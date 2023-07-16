The Xperience
Xperience Beverages
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Signature Xperiences
Natural Fruit Smoothies
5-A-Side
Kiwi, Mango, Mandarin, Soursop, Watermelon and Pineapple Juice
Blasian Kash
Mango, Soursop, Pineapple, Ginger, Cherry and Lemonade
Xperience Berries & Citrus
Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Ginger and Orange Juice
Blue Skies
Mango, Pineapple, Seamoss, Banana, Blue Spirulina + Ginger Beer
Magic School Bus
Strawberry, Banana, Peach, + Apple Juice
Power Up
Beets, Spinach, Passion Fruit, Seamoss, Green Spirulina + Ginger Beer
Tropical Paradise
Pomegranate, Guava, Blueberries, Papaya, + Coconut Water
Xperience Protein Shakes
Vitality Shots
Hot Loose Leaf Tea Blends
Iced Loose Leaf Tea Blends
Misc. Beverages
Xperience Pastries & Food
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)
Xperience our Cookies! This simple yet classic cookie will be The Best Chocolate chip cookie you’ve ever had. Large, Perfectly Buttery, Chocolatey and chewy. Sure to bring you down memory lane! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Chocolate , Vanilla Extract
Oatmeal Craisin Cookies (2)
Xperience our Cookies! A Oatmeal raisin cookie with a Twist- Craisins! Raisin haters and Raisin lovers will adore this one. Moist and tender Oatmeal based dough with dried Cranberries, adding tart to the sweet and savory. So much flavor and texture you might need another! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Cranberry, Cinnamon, Vanilla extract
Peanut Butter Cookies (2)
Xperience our Cookies! One of our personal favorites! Simplicity Is Key, and this Peanut Butter cookie is just that. Soft chewy & Peanut Buttery. A delicious source of protein. Amazingly satisfying for the sweet tooth with the consistent texture and flavor. Possible Allergens- Peanut/Nut, Eggs, Dairy
Croissants
Butter Croissant
Xperience our Croissants! Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Brunch? All the above actually! Enjoy our Butter Croissant! Hand crafted in house, Crispy and flakey layers outside, soft and buttery inside. Go for Gold! Possible Allergens- Dairy, Yeast
Almond Croissant
Xperience our Croissants! Feeling Nutty?! Indulge in our Almond Croissant! Our in house made Butter croissant, stuffed with almond cream inside, Sliced almonds outside, Baked & finished with confection sugar! Richness and Creaminess in every bite! Possible Allergens- Dairy, Eggs, Almonds/Nuts
Muffins
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Xperience our Muffins! Our Classic Chocolate chip Muffin will never let you down! Nice and Moist muffin with rich chocolate chips. A treat for the whole family! Possible Allergens- Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate, Vanilla extract
Banana Nut Muffin
Xperience our Muffins! Our Banana Nut Muffins are perfect for every occasion. Packed with smooth Banana flavor and Crispy walnuts. Leaving you with a Fresh, Rich and Fluffy taste. Possible Allergens- Walnuts/Nuts, Bananas, Dairy, Eggs, Cinnamon
Dulce De Leche Muffin
Savory Pastries
Egg & Cheese Croissant
Xperience our Savory Pastries! A delicious Breakfast at the palm of your hands! Our Egg & Cheese croissant is sure make your taste buds excited. Fluffy Eggs, with sharp cheddar cheese wrapped in our house made croissant dough. Topped with Everything Mix and baked to perfect! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Yeast, Everything Mix / Seeds
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
Xperience our Savory Pastries! A New York Breakfast Staple, with a twist! Try our Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant. Fluffy Eggs, Shredded Sharp Cheddar, & Diced Crispy Bacon Wrapped in our house made croissant dough. Topped with Poppy seeds & Baked to Perfection! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Yeast, Poppy Seed / Seeds
Chopped Cheese Croissant
Spinach & Mozzarella Croissant
International Empanada
Xperience our Savory Pastries! Our International Empanada Aka Caprese Croissant brings together Flavor and Cultures with one pastry. Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato’s & Fresh Mozzarella are the Colors and flavors of Italy. Wrapped in our house made Croissant dough, which derives from French pastry. In the shape of a Empanada- a Hispanic dish. This was originally created in a Kosher kitchen, & is now shared with the world! Possible Allergens- Eggs, Dairy, Yeast, Basil/ Pesto , Pine Nut/ Nuts , Tomato
Friday Special(s)
Xperience Brunch (Available between 12-6pm)
Meals
Jerk Chicken Breast
Jerk Chicken Salad
Jerk Pork
Jerk Pork Salad
Fried Snapper
Roasted Salmon
Roasted Jerk Snapper w/Veggies
Roasted Jerk Salmon Filet w/Veggies
Escovitch Cod Fish
Jumbo Shrimp Salad (4 Shrimp)
Jumbo Shrimp Plate (5 Shrimp)
Vegan Steak Taco (2)
Vegan steak, pico de gallo, cashew crema, and sweet pepper sofrito
Sweet Chilli Shrimp Taco (2)
Sweet Chilli Shrimp, Cashew Crema, Pico de Gallo, guac