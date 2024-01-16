Skip to Main content
The Burg Coffee & Kitchen
The Burg Coffee & Kitchen
1801 N Walnut St, Ste 4, Ellensburg, WA 98926
DRINKS
FOOD
DRINKS
COFFEE
Americano
$4.95+
Latte
$5.15+
Cappuccino
$5.15+
Mocha
$5.75+
Macchiato
$5.75+
Brewed Coffee
$4.25+
Doppio
$4.45
Cold Brew
$5.35+
Nitro Cold Brew
$5.35+
Breve
$5.75+
Frappe
$6.65+
Premier Protein Coffee
$7.75
TEA
Chai Latte
$5.75+
Dirty Chai
$5.75+
London Fog
$5.75+
MATCHA
Matcha Latte
$5.95+
Matcha Tea
$5.95+
Matcha Lemonade
$6.15+
SPECIALS
Spring Fever
Carrot Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Bees Knees
May Flowers
Spring Fling Zip
Peachy Keen Lotus
Aloha Matcha
LOTUS
Red Lotus
$5.75+
SF Red Lotus
$5.75+
Pink Lotus
$5.75+
SF Pink Lotus
$5.75+
Blue Lotus
$5.75+
Gold Lotus
$5.75+
Purple Lotus
$5.75+
White Lotus
$5.75+
Lemonade Lotus
$5.75+
ENERGY
Red Bull Spritz
$6.00+
SF Red Bull Spritz
$6.00+
Red Bull Slushy
$7.00+
SF Red Bull Slushy
$7.00+
White Monster
$6.50
Citrus ZipFizz
$6.00+
Peach/Mango ZipFizz
$6.00+
Pink Lemonade ZipFizz
$6.00+
Fruit Punch ZipFizz
$6.00+
SMOOTHIES
Custom Smoothie
$6.95+
CAFF-FREE
Italian Soda
$5.00+
Hot Chocolate
$4.50+
Chocolate Milk
$4.75+
Premier Protein Chocolate
$4.00
Premier Protein Vanilla
$4.00
Pup Cup
JUICE & BOTTLED BEV
Apple Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Poppi Soda
$3.50
FOOD
SIGNATURE
Cali Burrito
$10.99
Classic Breakfast Burrito
$8.99
The Bougie Breakfast Sandwich
$10.99
Classic Breakfast Sandwich
$8.99
Breakfast Tacos
$8.99
Breakfast Bowl
$14.99
Avocado Toast
$12.99
GRAB & GO
Cookie
$2.99
Cheese Danish
$3.99
Almond Danish
$3.99
Parfait
$7.99
Plain Bagel
$3.99
Blueberry Bagel
$3.99
Everything Bagel
$3.99
The Burg Coffee & Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(509) 933-4005
1801 N Walnut St, Ste 4, Ellensburg, WA 98926
Closed
All hours
