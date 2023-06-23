The Blue Room

Lunch

Soup

Crab and Corn Bisque

$9.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Corn, Chives, Crème Fresh, Onion, Leeks, Celery, Garlic, Scallion

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romain Wedge, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Crisp, House Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bells Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Lunch Entree

Gourmet Bourbon Bacon Burger

$14.00

Bourbon Onion & Bacon Relish, Leaf Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun

Chicken Club

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Green Leaf Lettuce, House Dill Pickles, Smoked Mustard Aioli

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Maine Lobster, Chive Garlic Butter, Lemon Herb Aioli, Crispy Shallots

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$23.00

Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Crawfish, Bell Peppers, Fettuccini Pasta, Cajun Cream Sauce

Lunch Appetizer

Honey Cajun Wings

$16.00

Cajun Butter, Honey, Hot Sauce, Pickled Fresno Chilis, Scallions

Ahi Tuna Nacho

$16.00

Tuna, Avocado, Unagi Sesame Glaze, Sriracha Mayo, Wonton Chips, Pickled Serrano Pepper, Scallions

BBQ Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

Smoked Pork Belly, Pickled Shallots, House Pickles, Jalapeno Peppers, Memphis Style BBQ Sauce on a Corn Tortilla

Beyond Beef Patties

$14.00

Beyond Ground Beef, Fresh Herbs, Tangy Tamarind Date Sauce

Dinner

Appetizers

Smoked Salmon Dip

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Capers, Dill, Red Onions w/Crackers

Tuna Crudo

$19.00

Ahi Tuna ,Pickeld Shallots, Serrano Pepper, Truffle Ponzu Vinaigrette

Crispy Pork Belly

$17.00

Fried Plantains Avocado Crema, Pickled Shallots Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Garlic Prawns

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp, White Wine, Creole Butter, Toast Points

Sweet and Spicy Ribs

$18.00

Baby Back Ribs, Tangy Citrus Slaw, Sweet and Spicy Sauce

Honey Cajun Wings

$19.00

Cajun Butter, Honey, Fresno Chili's, Scallions

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$22.00

Lump Crab, Grilled Corn salad, Smoked Tomatoe Aioli

Chef's Signature Collard Greens w/Corn Bread Muffins

$16.00

Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey, Corn Bread Muffins

Lobster Rolls

$21.00

Maine Lobster, Chive Butter, Lemon Herb Aioli

Soup

Corn and Crab Bisque Cup

$9.00

Lump Crab, Corn, Chives, Leeks, Potatoes, Bell Peppers

Corn and Crab Bisque Bowl

$11.00

Lump Crab, Corn, Chives, Leeks, Potatoes, Bell Peppers

Soup of the Day Cup

$8.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$10.00

Salad

Casear Salad

$13.00

Little Gems Romain Wedge, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Crisp, House Caesar Dressing

Fried Green Tomatoe Burrata Salad

$16.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Burrata, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Southern Chopped Kale Salad

$16.00

Kale, Crispy Shrimp, Green Cabbage, Maple Smoked Pecans, Applewood Bacon,Bleu Cheese, Apples, Hard Boiled Egg Dill Buttermilk Vinaigrette

Beet Steak Salad

$17.00

Roasted Beets, Mixed Greens, Pistachios, Apples, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Honey Yogurt Vinaigrette

Southern Special Entree's

Corn Meal Crusted Catfish

$27.00

Fried Catfish, Collard Green w/Smoked Turkey, Corn Bread and Pot Liquor

Bayou Shrimp and Grits

$32.00

Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Bacon, Tomato Cream, Five Cheese Creamy Grits

Southern Fried Chicken

$30.00

Marinated Air Line Chicken, Smoked Macaroni and Cheese, Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Vinaigrette

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$34.00

Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Crawfish, Bell Peppers, Fettuccine Pasta, Cajun Cream Sauce

Main Courses

Rosemary Roasted Chicken

$30.00

Half Chicken, Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce

Pan Seared Wild Caught Salmon with Summer Succotash

$33.00

Pan Seared Salmon, Lima Beans, Tomatoes, Edamame Okra, Sweat Bell Peppers, Potato Leek Sauce

Grilled Lamb Chop with Harissa Chimichurri

$47.00

Grilled Lamb Chop, Harissa Chimichurri, Grilled Vegetables Medley

Filet Mignon with Buttery Lobster Tail and Lobster Bisque Sauce

$52.00

Filet Mignon, Butter Poached Lobster, Lobster bisque Reduction

Ribeye with a Shallot Butter

$48.00

Pan Seared Ribeye, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Sherry Reduction, Shallot Butter

Pan Roasted Pork Chop

$36.00

Bone in Pork Chop, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Chipotle Butter, Sweet and Savory Apple Caramel Sauce.

From the Garden

Smoked Sweet Potatoes Tacos- (Vegan)

$19.00

Smoked Sweet Potato, Pico De Gallo, BBQ Vegan Ranch, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla

Mediterranean Broccoli Falafel- (Vegan)

$21.00

Crispy Broccoli and Cauliflower, Greek Cucumber Curry Mint Pesto

Vegetable Pasta Primavera

$27.00

Tomatoes, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Spinach, Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Mushrooms, Garlic

Roasted Cauliflower- (Vegan GF)

$25.00

Marinated Cauliflower, Tossed Greens, Salsa Verde

Squash and Root Vegetables – (Gluten Free)

$27.00

Butternut Squash Puree, Parsnip Puree, Sauteed Spinach, Maple Roasted Squash, and Spiced Carrots

Sides

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Smoked Macaroni and Cheese

$9.00

Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potato

$8.00

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with a Bacon Vinaigrette

$9.00

Grilled Vegetables Medley

$8.00

Collard Green with Smoked Turkey

$9.00

Citrus Garlic Butter Green Bean

$9.00

Dessert

Lemon Pound Cake Bread Pudding

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Angelis Sauce, Candied Lemons

Cheesecake with Brown Sugar Bourbon Peaches

$12.00

NY Style Cheesecake, Brown Sugar, Bourbon, Peaches

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Horchata Chocolate Mousse, Caramel Candy Crumbles, Caramel Popcorn, Bailey’s Crema

Sorbet Selection

$9.00

Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lemon, Blueberry Vanilla)

Apple Cobble

$12.00

Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream, Granny Smith Apple Compote

Kids Menu

Macaroni and Cheese

$13.00

Elbow Pasta, House Cheese Sauce, and Green Beans

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Fries and Ketchup

Mini Beef Sliders

$14.00

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Sliced Bread, America Cheese, Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit

Bar

Bar Menu

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Smoked Mustard Aioli, House Cocktail Sauce

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Flavors: Buffalo, Honey Cajun, Lemon Butter Garlic Parmesan

Mini Beef Sliders

$15.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese Served with Truffle Parmesan French Fries

BBQ Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

Smoked Pork Belly, Pickled Shallots, House Pickles, Jalapeno Peppers, Memphis Style BBQ Sauce on a Corn Tortilla

Chicken 65

$15.00

Fried Yogurt Marinated Chicken Bites with a Curry Aioli

Beyond Beef Patty

$14.00

Beyond Ground Beef, Fresh Herbs, Tangy Tamarind Date Sauce

Vegan BBQ Egg Rolls

$14.00

Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Celery, Garlic, Ginger, Chopped Kale Coconut Sauce Sesame seed oil House made Pineapple Sweet and Sour Sauce Served on the Side

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Sample Soda

$3.75

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Unsweetened Tea

$3.75