treat for the whole family! Possible Allergens- Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate, Vanilla extract

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.75

Xperience our Muffins! Our Banana Nut Muffins are perfect for every occasion. Packed with smooth Banana flavor and Crispy walnuts. Leaving you with a Fresh, Rich and Fluffy taste. Possible Allergens- Walnuts/Nuts, Bananas, Dairy, Eggs, Cinnamon

Dulce De Leche Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Savory Pastries

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.75

Xperience our Savory Pastries! A delicious Breakfast at the palm of your hands! Our Egg & Cheese croissant is sure make your taste buds excited. Fluffy Eggs, with sharp cheddar cheese wrapped in our house made croissant dough. Topped with Everything Mix and baked to perfect! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Yeast, Everything Mix / Seeds

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.75

Xperience our Savory Pastries! A New York Breakfast Staple, with a twist! Try our Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant. Fluffy Eggs, Shredded Sharp Cheddar, & Diced Crispy Bacon Wrapped in our house made croissant dough. Topped with Poppy seeds & Baked to Perfection! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Yeast, Poppy Seed / Seeds

Chopped Cheese Croissant

$6.75Out of stock

Spinach & Mozzarella Croissant

$6.75

International Empanada

$5.75Out of stock

Xperience our Savory Pastries! Our International Empanada Aka Caprese Croissant brings together Flavor and Cultures with one pastry. Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato’s & Fresh Mozzarella are the Colors and flavors of Italy. Wrapped in our house made Croissant dough, which derives from French pastry. In the shape of a Empanada- a Hispanic dish. This was originally created in a Kosher kitchen, & is now shared with the world! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Yeast, Basil/ Pesto , Pine Nut/ Nuts , Tomato

Friday Special(s)

Turkey Sausage, Egg White & Cheese Croissant

$7.25

Xperience Brunch (Available between 12-6pm)

Soups

Split Pea Soup

$5.00+Out of stock

Red Peas Conch Soup

$5.00+

Meals

Jerk Chicken Breast

$7.00

Jerk Chicken Salad

$12.00

Jerk Pork

$8.00Out of stock

Jerk Pork Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Snapper

$20.00

Roasted Salmon

$15.00

Roasted Jerk Snapper w/Veggies

$25.00Out of stock

Roasted Jerk Salmon Filet w/Veggies

$20.00Out of stock

Escovitch Cod Fish

$5.00

Jumbo Shrimp Salad (4 Shrimp)

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp Plate (5 Shrimp)

$7.00

Vegan Steak Taco (2)

$13.50

Vegan steak, pico de gallo, cashew crema, and sweet pepper sofrito

Sweet Chilli Shrimp Taco (2)

$10.00

Sweet Chilli Shrimp, Cashew Crema, Pico de Gallo, guac

Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Sides

Field Green Salad

$5.00

Rice & Peas

$5.00

Roasted Corn

$2.00Out of stock

Roasted Yellow Yam

$2.00Out of stock

Jumbo Jerk Shrimp (1 piece)

$1.50Out of stock

Jumbo Fried Shrimp (1 piece)

$1.50Out of stock

Jumbo Sweet Chilli Shrimp (1 piece)

$1.50Out of stock

Festival

$1.00

Breadfruit

$1.00Out of stock

Stir Fry Vegetables

$5.00

Retail

Coffee By The Bag

1-lb Bag

$15.00

5-lb Bag

$55.00