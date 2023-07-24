Sandwiches

The Daily Burger

$10.00

Farm raised beef with a blend of cuts for the perfect grilled burger complete with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, & mayo on a toasted buttered bun.

Grilled Chicken, Avacado, & Roasted Red pepper Sandwich

$10.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast toped with roasted red pepper, avacado, & provolone cheese on a toasted buttered bun or as a grilled panini.

Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, fresh basil pesto, sliced mozzarella, fresh basil leaves and summer ripe tomatoes topped with balsamic glaze and grill pressed on fresh sourdough bread, can be made vegetarian.

Grilled Steak Panini

$10.00

Grilled cuban marinated steak panini, with provolone cheese and steamed onion on grilled sourdough.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in medium wing sauce topped with crisp organic romaine and tomato finished with blue cheese sauce.

Salads

Spinach Salad

$10.00

A family favorite of ours, fresh spinach topped with mandarin oranges, croutons, and tossed in our signature sweet and sour dressing made with fresh chopped onion and celery seed

Garden

$10.00

Garden fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, farmhouse cheddar, & croutons with house vinaigrette

Pear Candied Pecan & Blue Cheese Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with fresh seasonal fruit, creamy blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and finished with a cafe vinaigrette.

Grilled Steak Salad Topper

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Salad Topper

$6.00

Sides

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$3.00

Kettle Potato Chips

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Carrot & Celery Sticks

$2.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheesburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Drinks

7UP

$2.00

A & W Root Beer

$2.00

Apple Juice Box

$2.00

Bottled Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottled Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Izze Blackberry

$3.00

Izze Grapefruit

$3.00

Izze Orange

$2.00

Peligrino Sparking Water

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.00

Spindrift Lemon

$2.00

Spindrift Lime

$2.00

Sprecher Bottled Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Sunkist

$2.00