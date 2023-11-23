The 19th Hole Canton 101 Central Plaza South
FOOD
Appetizers
- Fresh Cut Fries$2.50+
- Tater Tots (side)$2.50
- Sloppy Tots$9.00
- Pretzel Logs (3)$8.00
- Birdie Chips$11.00
- Hummus w/ pita$9.00Out of stock
- Korean BBQ Cauliflower$8.00
Made from scratch in house, served with thousand island or your choice of dipping sauce.
- Chicken Wings$16.00+
- Sauerkraut Balls$9.00
- Cheese Curds$8.00
- Quesadilla$12.00
- Zucchini Planks$7.00
Sandwiches
Salads
Pizza
Standard flatbread
BEVERAGES
Specialty Cocktails
- Cranberry Sangria$11.00
- Apple Palmer$13.00
Tito's vodka with apple puree, lemonade and iced tea
- Cranberry Cinnamon Whisky Sour$14.00
- Maple Bourbon Old Fashioned$10.00
- Spiked Caramel Christmas Ale$12.00
- John Daly$13.00
- French Connection$13.00
- Bogey$13.00
- Hole In One$12.00
- Uncles Old Fashioned$14.00
- Birdie$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Long Island Iced TEE$13.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Margarita$11.00
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Bell's Two Hearted$5.50
- Bud Heavy$3.00
- Bud Light$3.00
- Ciderboys - All$5.00
- Columbus IPA$5.50
- Coors Light$3.00
- Corona$3.50
- Corona$4.50
- Fatheads - All$6.00
- Great Lakes Cookie$6.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Hamms$3.00
- Heineken$3.50
- Heineken N/A$4.00
- High Noon Peach$5.00
- High Noon Pineapple$5.00
- High Noon Watermelon$5.00
- Labatt Blue$3.50
- Mich Ultra$3.00
- Miller Light$3.00
- Modelo$4.50
- Modelo Especial$3.50
- Nutrl$5.00
- Rolling Rock$3.00
- ST Creme Brulee$9.00
- Stella$4.25
- Twisted Tea$4.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$4.00
- White Claw Mango$4.00
Draft Beer
Liquor
- Canadian Club$5.50+
- Seagrams 7$5.50+
- Fireball$5.50+
- Cutty Sark$5.50+
- Ole Smoky Peach$5.50+
- Jim Beam$5.50+
- Dewars White$6.00+
- Jack Daniels Honey$7.00+
- Jack Daniels$7.00+
- Crown Royal$7.00+
- Crown Apple$7.00+
- Crown Peach$7.00+
- Crown Salted Caramel$7.00+
- Jameson$7.00+
- Jameson Orange$7.00+
- Maker's Mark$7.50+
- Knob Creek$8.00+
- Woodford Reserve$8.50+
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00+
- Basil Hayden$10.00+
- Uncle Nearest$11.00+
- Glenlivet 12$12.00+
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00+
- Woodford Double Oaked$13.00+
- Angels Envy$25.00+
- Angels Rye$25.00+
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$12.00+
- Jack Daniels$7.00+
- Bulleit$6.00+
- Skrewball$7.00+
- Bulleit Rye$6.00+
- Wild Turkey 101$6.00+
- Gentleman Jack$7.00+
- Proper Twelve$7.00+
- Amaretto Disaronno$7.50+
- Hennessy$10.00+
- Jagermeister$8.00+
- Well Gin$5.00+
- Bombay Sapphire$6.00+
- Tanqueray$6.00+
- Hendricks$7.50+
- Aristocrat Gin$2.00+
- Express 1908 Indigo Gin$9.00+
- La Prima White$3.00+
- Well Rum$5.00+
- Bacardi$5.50+
- Captain Morgan$5.50+
- Malibu$5.50+
- Aristrocrat Rum$2.00+
- Cuervo Gold$6.00+
- 1800 Silver$7.00+
- 1800 Reposado$7.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00+
- Patron' Anejo$12.00+
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00+
- Don Julio 1942$40.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00+
- Don Julio 70th$17.00+
- Milagro Respoado$8.00+
- Milagro Silver$8.00+
- Patron Silver$12.00+
- Patron Reposado$13.00+
- Tito's$6.00+
- Well Vodka$5.00+
- Absolut Citron$6.00+
- Absolut$6.00+
- Grey Goose$7.00+
- Ciroc Peach$7.50+
- Ciroc Pineapple$7.50+
- Skyy$5.50+
- Absolute Citron$5.00+
- Absolute$5.00+
- Absolute Pears$5.00+
N/A Beverages
Wine
Golf Bays
SPECIALS
WEDNESDAY
- Hummus and Veggie Wrap$10.00
Your choice of wrap, filled with hummus, tomatoes, cucumber and feta cheese, dressed with a red pepper aioli.
- Maple Chicken Wrap$10.00
Made in house chicken salad, spring mix, diced tomato and bacon crumbles, dressed with maple syrup and wrapped in a tortilla of your choice.
The 19th Hole Canton 101 Central Plaza South Location and Ordering Hours
(330) 754-6174
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM