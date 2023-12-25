The Brunch Club
Breakfast
House Favorites
- Breakfast Burger
8 oz burger patty with cheddar cheese, over easy egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and fresh guacamole on an everything bagel served with your choice of home fries or French fries.$15.00
- A Cluckin' Good Time
A crisp golden brown waffle loaded with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, and chive. Topped with 2 chicken fingers, and a drizzle of The Spicy Shark Hot Honey and maple syrup.$15.00
- Trendy Toast
smashed avocado, sea salt, sliced cherry tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, and a balsamic reduction on sourdough bread. Served with a side of fruit.$14.00
- Biscuits & Gravy
Our homemade biscuits with our sausage gravy loaded on top.$12.00
- The Brunch Board
A full spread for 4 (but we won't judge if you eat this by yourself) that includes the following: A Stack of pancakes or French toast Home fries Fresh Fruit 4 pieces of Bacon and 4 Sausages Your choice of toast 8 eggs any style & assorted accompaniments.$60.00
Eggscellent Choices
- Breakfast Sammy
Create your own egg and cheese sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on an English muffin. Served with home fries.$9.00
- Southern Scramble
Scrambled eggs with bacon bits, green and red peppers, jalapeños, and cheddar jack cheese topped with a chipotle aioli and cilantro. Served with home fries and toast.$14.00
- Tofu Breakfast Wrap
Sautéed tofu, kale, red onion, green pepper, avocado, and a dash hot sauced in a wrap. Served with fruit.$15.00
- BYO Omelet
Choose as many as you'd like from the following options, get wild! (But not too wild). Veggies: tomato, onion, pepper, mushroom, spinach, broccoli, olives, jalapeno Meats: Ham, bacon, sausage Cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Vegan Served with home fries, and toast.$15.00
- Benny Your Way
Choose your style eggs benny with home fries on the side.$14.00
- Ragin Cajun
A southern twist on a classic. Homemade biscuits, andouille sausage, poached egg, and cajun hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.$15.00
- The Kitchen Sink
2 eggs any style, bacon, sausage, or ham, choice of toast, home fries, and a pancake, or French toast. It's ok if you need to unbutton your pants for this one.$16.00
On A Sweeter Note
- Pats Pancakes
Light and fluffy pancakes topped with your choice of whip cream, powdered sugar, or butter.$4.00+
- Adult French Toast
A boozy twist on a classic with a Baileys French toast batter topped with house made Baileys whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle, and fresh berries.$13.00
- Feeling Blue
3 Buttermilk blueberry pancakes, topped with fresh blueberries, Spicy Shark blueberry syrup and whipped cream.$13.00
- A Berry Delightful Waffle
A Belgian waffle topped with mixed berries, a Nutella drizzle, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.$10.00
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Cinnamon swirl bread dipped in french toast batter and grilled to perfection.$11.00
Breakfast Sides
- Toast
Your choice of toast lightly buttered.$3.00
- Homemade Biscuit$3.00
- Bagel$4.00
- Homemade Jumbo Muffin of the day$5.00
- Baked Beans$4.00
- Home Fries$4.00
- Bacon$5.00
- Sausage$5.00
- Ham$5.00
- Fresh Fruit Cup$6.00
- Corn Beef Hash
Homemade corned beef hash.$8.00
- Sweet Potato Hash
Sweet potato with peppers, onions, cheese, and bacon.$8.00
Lunch
Feeling Snacky
- Mozzarella Sticks
5 sticks served with marinara on the side$11.00
- Cheese Fries
Fries topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon served with homemade seasoned ranch.$13.00
- Quesadilla
A cheesy quesadilla served with sour cream and salsa.$10.00
- Slide on In
Choice of 3 sliders: Cheeseburger, meatball, or chicken salad.$12.00
- Chicken Tenders
5 Chicken tenders served. Choose regular or buffalo, and your choice of dipping sauce.$13.00
- Nacho's
Chicken or ground beef, house queso, olives, peppers, onions, and jalapeños. Served with sour cream and salsa.$14.00
Soup, Salad & Bowls
- House Salad
Green leaf lettuce, shredded cheese, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, and crouton + choice of dressing.$7.00+
- Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, and bacon bits.$7.00+
- Cobb Salad
Green leaf lettuce, hardboiled egg, bacon bits, red onion, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, and our homemade seasoned ranch dressing.$13.00
- Soup of the Day
Ask about our rotating homemade soup!$7.00+
- House Made Mac Bowl
A bowl of our cheesy and delicious Mac and cheese. Add fried chicken (regular of buffalo) +5 Add Veggies +3 Add Ground Burger +4$11.00
- Tofu Buddha Bowl
Tofu, kale, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, and sweet potato with a maple mustard tahini sauce.$15.00
Between the Bread
- BLT
A classic BLT with our homemade garlic aioli on sourdough bread. Add Avocado and Cheddar +2$12.00
- Classic Club Sandwich
Sliced Turkey and Ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and homemade garlic aioli on sourdough bread.$15.00
- Chicken Salad Sammy
Home made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on ciabatta.$13.00
- Oh Cheesus!
A loaded grilled cheese with Swiss, cheddar, and Cheddar Jack cheeses, tomato, bacon, and spinach. Served on garlic bread. Your mouth will thank you. *Or try it vegan on sourdough with vegan cheese, spinach, and tomato!$14.00
- Veggie Caprese
Spinach, tomato, mozzarella, basil pesto, and a touch of balsamic glaze on ciabatta$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade caesar dressing, and crushed croutons in a wrap.$14.00
- That's A Wrap
Ground burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon, and special sauce all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.$14.00
- Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese in a sub roll.$14.00
- Sausage Sub
Andouille sausage, peppers, and onions in a sub roll.$15.00
- Veggie Burger
A veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese.$14.00
- Plain Jane Burger
An 8oz seasoned burger patty with lettuce tomato onion and cheddar cheese.$13.00
- The Mac Attack
8 oz burger topped with cheddar cheese, with a heaping scoop of mac and cheese, bacon bits and a buffalo sauce drizzle.$16.00
- Reuben Sandwich
Slow cooked corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye.$16.00