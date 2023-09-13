The Eleanor
Food Menu
Eggs N' Stuff
Avocado, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
two soft scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, gruyere cheese, chili mayo, on a warm kaiser roll, served with breakfast potatoes
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
two fried eggs, bacon, white cheddar cheese, tomato jam, mayo on a warm kaiser roll, served with breakfast potatoes
Chorizo Y Papas Burrito
house-made chorizo, house-cut fries, scrambled eggs, queso oaxaca in a warm flour tortilla, served with a side of fruit
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
pork sausage patty, two fried eggs, white cheddar cheese, house-made honey mustard on a warm Kaiser roll, served with breakfast potatoes
Steak & Egg Burrito
seasoned steak, scrambled eggs, house-cut fries, avocado, pepper jack cheese, in a warm flour tortilla, served with a side of fruit
Handhelds
Beef Po' Boy
braised beef debris, gruyere cheese, pickled fresnos, caramelized onions, roasted garlic mayo, served with a side of house-cut french fries
Chicken Salad Sandwich
chopped chicken breast, apples, celery, onions, white cheddar cheese, whole grain mustard yogurt dressing, spring mix, served with a side of house-cut french fries
Hummus & Veggie
hummus, cucumbers, roasted peppers, carrots, pickled onions, gruyere, tomato jam, spring mix, served with a side of house-cut french fries
Pastrami
thin-sliced seared pastrami, napa slaw, house-cut fries, tomatoes, mayo, on a hoagie roll, served with a side of house-cut french fries
Stacked BLT
bacon, iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic mayo, on toasted sourdough bread, served with a side of house-cut french fries
Turkey & Swiss
sliced turkey, gruyere cheese, peppadews, arugula, chili mayo, served with a side of house-cut french fries