Bean Bonanza Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, smoky roasted red peppers, and onions. Served on a perfectly toasted 12" tortilla and accompanied by a fresh side of lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, and sour cream

Cheese Bread

$12.00

Large portion of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese bread served with ranch dipping sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Hand breaded, rolled in fresh coconut and then deep fried. Paired with creole marmalade sauce

Crab Cakes

$11.00

Four of our award-winning cakes, pan-seared and served with our citrus garlic aioli

Deck Dots

$7.00

Bite-size morsels of fresh dough, deep fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. Paired with our garlic cream dip

Island Fire Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Basket of crispy, golden cauliflower bites tossed in zesty buffalo sauce with a side of cooling blue cheese dip

Molten Crab Pot

$11.00

Captain's favorite. Our signature molten 4 cheese dip is filled with crab, peppers, herbs, and seasonings. Served with either toasted baguette, tortilla chips, or chicharrons

Seared Tuna Nachos

$21.00

Crispy wonton chips topped with sesame-crusted seared rare yellow-fin tuna & wakame salad, wasabi cream & sweet soy sauce. Garnished with pickled ginger, fresh scallions, and sweet pepadew peppers

Truffled Parmesan Crack Fries

$7.00

Crispy sea salt seasoned fries topped with parmesan, cracked pepper and our house made truffle aioli

Wonton Tacos

$11.00

Three mini tacos, served on crispy wontons, filled with crab, spicy mayo, scallions and cilantro. Finished with toasted sesame seeds

Salads

Small House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons

Large House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine mix, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Large Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine mix, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Florida Blue Steak Salad

$22.00

Strip steak, heirloom grape tomatoes, feta cheese, walnuts, butter milk-soaked flash-fried onion rings, balsamic blue cheese vinaigrette

Soup

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.00

New England chowder made with ocean clams and potatoes in a clam broth. With a touch of cream and bacon

Bowl Clam Chowder

$7.00

New England chowder made with ocean clams and potatoes in a clam broth. With a touch of cream and bacon

Cup Seasonal Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Seasonal soup made inhouse

Bowl Seasonal Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal soup made inhouse

Chef's Specialties

Whitefish en Papillote

$22.00

Two fillets of whitefish sealed in parch ment and baked with herbs, wine, and butter. Once crispy and golden, they are removed from parchment and fin ished with a caper beurre Blanc sauce and it all is served with island rice and sautéed vegetables

Seared Ahi Tuna

$24.00

A premium ahi tuna, crusted with toasted sesame seeds and pan-seared. Served with Asian wakame salad, island rice, avocado, and seasoned wontons. Reef sauce served on the side

Blackened Salmon and Ravioli

$27.00

Perfectly seared faroe island blackened salmon atop a bed of three cheese ravioli in a white mushroom cream sauce. Then drizzled with a sweet balsamic glaze

Lane Smash Burgers

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Two smash patties. Served with our secret island sauce, pickles, and onions. Total of 1/3 lb

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Two smash patties. Total 1/3lb sautéed mushrooms and onions topped with swiss cheese

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Two smash patties. Total 1/3lb smoked bacon and sharp cheddar cheese, topped with onion rings and sweet baby rays BBQ sauce

Oysters

Half Dozen Oyster

$14.00Out of stock
Full Dozen Oysters

$26.00Out of stock
Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Lobster BLT

$15.00

This upgraded BLT combines tender, sweet lobster meat, scallions, and celery, with smoky, salty bacon, juicy tomatoes all on a pillowy brioche bun, that is lightly toasted

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh Atlantic cod beer battered with pabst blue ribbon atop a toasted brioche bun. Topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, American cheese, and our red and white tartar sauce

Half French Dip

$12.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, topped with melted swiss, caramelized, and fried onions on a house-made bun. Served with au-jus and creamy horseradish for dipping

Full French Dip

$16.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, topped with melted swiss, caramelized, and fried onions on a house-made bun. Served with au-jus and creamy horseradish for dipping

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

House-made chicken breast is marinated in buttermilk for 24 hours, bread ed and fried to perfection. Served on a poppy seed bun and topped with pepper jack cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, and a flavorful chipotle aioli

Chicken Bacon Ranch (WRAP)

