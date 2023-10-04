The Bird
Peckings
Bourbon Bacon Jam
House-sherry jam infused with thick cut bacon and served with toast points
Sundried Tomato Hummus
Hummus served with toast points and topped with red onion
Avocado Toast
Toast points with avocado spread, seasoned with house spices and a drizzle of olive oil
Breakfast Sliders
Mini biscuits filled with sausage, egg and cheese with Bird Sauce
Scotch Egg
Two soft boiled eggs, breaded and coated in sausage and fried. Served on a bed of arugula with a side of garlic mustard aioli
Deviled Eggs
Rotating Deviled Eggs served in a fried potato "nest". Ask about this week's selection
Candied Bacon
Three strips of fat back bacon, candied and seasoned. Served with apple cider vinegar or sriracha hot honey
Plates
Waffle Plate
Waffle topped with fresh fruit, two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage
BYO Omelette
Three egg omelette with your choice of protein, cheese, and three toppings
Eggs in a Nest
Texas Toast with eggs in the center, topped with house seasoning. Comes with homefries and your choice of bacon or sausage
Huevos Rancheros
Two grilled tortillas topped with sunny side eggs, corn bean salsa, tomato, smoked gouda and avocado. Comes with home fries
Chicken n' Waffles
A golden brown waffle topped with our delicious fried chicken thighs with a side of home fries. Your choice of hot honey or maple syrup on the side.
Bennies
Trad
English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs, drowned in hollandaise, and garnished with chives
Baja
English muffin topped with grilled chicken, poached eggs, hollandaise, house corn-bean salsa, and avocado
Colonial
English muffin topped with bacon jam, poached eggs, hollandaise and garnished with chives
Salmon Lox
English muffin topped with smoked salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise, capers and garnished with chives
Lite Fare
Breakfast Tacos
Corn tortillas grilled street style, filled with egg, your choice of bacon or sausage, house cornbean salsa, avocado, and smoked gouda
Parfait
Greek yogurt topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries
Shirred Eggs
Two baked eggs with cream over grilled peppers and onions, topped with sundried tomatoes, toast points and smoked gouda
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, cornbean salsa, tomato, cucumber, green pepper and avocado topped with house ranch dressing
Gazpacho
Traditional Spanish gazpacho made with roma tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, garlic and olive oil. Topped with a drizzle of olive oil and a dash of red onion