The Coffee Corral (Charlo)
Coffee drinks
Mocha
- Chocolate mocha$4.75+
Basic mocha, add up to two standard flavors
- White chocolate mocha$4.75+
White chocolate mocha, Includes two syrup flavors and whip cream. Try it with white coffee beans for a new spin on a classic favorite.
- Hot chocolate- 20oz$4.00
Not feeling like a coffee try a rich warm Hot chocolate and make it just the way you like it by adding anything you see below.
Latte
Drip brew coffee
Shot in the dark-Red eye
Americano
Cappuccino
Breve
Lotus Drinks
Standard lotus drinks
Specialty Lotus drinks
Kids menu
Hot kids drinks
- Hot milk chocolate$3.00
Enjoy a warm 12oz kids classic hot coco topped with whip cream. Add any of your favorite flavors or special add On's.
- Hot white chocolate$3.00
Enjoy a 12oz white chocolate kids CoCo topped with whip cream. Try it your way by adding a pump of flavor.
- Steamer$3.00
Enjoy a classic milk steamer exactly how you like it with any of our custom options.
Kids cold drinks
Hot/Iced Tea
Medicine Ball Tea
Matcha Tea/Latte
Redbull
- 12 oz redbull canned$3.75
Just want a can of redbull to go ? we can do that.
- Infused Redbull$5.25+
Enjoy a Infused Redbull just the way you like it.
- Infused Red bull all out (24oz Iced only)$7.50
Don't like out lotus all out, try it in a red bull. this one is a watermelon flavor with blue raspberry, frozen fruit with a splash of cream optional topped with Corral foam and frozen fruit. Only available in 24oz iced option.
Baked Goods
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.00
Try out bagels and cream cheese they are delicious
- Muffins$1.75
Enjoy a classic Muffin.
- Croissant$1.00
- Sugar Cookie w/ Royal Icing$3.00
Enjoy a custom made sugar cookie with sweet royal icing on it made by a local favorite baker.
- Grannies Cookies$1.00
- Scones$2.50
Enjoy a fresh scone.
- Danishes$3.00
Enjoy one of our sweet delicious Danishes
- Avocado & Sour Dough Toast$4.00
Try our amazing Sour Dough and Avocado Toast
Retail items
Retail
- Sweat shirts$35.00
- Shirts$19.00
- Campfire mugs$15.00
- Drip ground coffee beans (1lbs)$14.50
We love when you come to our shop but we want you to also to enjoy the great flavor of our coffee at home too, for when you cant make it to the shop.
- Gift card
- Valentines drink carrier deal$35.00
Flowers with 2- standard 20oz drinks and a cup strawberries and candy.
- White insulated cup with flowers$45.00
Get one of our limited time white insulated cups with flowers for your special someone.