$13.00

Crispy, grilled, or blackened marinated chicken thighs smoked bacon, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese. Served on locally sourced sourdough bread or flour wrap. Add your choice of vegetable toppings

Chicken Bacon Ranch (PANINI)

$13.00

Crispy, grilled, or blackened marinated chicken thighs smoked bacon, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese. Served on locally sourced sourdough bread or flour wrap. Add your choice of vegetable toppings

Dinners

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Responsibly harvested catfish prepared pan-seared, blackened or deep fried

Beer Battered Cod Dinner

$20.00

Half-pound of Atlantic cod, beer bat tered and fried to a golden brown

Crab Cake Dinner

$15.00

Four of our award-winning crab cakes pan fried and served as a dinner

Pile-O-Perch

$20.00

Half-pound of lake perch fillets, lightly breaded and flash-fried

Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Six tender jumbo shrimp prepared pan seared, blackened, or deep fried

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Six jumbo shrimp breaded in-house, then rolled in sweet shredded coconut. Served with creole marmalade dipping sauce

Southwest

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Two flour or com tortillas filled with pan seared, blackened or deep-fried cod, cotija cheese, braised red cabbage, black bean salsa, avocado and cilantro sour cream. Served with island rice

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Two flour or corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, braised red cabbage, black bean salsa, avocado, and finished with chipotle southwest aioli. Served with island rice

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Two flour or corn tortillas filled with pan-seared, blackened or deep-fried chicken, topped with cotija cheese, cilantro sour cream, and house slaw. Served with island rice

Angus Beef Tacos

$12.00

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with seasoned certified angus ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and sharp cheddar cheese. Served with island rice, sour cream, and hot or mild sauce

Siesta Key Lime Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken smothered with pepper jack cheese served on a bed of island rice. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and black bean salsa. Drizzled with key lime butter and cilantro sour cream

Pizza

14 Inch Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Pesto Pizza

$20.00

Basil pesto generously spread over a golden crust, topped with succulent roasted red peppers, juicy tomatoes, and creamy mozzarella, all brought to gather with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan. A drizzle of sweet honey balsamic reduction adds a sophis

Deluxe Pizza

$16.00

A pizza loaded with toppings including, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions. No substitution of toppings. Additional toppings are available at an additional cost

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.00

A creamy ranch sauce topped with mozzarella, grilled chicken, and apple wood-smoked bacon

Bacon Bliss Pizza

$20.00

A combination of rich feta cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and a hint of oregano atop a golden crust. This enticing creation is brought to life with a drizzle of our honey balsamic reduction, delivering a perfect balance of savory and sweet flavo

Sides

Onion Rings

$6.00

Heaping order of hand-battered sweet onions. Served with a spicy "Boom boom" dipping sauce

Sautéed Vegetables

$4.00

Chef selection of fresh seasonable vegetables

Hush Puppies

$4.00

House made with a blend of herbs, spices, and fresh scallions

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Real mashed potatoes made with cream

Cole Slaw 8oz

$4.00

Captain Chris' recipe. Vinegar-based slaw, made with fresh cabbage, bell peppers, and carrots

Island Rice

$4.00

Steamed aromatic jasmine rice with fresh peppers

Large Fries

$3.00

Extra Large Fries

$4.00

House-made Chips

$3.00

Salted, garlic-ranch, or wasabi

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Dessert

Crème Brûlée

$6.00

A delightful French classic. Featuring rich, velvety vanilla-infused custard and a caramelized sugar crust

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Made from scratch with key lime juice, garnished with white chocolate mousse, and drizzled with coconut-mango sauce

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Two deep fried chicken tenders

Hot Dog

$5.00

One all meat frank on a fresh bun

Macaroni and Cheese

$6.00

Macaroni and cheese

Mac-a-weenie Octopus

$8.00

A bun-less hot dog crafted into an octopus sitting atop a large portion of macaroni and cheese

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Lunch

Lunch Specials

Hamburger

$10.00

Two smash patties. Served with Squach sauce, pickles, and onions. Total of 1/3 lb served with fries

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Two smash patties. Served with squach sauce, pickles, onions, and your choice of cheese. Total of 1/3 lb. served with fries

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Fresh Atlantic cod beer battered with pabst blue ribbon atop a toasted brioche bun. Topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, American cheese, and our red and white tartar sauce. Served with fries

