Canvas Bar
Main Dishes
- Angus Burger
8 oz angus beef patty, grass feed , tomato, lettuce, bacon, caramelized onions , cheddar cheese, gochujang sauce(spicy)in a brioche bun. Served with homemade potatoes wedges fries$17.00
- Smashed Angus Burger
Two angus beef patties served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, bacon, pickle mayo sauce$19.00
- Eggplant Burger
Eggplant patty , lettuce, tomato, onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, garlic balsamic aioli, served with wedges potatoes fries$15.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Breaded fried chicken, tomato, ricotta basil aioli, crispy Parmesan chips and coleslaw in a brioche bun. Served with homemade potatoes wedges fries$15.00
- Mahi Sandwich
Breaded fresh Mahi-Mahi fillet, garlic dill aioli, coleslaw, tomato, pickles in a brioche bun$17.00
- Margherita Pinsa
Roman style flat-bread with San Marzano tomatoes , mozzarella and fresh basil$20.00
- Truffle Mushroom Ricotta Pinsa
Roman style flat-bread topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, truffle oil and ricotta cheese$27.00
- Prosciutto Pinsa
Roman style flat-bread topped with San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes and arugula$25.00
- Fettuccine Bolognese
Homemade fettuccine pasta served with angus beef Bolognese sauce$16.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade fettuccine pasta tossed with our famous Alfredo sauce Add chicken $4.00 Add shrimps $6.00$13.00
- Lasagna
Homemade Granma's recipe lasagna Bolognese$16.00
- Skirt Steak
16 oz angus beef skirt steak topped with chimichurri grilled to perfection and accompanied with our homemade potato wedges$30.00
- Baby Back Ribs
Baby back ribs with BBQ sauce accompanied with our potato wedges fries$30.00
- Grilled Octopus
Fresh grilled octopus, olive oil, garlic, lemon and parsley pesto on a bed of arugula and cherry tomatoes$23.00
- Chicken Milanese
Chicken breast breaded and fried served with our potato wedges fries Add tomato and mozzarella $4.00$17.00
- Salmon Filet
Grilled salmon fillet with lemon capers sauce, accompanied with sauteed kale$25.00
Sides & Dessert
- Bread Basket
Assorted breads$6.00
- French Fries
Crunchy French fries$8.00
- House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and cucumber tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette$7.00
- Tiramisu
Made with original recipe$13.00
- Cheesecake
Homemade soft & creamy fresh cheesecake, served with blueberries marmalade and fresh whipped cream$13.00
- Chocolate Nutella Mousse
Chocolate Nutella mousse topped with dulce de leche and blueberries$13.00
- Banana Bread Pudding
Grandma's Bread Pudding with Bananas and Raisins. Served with a Grand Marnier Sauce$13.00