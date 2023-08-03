The Cajun Crab - Newton KS The Cajun Crab (Newton)
Popular Items
The Cajun Crab For (1) Combo
1 Cluster Of Snow Crab, 1/2LB Shrimp 2 Potatoes, 1 Corn, 1 Boiled Egg & 1 Sausage. ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***
1/2 Pounder Shrimp Boil Combo
Comes with a 1/2LB of boiled shrimp, 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 1 boiled egg & 1 sausage link ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***
Cajun Shrimp (1/2 LB)
1/2 lb Shrimp No Head Boiled & Broiled The Cajun Crab Way! The number of shrimp you may receive depends on the size of the shrimp.
Seafood Boil Combos
Boil em & broil em
1 Pounder Shrimp Boil Combo
Comes with a 1LB of boiled shrimp, 1 corn, 2 potatoes, 2 boiled eggs & 1 sausage link ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***
The Cajun Crab For (2) Combo
2 Clusters Of Snow Crab, 1LB Shrimp, 4 Potatoes, 4 Corn, 4 Boiled Eggs & 4 Sausages + Extra Saucy ***Image Of Our Actual Boils Are All The Same Refer To Caption To See What’s Included For The Item You Order***
Mini Boil
4 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Potato, 1 Boiled Egg & 3 slices of sausage lightly sauced & seasoned.
Crawfish Mac "Special"
Crawfish Mac & Cheese
The Cajun Crab
Seafood Boils “À la Carte”
Snow Crab (1) Cluster
1 Snow Crab Cluster Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way
Potatoes (2Pc)
2 Piece Potato Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!
Corn on de cob (2pc)
2 Pc Corn Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!
Egg (2pc)
2 pc Egg Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!
Sausage (1 link)
1 Sausage Link Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!
Extra sauce (Special Sauce Mild)
Our Secret Mild Recipe. #SAUCED
Extra Sauce (Special Sauce Spicy)
Our Secret Raging Hot Recipe! #SAUCED
Cajun Shrimp (1/2 LB)
1/2 lb Shrimp No Head Boiled & Broiled The Cajun Crab Way! The number of shrimp you may receive depends on the size of the shrimp.
Drinks & Crab Crackers
Seafood Boil Combos (3PD)