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken breast prepared pan-seared or blackened, served on a toasted bun with romaine, tomato and a side of citrus garlic aioli. Served with fries

Shrimp Po-boy

$10.00

Served on a toasty hoagie roll with a heap of crispy fries on the side. This classic new Orleans sandwich is piled high with succulent, breaded shrimp, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and a tangy remoulade sauce

Lunch Pizza

$10.00

Cheese pizza with one additional topping of your choice

Crab Cake PLATTER

$10.00

Four of our award-winning crab cakes pan fried and served as a dinner. Served with fries

Beef Tacos

$10.00

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with seasoned certified angus ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and sharp cheddar cheese. Served with island rice, sour cream and hot or mild sauce

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Two flour or corn tortillas filled with pan seared, blackened or deep-fried chicken, topped with shredded mozzarella, cilantro sour cream, and house slaw. Served with island rice

Buffalo Wrap

$10.00

Satisfy your craving for bold flavor with our buffalo chicken wrap, served with a side of crispy fries. This hearty wrap is packed with tender, crispy chicken coated in a fiery buffalo sauce and wrapped up with crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and creamy blue c

Weekday/Weekend Specials

Seasonal Drinks

Georgia Peach

$12.00

Raspberry Orchard Mule

$11.00

Pumpkin Martini

$12.00

Seasonal Apps

Half Dozen Oyster

$14.00Out of stock
Full Dozen Oysters

$26.00Out of stock
Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00Out of stock
Mussels New Orleans

$11.00

Seasonal Salads

Rustic Michigan Greens Salad

$12.00

Florida Blue Steak Salad

$22.00

Strip steak, heirloom grape tomatoes, feta cheese, walnuts, butter milk-soaked flash-fried onion rings, balsamic blue cheese vinaigrette

Seasonal Entrees

Bayou Bounty Seafood Boil

$50.00

A legendary feast featuring Alaskan snow crab, PEI mussels, New England littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, Adams Farm sweet corn, and red potatoes. Experience the Bayou's coastal flavors in every savory bite!

Scallop Summer Harvest

$30.00Out of stock

Seared scallops with blistered heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled corn ribs, and margarita compressed watermelon. A symphony of seasonal flavors that'll transport your taste buds to paradise. Served with a chili lime aioli.

Alaskan Crab Feast

$35.00

Indulge in a sumptuous seafood delight with our Alaskan Snow Crab Legs! Savor the sweet and succulent meat of 1.5 pounds of freshly steamed crab legs, served alongside golden French fries, crisp coleslaw, and delectable hush puppies. A feast fit for any seafood lover

Etouffee

$24.00

Taste the South with our Etouffee: pan-seared shrimp over seasoned rice, smothered in a creamy, southern-spiced sauce with caramelized onions and sautéed peppers

Java Jive Rib-Eye

$28.00

"Java Jive Rib-Eye" - a sizzling steak experience like no other. Our tender rib-eye steak is infused with rich, bold coffee flavors, giving it a depth of taste that will tantalize your senses. Served alongside a classic Delmonico-style potato and perfectly seasoned seasonal vegetables, this dish is a steak-lover's dream come true.

Prime Rib FRI and SAT Only

$26.00Out of stock

Our 10oz Prime Rib, slow-roasted to perfection and served with a seasonal vegetable. This succulent cut of meat is bursting with rich, beefy flavor, and is sure to satisfy your craving for something hearty and satisfying. Paired with red skin mashed potatoes and a fresh and flavorful seasonal vegetable

Togo Beverages

Sodas/Iced Tea/Lemonade

Coke

$2.90

Diet Coke

$2.90

Pepsi

$2.90

Diet Pepsi

$2.90

Mountain Dew

$2.90

Vernors

$2.90

Sprite

$2.90

Ginger Beer

$2.90

Iced Tea

$2.90

Lemonade

$2.90

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.90

Juices/Milk

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea (Misc)

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

DeCaf Coffee

$2.00

Cans and Bottles

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottled Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Lite

$2.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.00

Heineken

$4.00

Labatts Blue

$3.00

Labatts NA

$3.00

Land Shark

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Canned Beer

Gluten Free

Brewery Nyx Blonde Gluten Free

$10.00

16 oz Can, 180 cal. Blonde ale, 4.5 % abv, 135 cal, grand rapids, mi. Citrus and honey, are bright and refreshing

