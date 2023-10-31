The Bakist 9132 bay avenue
Drinks
coffee & espresso
latte swirled with caramel and vanilla
latte + white chocolate
latte + chocolate
Our house specialty - a latte delicately flavored with our homemade lavender brown sugar syrup.
our 16 oz espresso special. currently, our special is the pumpkin mocha
double espresso with equal part steamed milk like a tiny little latte!
two shots of espresso
drip coffee + steamed milk
espresso + frothed milk
featuring Rise Up Coffee Roasters
equal parts espresso and half and half
espresso + steamed milk
espresso + water
tea & other beverages
Earl grey tea, house-made lavender syrup, and steamed milk
Matcha powder, vanilla and steamed milk of your choice
A soft drink made with carbonated water and syrup of your choice. Make it extra indulgent and add a touch of half and half to make it an Italian cream soda!
Black tea with spices and steamed milk of your choice
Baked Goods
bars / brownies
cookies
Soft and gooey sugar cookie made with cream cheese
A twist on a classic, with generous chocolate chunks and an extra touch of salt to bring out the richness in this cookie
A delicious, buttery cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar
cupcakes
croissants
muffins
scones
A classic butter and cream scone with blueberries mixed in
A classic butter and cream scone with raspberries mixed in
A classic butter and cream scone with cranberries and orange zest mixed in
our scone recipe with apples and pie crumb
sweet rolls
Breakfast
sandwiches /wrap
Bacon, egg, caramelized onion, potato hash, tomato and cream cheese in a spinach tortilla wrap.
Egg and cheddar cheese served on our house made focaccia bread
Ham, bacon, egg, cheddar, cream cheese, and honey mustard on our house made focaccia bread
Bacon, egg, spinach, tomato and mayo on our house made focaccia bread
Spinach, tomato, egg and swiss cheese on our house made focaccia bread