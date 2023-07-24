Quick Meals Deals

Smothered Chicken Rice

Smothered Chicken Rice

$12.00Out of stock
Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$10.00Out of stock
Bonless Chicken Bites

Bonless Chicken Bites

$10.68Out of stock

Wing Combo

WING COMBOS (TRY THE CAJUN PEACH FLOVERED WINGS!!!)

WING COMBOS (TRY THE CAJUN PEACH FLOVERED WINGS!!!)

$9.99+

SEAFOOD

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$17.00
2 pc Fried Swai

2 pc Fried Swai

$14.99
2pc Blackend Swai

2pc Blackend Swai

$14.99
Sauté Shrimp 6c

Sauté Shrimp 6c

$13.99

Breakfast CB

2 egg w/ Grits

2 egg w/ Grits

$6.00Out of stock
Banana Pancake Bites 2 egg Breakfast w/ cajun rice sausage

Banana Pancake Bites 2 egg Breakfast w/ cajun rice sausage

$10.75Out of stock
French Toast 2 egg Breakfast w/ grits sausage or bacon

French Toast 2 egg Breakfast w/ grits sausage or bacon

$13.00Out of stock
2 egg Breakfast w/ grits sausage or bacon and toast

2 egg Breakfast w/ grits sausage or bacon and toast

$8.90Out of stock

SIDES

Broccoli

$2.00

Mac N Chees

$2.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$2.00Out of stock

Cajun Rice

$2.00

Mash Potato's

$2.00

BEVERAGES

Lemonade

$1.90Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$1.90Out of stock

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.50