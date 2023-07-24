The Daily Bread Eatery 121 E. High Street, London, OH 43140
Sandwiches
The Daily Burger
Farm raised beef with a blend of cuts for the perfect grilled burger complete with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, & mayo on a toasted buttered bun.
Grilled Chicken, Avacado, & Roasted Red pepper Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast toped with roasted red pepper, avacado, & provolone cheese on a toasted buttered bun or as a grilled panini.
Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini
Grilled Chicken, fresh basil pesto, sliced mozzarella, fresh basil leaves and summer ripe tomatoes topped with balsamic glaze and grill pressed on fresh sourdough bread, can be made vegetarian.
Grilled Steak Panini
Grilled cuban marinated steak panini, with provolone cheese and steamed onion on grilled sourdough.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken sandwich
Grilled chicken breast tossed in medium wing sauce topped with crisp organic romaine and tomato finished with blue cheese sauce.
Salads
Spinach Salad
A family favorite of ours, fresh spinach topped with mandarin oranges, croutons, and tossed in our signature sweet and sour dressing made with fresh chopped onion and celery seed
Garden
Garden fresh greens, cucumber, tomato, farmhouse cheddar, & croutons with house vinaigrette
Pear Candied Pecan & Blue Cheese Salad
Mixed greens topped with fresh seasonal fruit, creamy blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and finished with a cafe vinaigrette.