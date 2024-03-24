Skip to Main content
The Yellow House
Food
NA Bevs
Pastries
Breakfast
Sandwiches
Salads
Sides
Finger Food
Food
Pastries
Scones
$5.95
Muffins
$5.95
Danishes
$5.95
Croissants
$5.95
Coffee Cake
$6.95
Southern Biscuits
$6.95
Corn Bread
$7.95
Bread and Butter Pudding
$8.95
Breakfast
Fruit Bowl
$12.95
Waffles
$14.95
Pancakes
$14.95
Quiche
$9.95
Morning Burrito
$12.95
Morning Tostada
$14.95
Huevos Rancheros
$14.95
Chilaquiles
$14.95
Colibri Morning Platter
$16.95
Egg White Bites
$14.95
Eggs and Cottage Cheese
$14.95
Sandwiches
Capresse
$17.95
Gorgonzola
$17.95
Hummus Avocado
$17.95
Mortadella
$17.95
Turkey
$17.95
Figs
$17.95
Roast Beef
$17.95
Salads
Guacamole Cobb
$12.95
Costa Mesa
$12.94
Tzatziki
$12.95
Sides
Cage Free Eggs
$4.95
Finger Food
Pastelitos
$7.95
Tequeños
$9.95
Empanadas
$7.95
NA Bevs
Soda
Coke
$3.95
Diet Coke
$3.95
Coke Zero
$3.95
Sprite
$3.95
Ginerale
$3.95
Juices
Orange
$5.95
Pineapple
$5.95
Passionfruit
$5.95
The Yellow House Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 703-8577
9 West 43rd Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 9AM
All hours