Brewery Nyx Double IPA Gluten Free

$7.50

16 oz can, 280 cal. Gluten-free, 7.1% abv, 91 Ibu, 213 cal, grand rapids, mi. Gluten free double IPA made with millet and rice. Hopped with mosaic and amarillo for that juicy satisfying flavor

Brewery Nyx Stout Gluten Free

$10.00

16 oz can, 220 cal. Stout - American, 5.5% abv, 165 cal, grand rapids, mi. Made with water, millet, buckwheat, rice, certified gluten-free oats, sunflower seeds, hops, yeast

Cider

Bløm Meadworks Pear Ginger Cider

$5.50

12 oz can, 180 cal. Cider - other fruit, 5.9% abv, 177 cal, Ann arbor, mi, Michigan apples, and pears fermented together with fresh grated ginger root. Tart with a little zing to it. Tasting notes

Tandem Ciders Smackintosh

$5.50Out of stock

16 oz can, 160 cal. Cider - sweet, 4% abv, 120 cal, suttons bay, mi. Sweet and appley - the perennial favorite here at tandem ciders. Try a taste and see for yourself. McIntosh, northern spy

Tandem Ciders Green Man

$5.50

16 oz can, 200 cal. Cider - dry, 5% abv, 150 cal, suttons bay, mi. This semi-dry cider is created to pay homage to the Rhode island greening, a dassic American apple. Rhode island greening, McIntosh

Non-Alcoholic

Untitled Art Juicy IPA (Non-alcoholic)

$4.50

12 oz, 15 cal. Non-alcoholic beer - IPA, 0.5% abv, 15 cal, waunakee, WI. Untitled art's first non alcoholic IPA! Brewed With Citra & mosaic hops, we are very excited about how this first.

Untitled Art Italian Pilsner (Non Alcoholic)

$4.50

12 oz can, 15 cal. Non-alcoholic beer - lager, 0.5 % abv, 15 cal, waunakee, WI. Non-alcoholic malt beverage With hallertau mittel fruh and strata hops

Untitled Art American Gold (Non Alcoholic)

$4.50

12 oz can, 15 cal. Non-alcoholic beer - other, 0.5% abv, 15 cal, waunakee, WI. Non-alcoholic golden ale

Untitled Art Non Alcoholic Citra Haze (Non-alcoholic)

$4.50

12 oz can, 15 cal. Non-alcoholic beer - pale ale, 0.5% abv, 15 cal, waunakee, WI

Wine

Local Wine

Cherry Cree Old School House

$6.00+

Cherry Creek - Cherry

$6.00+

Cherry Creek Vignoles

$7.00+

Blushes

Barefoot Glass Rosé

$4.00+

Barefoot Glass White Zinfandel

$4.00+

Whites

Barefoot Chardonnay

$4.00+

Barefoot Moscato

$4.00+

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$4.00+

Barefoot Reisling

$4.00+

Chateau Grand Traverse Harvest Riesling

$6.00+

Dark Horse Chardonnay

$6.00+

Glass 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$7.00+

Sea Glass Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Reds

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Catena 'Alamos' Malbec

$7.00+

BareFoot Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00+

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00+

Barefoot Glass Merlot

$4.00+

Rodney Strong Merlot

$7.00+

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$4.00+

Mead

Honeywood Mead

$7.00+

Menu Drinks

Margaritas

House Margarita

$7.00

Margarita made with house tequila, orange juice, and our margarita mix

Perfect Margarita

$9.00

Our traditional premium margarita is made with Jose cuervo, orange juice, and our margarita mix

Premium Margarita

$12.00

With top-shelf tequila choice, and cointreau

Grapefruit Margarita

$8.00

If you love a margarita this cocktail is the one for you. Made with fresh grapefruit juice, key lime juice, and agave nectar, and finished with sparkling water in a salt-rimmed glass. Its sweet, sour, salty, and refreshing

Mango Margarita

$8.00

Tropical-inspired margarita with hints of pineapple, mango puree, lime, Jose curevo, and triple sec served in a salt-rimmed glass

