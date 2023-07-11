THE TWENTY ONE 21 Junction St
Warm Up-Bites
Beer Cheese and Pretzel Bites
2 Bread Stick with Artisan beer cheese
Batter Green Beans
Green Beans, spicy breading, deep fried
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno poppers stuffed with cream cheese,bacon & cheddar cheese
Loaded Tater Tots
Tater Tots, with cheddar cheese, bacon,onion with dressing
Nacho Fries Deluxe
Hand cut fries topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers with Nacho Cheese
Breaded Cheese Curds
Breaded Wisconsin white Cheddar cheese curds
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
2 portabello mushroom caps topped with wheat berry/white bean blend topped with pomogrante seeds and melted provolone
Opening Act
Speckled Red Tomato Smoked Gouda Soup
Tomato and Smoked Gouda Soup
Soup of the Day
Ask Server
Chili
House made chili
Broccoli and Cheese Soup
Broccoli and creamy sharp cheddar cheese with house croutons
House Salad
Spring greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber,shredded cheese,hard boiled egg with dressing
The 21 Blue Wedge Salad
Lettuce wedge, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, topped with candied pecans, served with Blue Cheese Dressing
Caesar Salad
Lettuce Medley, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, cracked pepper served with House Caesar dressing
Main Stage
8 wings
8 Hand Battered Wings
12 wings
12 Hand Battered Wings
16 wings
16 Hand Battered Wings
20 wings
20 Hand Battered Wings
50 wings
50 Hand Battered Wings
The 21 Burger
Double Cheeseburger topped with original 21 Tarter Sauce
Southern Style Shrimp and Grits
Stone Ground Chedder Grits, sauteed shrimp, andurille sausage and topped with a pomeganate glaze
The 21 Hoagie
Sliced Deli Meats (Roast Beef, Ham,Turkey,
Zesty Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Dill Pickle marinated breaded chicken breast, served with shredded lettuce, tomotoe, onion served with our original 21 tartar sauce
Cajan Chicken Sandwich
A crispy chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoe, onion topped with cajan mayo
Fish Sandwich
8.5oz. Beer Battered Haddock filet served on a toasted hoagie bun, lettuce, tomatoe topped with original 21 tartar sauce or honey mustard
Bayou Fish and Chips
8.5oz Beer battered haddock filet served with fresh hand cut fries, lemon wedges, and our original 21 tartar sauce on the side
Smoked Nashville Chicken Bacon Wrap
Crispy breaded o grilled chicken b reast with smoked blue cheese, bacon , roasted tomatoes, leafy greens served with Nashville Hot Sauce and wrapped in a Garlic flour tortilla
Vegan Burger
Black bean burger, served on a brioche bun with shredded lettuce, tomatoe, pickle and topped with your choice of sauce
Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
Fresh portabella mushroom, glazed with a Balsamic glaze, grilled, topped with feta cheese, sliced tomatoe, and fresh basil served on a toasted brioche bun
Backline
Side Salad
Tossed greens, tomatoe, red onion served with your choice of dressing
Beale Street Cajan Cole Slaw
Shredded red and white cabbage with green & red bell pepper, carrots in a Cajan Slaw dressing and topped with fresh parsley
Cole Slaw
Shredded red and white cabbage with carrots in our house made slaw dressing
Baked Potato
Large baked potatoe served with butter and sour cream on the side
Loaded Baked Potatoe
Large baked potatoe loaded with cheese, green onions, bacon crumbles served with butter and sour cream on the side
Fresh Hand Cut Fries
Broccoli florets sliced carrots, green beans and red and yellow green peppers
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Spainish sweet onions, dipped ina Guinness Stout and deep fried
Tater Tots
Potato Tater Tots, deep fried
Red Skin Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Red Skin potatoes
Vegetable Medley
Blend of broccoli florets, carrots, green beans with red and yello pepper strips
Encore
Homemade Bread Pudding
Delicious bread pudding served warm with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with bourbon vanilla cream sauce
Chess Brownie Square
Ooey gooey chocolate brownie topped with a blond almond cream cheese toppinb
Salted Carmel Ice Cream
Creamy ice cream with delicious notes of fresh caramel and topoped with candied pecans
Mint Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream
Creamy mint ice cream with mint chocolate bites and creamy fudge