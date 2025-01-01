Golf. Drink. Eat.
The Albatross 140 E Chatham Street
Drink
Cocktails
- Azalea$11.00
- Transfusion$11.00
- Paloma$11.00
- Flop Shot*$13.00
In shaker, combine: 1oz Ilegal Mezcal, 1oz El Jimador, 2oz Flop Mix, shake, strain into rocks glass w/ ice, 2 sprays of Chili Oil, Tajin Pineapple garnish.
- Juicy Lie*$12.00
In shaker, combine: 1.5oz Gordons Gin, 2.5oz Juicy Mix, shake, strain into collins glass w/ ice, sesame seed garnish.
- Birdie Juice*$13.00
in shaker, combine: 4oz Birdie Mix, shake hard, strain into painted rocks glass w/ ice, 2 sprays Yuzu bitters.
- Rainmaker*$12.00
Collins glass w/ ice, 1.5oz Gordons Vodka, 0.75oz Rainmaker Mix, Stir + top w/ Club Soda, Raspberry skewer garnish.
- Mocktail$6.00
Beer
Liquors
- Gordon Vodka$6.00
- Titos Vodka$7.00
- Gordon Gin$6.00
- Capt. Morgan Rum$6.00
- Aviation Gin$7.00
- Raleigh Rum$7.00
- Kill Devil Rum$7.50
- El Jimador$7.50
- Astral Anejo$9.00
- Teremana$9.00
- Ilegal$11.00
- Mezcal Union$13.00
- Tequila Komos Anejo$36.00
- Henry Mckenna$7.00
- Roe & Co$7.50
- Woodinville$9.50
- Whistlepig Piggy$10.00
- Michter's Small Batch$12.50
- Dickel 15yr$15.00
- Bulleit Single Barrel$15.50
- Whistlepig 10yr$18.00
- Barrell Bourbon$23.00
- Dalmore 12yr$18.00
- Amaro Montenegro$8.00
- Fernet$7.00
- Luxardo$9.00
- Campari$10.00
- Aperol$8.00
Mixed (A-H)
Mixed (I-Q)
Food
Brunch
Sides & Extras