Pineapple Margarita

$8.00

A blend of fresh pineapple juice, and tequila. Finished with a shot of triple sec served over ice with a pink sugared rim

Prickly Pear Margarita

$8.00

Sweet and tart prickly pear puree, house tequilla, and triple sec served in a salt rimmed glass

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Sweet strawberry, lime, house tequila, and triple sec served in a salt-rimmed glass

Classics

Pina Colada

$8.00

Golden rum island oasis pina colada mix

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Rum, strawberry puree, whipped cream

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Our classic recipe with house-made beef tea and all your favorite spices

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Titos vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, and ginger beer, served in a copper mug

Mojito

$8.00

Served with fresh mint, fresh lime, bacardi rum and topped with club soda

Glass House-Made Sangria

$6.00

Sweet red wine, a blend of liquor and juices, and fresh fruit served on ice

Pitcher House-Made Sangria

$16.00

Sweet red wine, a blend of liquor and juices, and fresh fruit served on ice

Deck Specialties

Bloody Pirate

$11.00

Think smoke! This twist on a bloody Mary features Jose cuervo, mezcal, zing zing tomato juice, house-made beef tea, fresh lime juice, a secret blend of seasonings. Served with a mini beer of pabst blue ribbon, to dump and make it perfect

Piña Mule

$11.00

A twist on three classic drinks spun into one de licious concoction. This creation includes ginger beer, muddled cilantro, jalapeno simple syrup, fresh lime juice, and patron tequila

Michigan Sunset

$8.00

Yuzu fruit puree produces a stunningly bright and exotic take on traditional lemonade. Served over ice, floated with our house-infused raspberry vod ka. Enjoy this twist of Michigan summer

Blood Orange Sour

$9.00

A fresh citrus cocktail that is sour and sweet. This drink is perfectly balanced with titos vodka, orange bitters, cointreau liqueur, pineapple juice, and topped with blood orange juice

Watermelon Smash

$7.00

Fruity spin on a margarita is delicately sweet, the best combination of pure melon with fresh orange. Pairing of tequila, triple sec, watermelon liqueur, orange juice, and soda

Citrus N Smoke

$11.00

This cocktail gets its smoky notes from del maguey Vida, a hand-crafted mezcal. It's balanced out with or ange and fresh lime juice, organic agave nectar mezcal, cuervo, cointrau, and orange bitters

Mexican Candy

$9.00

Pucker up with this sweet, balanced, and spicy tequila cocktail. Cuervo, watermelon juice, pineapple juice, a dash of tobasco, and finished with a splash of soda

Blue Cahana

$7.00

With a small bite of the south and hints of the Carib bean, this drink is whiskey forward with sweet and subtle sour notes. Served over ice. Jack Daniels number 7, sweetened lime juice, blue curaçao, and finished with sprite

Georgia Peach

$12.00

This vibrant and refreshing cocktail combines the luscious flavors of Georgia peaches with a delight ful blend of orange juice, cranberry juice, crown royal peach whisky, thatchers peach liqueur, and a touch of peach puree

Sauces and Dressings

Sauces

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Caper Beurre Blanc Sauce

$2.00

Chili Lime Butter

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Cilantro Sour Cream

$0.75

Citrus Garlic

$0.75

Creole Marmalade

$0.75

Garlic Cream Cheese

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Horsey Sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Island Sauce

$0.75

Ketchup

Korean BBQ

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Mayo

Mild Sauce

$0.75

Mustard

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Reef Sauce

$0.75

Remoulade (Tartar)

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Soy (Eel)

$1.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.50

Truffle Aioli

$3.00

Wasabi Aioli

$0.75

Yuzu Sauce

Dressings

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

French Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Raspberry Dressing

$0.75

Thousand Island Dressing

Toppings

Misc Add-On Toppings

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon 2 Pieces

$1.50

Toasted Baguette

$1.00

Black Bean Salsa

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Feta Cheese

$2.00

Jalapeno Peppers (Fresh)

$1.00

Jalapeno Peppers (Pickled)

$1.00

Lemon Wedge 2 Each

Lime Wedge 2 Each

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.50

Onions

2 Onion Rings

$0.50

Pineapple Salsa

$1.50

Pickled Ginger

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Carmelized Onions

$1.00

Tortilla Chips Side

$3.00

Walnuts

$1.00