Peckings

Toast points with avocado spread, seasoned with house spices and a drizzle of olive oil

Bourbon Bacon Jam

$12.00

House-sherry jam infused with thick cut bacon and served with toast points

Sundried Tomato Hummus

$7.00

Hummus served with toast points and topped with red onion

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Breakfast Sliders

$12.00

Mini biscuits filled with sausage, egg and cheese with Bird Sauce

Scotch Egg

$10.00

Two soft boiled eggs, breaded and coated in sausage and fried. Served on a bed of arugula with a side of garlic mustard aioli

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Rotating Deviled Eggs served in a fried potato "nest". Ask about this week's selection

Candied Bacon

$7.00

Three strips of fat back bacon, candied and seasoned. Served with apple cider vinegar or sriracha hot honey

Plates

Waffle Plate

$12.00

Waffle topped with fresh fruit, two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage

BYO Omelette

$10.00

Three egg omelette with your choice of protein, cheese, and three toppings

Eggs in a Nest

$10.00

Texas Toast with eggs in the center, topped with house seasoning. Comes with homefries and your choice of bacon or sausage

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Two grilled tortillas topped with sunny side eggs, corn bean salsa, tomato, smoked gouda and avocado. Comes with home fries

Chicken n' Waffles

$12.00

A golden brown waffle topped with our delicious fried chicken thighs with a side of home fries. Your choice of hot honey or maple syrup on the side.

Bennies

Trad

$12.00

English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs, drowned in hollandaise, and garnished with chives

Baja

$12.00

English muffin topped with grilled chicken, poached eggs, hollandaise, house corn-bean salsa, and avocado

Colonial

$12.00

English muffin topped with bacon jam, poached eggs, hollandaise and garnished with chives

Salmon Lox

$16.00

English muffin topped with smoked salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise, capers and garnished with chives

Handhelds

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$8.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$8.00

Biscuits and Gravy Sammie

$8.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Salmon Lox Bagel

$16.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, pickled onions & capers

Lite Fare

Breakfast Tacos

$8.00

Corn tortillas grilled street style, filled with egg, your choice of bacon or sausage, house cornbean salsa, avocado, and smoked gouda

Parfait

$6.00

Greek yogurt topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries

Shirred Eggs

$7.00

Two baked eggs with cream over grilled peppers and onions, topped with sundried tomatoes, toast points and smoked gouda

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, cornbean salsa, tomato, cucumber, green pepper and avocado topped with house ranch dressing

Gazpacho

$6.00

Traditional Spanish gazpacho made with roma tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, garlic and olive oil. Topped with a drizzle of olive oil and a dash of red onion

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

(2) Eggs

$2.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Home Fries

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cubano

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Craft Cocktails

Classic Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Last Word

$12.00

Paloma

$9.00

Side Car

$12.00

Signature Cocktails

A Cat Named Mexico

$12.00

Fowl Play

$14.00

I <3 U T-Rex

$12.00

Papa Oom Mow Mow

$14.00

Wing's Revenge

$14.00

Coffee Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Frequent Flyer

$10.00

Thirsty Crow

$12.00

Matcha Martini

$10.00

Mocktails

No-jito

$6.00

Faux-loma

$6.00

Flight Milk

$8.00

Coconut Something