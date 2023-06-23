The Blue Room
Lunch
Soup
Salad
Lunch Entree
Gourmet Bourbon Bacon Burger
Bourbon Onion & Bacon Relish, Leaf Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun
Chicken Club
Crispy Chicken Breast, Green Leaf Lettuce, House Dill Pickles, Smoked Mustard Aioli
Lobster Roll
Maine Lobster, Chive Garlic Butter, Lemon Herb Aioli, Crispy Shallots
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Crawfish, Bell Peppers, Fettuccini Pasta, Cajun Cream Sauce
Lunch Appetizer
Honey Cajun Wings
Cajun Butter, Honey, Hot Sauce, Pickled Fresno Chilis, Scallions
Ahi Tuna Nacho
Tuna, Avocado, Unagi Sesame Glaze, Sriracha Mayo, Wonton Chips, Pickled Serrano Pepper, Scallions
BBQ Pork Belly Tacos
Smoked Pork Belly, Pickled Shallots, House Pickles, Jalapeno Peppers, Memphis Style BBQ Sauce on a Corn Tortilla
Beyond Beef Patties
Beyond Ground Beef, Fresh Herbs, Tangy Tamarind Date Sauce
Dinner
Appetizers
Smoked Salmon Dip
Smoked Salmon Capers, Dill, Red Onions w/Crackers
Tuna Crudo
Ahi Tuna ,Pickeld Shallots, Serrano Pepper, Truffle Ponzu Vinaigrette
Crispy Pork Belly
Fried Plantains Avocado Crema, Pickled Shallots Spicy Cabbage Slaw
Garlic Prawns
Jumbo Shrimp, White Wine, Creole Butter, Toast Points
Sweet and Spicy Ribs
Baby Back Ribs, Tangy Citrus Slaw, Sweet and Spicy Sauce
Honey Cajun Wings
Cajun Butter, Honey, Fresno Chili's, Scallions
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Lump Crab, Grilled Corn salad, Smoked Tomatoe Aioli
Chef's Signature Collard Greens w/Corn Bread Muffins
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey, Corn Bread Muffins
Lobster Rolls
Maine Lobster, Chive Butter, Lemon Herb Aioli
Soup
Salad
Casear Salad
Little Gems Romain Wedge, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Crisp, House Caesar Dressing
Fried Green Tomatoe Burrata Salad
Fried Green Tomatoes, Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Burrata, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Southern Chopped Kale Salad
Kale, Crispy Shrimp, Green Cabbage, Maple Smoked Pecans, Applewood Bacon,Bleu Cheese, Apples, Hard Boiled Egg Dill Buttermilk Vinaigrette
Beet Steak Salad
Roasted Beets, Mixed Greens, Pistachios, Apples, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Honey Yogurt Vinaigrette
Southern Special Entree's
Corn Meal Crusted Catfish
Fried Catfish, Collard Green w/Smoked Turkey, Corn Bread and Pot Liquor
Bayou Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Bacon, Tomato Cream, Five Cheese Creamy Grits
Southern Fried Chicken
Marinated Air Line Chicken, Smoked Macaroni and Cheese, Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Vinaigrette
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Crawfish, Bell Peppers, Fettuccine Pasta, Cajun Cream Sauce
Main Courses
Rosemary Roasted Chicken
Half Chicken, Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce
Pan Seared Wild Caught Salmon with Summer Succotash
Pan Seared Salmon, Lima Beans, Tomatoes, Edamame Okra, Sweat Bell Peppers, Potato Leek Sauce
Grilled Lamb Chop with Harissa Chimichurri
Grilled Lamb Chop, Harissa Chimichurri, Grilled Vegetables Medley
Filet Mignon with Buttery Lobster Tail and Lobster Bisque Sauce
Filet Mignon, Butter Poached Lobster, Lobster bisque Reduction
Ribeye with a Shallot Butter
Pan Seared Ribeye, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Sherry Reduction, Shallot Butter
Pan Roasted Pork Chop
Bone in Pork Chop, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Chipotle Butter, Sweet and Savory Apple Caramel Sauce.
From the Garden
Smoked Sweet Potatoes Tacos- (Vegan)
Smoked Sweet Potato, Pico De Gallo, BBQ Vegan Ranch, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla
Mediterranean Broccoli Falafel- (Vegan)
Crispy Broccoli and Cauliflower, Greek Cucumber Curry Mint Pesto
Vegetable Pasta Primavera
Tomatoes, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Spinach, Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Garlic
Roasted Cauliflower- (Vegan GF)
Marinated Cauliflower, Tossed Greens, Salsa Verde
Squash and Root Vegetables – (Gluten Free)
Butternut Squash Puree, Parsnip Puree, Sauteed Spinach, Maple Roasted Squash, and Spiced Carrots
Sides
Dessert
Lemon Pound Cake Bread Pudding
Vanilla Bean Angelis Sauce, Candied Lemons
Cheesecake with Brown Sugar Bourbon Peaches
NY Style Cheesecake, Brown Sugar, Bourbon, Peaches
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Horchata Chocolate Mousse, Caramel Candy Crumbles, Caramel Popcorn, Bailey’s Crema
Sorbet Selection
Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Blueberry Vanilla)
Apple Cobble
Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream, Granny Smith Apple Compote
Kids Menu
Macaroni and Cheese
Elbow Pasta, House Cheese Sauce, and Green Beans
Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Fries and Ketchup
Mini Beef Sliders
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit
Grilled Cheese
Sliced Bread, America Cheese, Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit
Bar
Bar Menu
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo Shrimp, Smoked Mustard Aioli, House Cocktail Sauce
Crispy Chicken Wings
Flavors: Buffalo, Honey Cajun, Lemon Butter Garlic Parmesan
Mini Beef Sliders
Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese Served with Truffle Parmesan French Fries
BBQ Pork Belly Tacos
Smoked Pork Belly, Pickled Shallots, House Pickles, Jalapeno Peppers, Memphis Style BBQ Sauce on a Corn Tortilla
Chicken 65
Fried Yogurt Marinated Chicken Bites with a Curry Aioli
Beyond Beef Patty
Beyond Ground Beef, Fresh Herbs, Tangy Tamarind Date Sauce
Vegan BBQ Egg Rolls
Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Celery, Garlic, Ginger, Chopped Kale Coconut Sauce Sesame seed oil House made Pineapple Sweet and Sour Sauce Served on the Side