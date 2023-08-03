Popular Items

The Cajun Crab For (1) Combo

$40.00

1 Cluster Of Snow Crab, 1/2LB Shrimp 2 Potatoes, 1 Corn, 1 Boiled Egg & 1 Sausage. ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

1/2 Pounder Shrimp Boil Combo

$22.99

Comes with a 1/2LB of boiled shrimp, 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 boiled egg & 1 sausage link ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

Cajun Shrimp (1/2 LB)

$13.50

1/2 lb Shrimp No Head Boiled & Broiled The Cajun Crab Way! The number of shrimp you may receive depends on the size of the shrimp.

Seafood Boil Combos

Boil em & broil em

1/2 Pounder Shrimp Boil Combo

$22.99

Comes with a 1/2LB of boiled shrimp, 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 boiled egg & 1 sausage link ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

1 Pounder Shrimp Boil Combo

$32.99

Comes with a 1LB of boiled shrimp, 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 2 boiled eggs & 1 sausage link ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

The Cajun Crab For (1) Combo

$40.00

1 Cluster Of Snow Crab, 1/2LB Shrimp 2 Potatoes, 1 Corn, 1 Boiled Egg & 1 Sausage. ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

The Cajun Crab For (2) Combo

$99.00

2 Clusters Of Snow Crab, 1LB Shrimp, 4 Potatoes, 4 Corn, 4 Boiled Eggs & 4 Sausages + Extra Saucy ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***

Mini Boil

$7.99

4 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Potato, 1 Boiled Egg & 3 slices of sausage lightly sauced & seasoned.

Crawfish Mac "Special"

$19.99

Crawfish Mac & Cheese

The Cajun Crab

Seafood Boils “À la Carte”

Snow Crab (1) Cluster

$18.00

1 Snow Crab Cluster Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way

Potatoes (2Pc)

$2.50

2 Piece Potato Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Corn on de cob (2pc)

$2.00

2 Pc Corn Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Egg (2pc)

$2.00

2 pc Egg Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Sausage (1 link)

$4.50

1 Sausage Link Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Extra sauce (Special Sauce Mild)

$2.50

Our Secret Mild Recipe. #SAUCED

Extra Sauce (Special Sauce Spicy)

$2.50

Our Secret Raging Hot Recipe! #SAUCED

Cajun Shrimp (1/2 LB)

$13.50

1/2 lb Shrimp No Head Boiled & Broiled The Cajun Crab Way! The number of shrimp you may receive depends on the size of the shrimp.

Drinks & Crab Crackers

Crab Crackers

$3.00

A take home tool used to easily crack your crab legs open! Heavy duty & reusable for years.

