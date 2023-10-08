2x points now for loyalty members
The Deck Down Under
Main Menu
Just for Starters
Bean Bonanza Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, smoky roasted red peppers, and onions. Served on a perfectly toasted 12" tortilla and accompanied by a fresh side of lettuce, tomato, jalapeño, and sour cream
Cheese Bread
Large portion of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese bread served with ranch dipping sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Hand breaded, rolled in fresh coconut and then deep fried. Paired with creole marmalade sauce
Crab Cakes
Four of our award-winning cakes, pan-seared and served with our citrus garlic aioli
Deck Dots
Bite-size morsels of fresh dough, deep fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. Paired with our garlic cream dip
Island Fire Cauliflower Bites
Basket of crispy, golden cauliflower bites tossed in zesty buffalo sauce with a side of cooling blue cheese dip
Molten Crab Pot
Captain's favorite. Our signature molten 4 cheese dip is filled with crab, peppers, herbs, and seasonings. Served with either toasted baguette, tortilla chips, or chicharrons
Seared Tuna Nachos
Crispy wonton chips topped with sesame-crusted seared rare yellow-fin tuna & wakame salad, wasabi cream & sweet soy sauce. Garnished with pickled ginger, fresh scallions, and sweet pepadew peppers
Truffled Parmesan Crack Fries
Crispy sea salt seasoned fries topped with parmesan, cracked pepper and our house made truffle aioli
Wonton Tacos
Three mini tacos, served on crispy wontons, filled with crab, spicy mayo, scallions and cilantro. Finished with toasted sesame seeds
Salads
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine mix, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine mix, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Florida Blue Steak Salad
Strip steak, heirloom grape tomatoes, feta cheese, walnuts, butter milk-soaked flash-fried onion rings, balsamic blue cheese vinaigrette
Soup
Cup Clam Chowder
New England chowder made with ocean clams and potatoes in a clam broth. With a touch of cream and bacon
Bowl Clam Chowder
New England chowder made with ocean clams and potatoes in a clam broth. With a touch of cream and bacon
Cup Seasonal Soup
Seasonal soup made inhouse
Bowl Seasonal Soup
Seasonal soup made inhouse
Chef's Specialties
Whitefish en Papillote
Two fillets of whitefish sealed in parch ment and baked with herbs, wine, and butter. Once crispy and golden, they are removed from parchment and fin ished with a caper beurre Blanc sauce and it all is served with island rice and sautéed vegetables
Seared Ahi Tuna
A premium ahi tuna, crusted with toasted sesame seeds and pan-seared. Served with Asian wakame salad, island rice, avocado, and seasoned wontons. Reef sauce served on the side
Blackened Salmon and Ravioli
Perfectly seared faroe island blackened salmon atop a bed of three cheese ravioli in a white mushroom cream sauce. Then drizzled with a sweet balsamic glaze
Lane Smash Burgers
Cheeseburger
Two smash patties. Served with our secret island sauce, pickles, and onions. Total of 1/3 lb
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Two smash patties. Total 1/3lb sautéed mushrooms and onions topped with swiss cheese
Southwest Burger
Two smash patties. Total 1/3lb smoked bacon and sharp cheddar cheese, topped with onion rings and sweet baby rays BBQ sauce
Oysters
Sandwiches
Lobster BLT
This upgraded BLT combines tender, sweet lobster meat, scallions, and celery, with smoky, salty bacon, juicy tomatoes all on a pillowy brioche bun, that is lightly toasted
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fresh Atlantic cod beer battered with pabst blue ribbon atop a toasted brioche bun. Topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, American cheese, and our red and white tartar sauce
Half French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef, topped with melted swiss, caramelized, and fried onions on a house-made bun. Served with au-jus and creamy horseradish for dipping
Full French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef, topped with melted swiss, caramelized, and fried onions on a house-made bun. Served with au-jus and creamy horseradish for dipping
Fried Chicken Sandwich
House-made chicken breast is marinated in buttermilk for 24 hours, bread ed and fried to perfection. Served on a poppy seed bun and topped with pepper jack cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, and a flavorful chipotle aioli
Chicken Bacon Ranch (WRAP)
Crispy, grilled, or blackened marinated chicken thighs smoked bacon, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese. Served on locally sourced sourdough bread or flour wrap. Add your choice of vegetable toppings
Chicken Bacon Ranch (PANINI)
Crispy, grilled, or blackened marinated chicken thighs smoked bacon, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese. Served on locally sourced sourdough bread or flour wrap. Add your choice of vegetable toppings
Dinners
Fish & Chips
Responsibly harvested catfish prepared pan-seared, blackened or deep fried
Beer Battered Cod Dinner
Half-pound of Atlantic cod, beer bat tered and fried to a golden brown
Crab Cake Dinner
Four of our award-winning crab cakes pan fried and served as a dinner
Pile-O-Perch
Half-pound of lake perch fillets, lightly breaded and flash-fried
Shrimp Dinner
Six tender jumbo shrimp prepared pan seared, blackened, or deep fried
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Six jumbo shrimp breaded in-house, then rolled in sweet shredded coconut. Served with creole marmalade dipping sauce
Southwest
Fish Tacos
Two flour or com tortillas filled with pan seared, blackened or deep-fried cod, cotija cheese, braised red cabbage, black bean salsa, avocado and cilantro sour cream. Served with island rice
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Two flour or corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, braised red cabbage, black bean salsa, avocado, and finished with chipotle southwest aioli. Served with island rice
Chicken Tacos
Two flour or corn tortillas filled with pan-seared, blackened or deep-fried chicken, topped with cotija cheese, cilantro sour cream, and house slaw. Served with island rice
Angus Beef Tacos
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with seasoned certified angus ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and sharp cheddar cheese. Served with island rice, sour cream, and hot or mild sauce
Siesta Key Lime Chicken
Grilled chicken smothered with pepper jack cheese served on a bed of island rice. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and black bean salsa. Drizzled with key lime butter and cilantro sour cream
Pizza
14 Inch Cheese Pizza
Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto generously spread over a golden crust, topped with succulent roasted red peppers, juicy tomatoes, and creamy mozzarella, all brought to gather with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan. A drizzle of sweet honey balsamic reduction adds a sophis
Deluxe Pizza
A pizza loaded with toppings including, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions. No substitution of toppings. Additional toppings are available at an additional cost
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A creamy ranch sauce topped with mozzarella, grilled chicken, and apple wood-smoked bacon
Bacon Bliss Pizza
A combination of rich feta cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and a hint of oregano atop a golden crust. This enticing creation is brought to life with a drizzle of our honey balsamic reduction, delivering a perfect balance of savory and sweet flavo
Sides
Onion Rings
Heaping order of hand-battered sweet onions. Served with a spicy "Boom boom" dipping sauce
Sautéed Vegetables
Chef selection of fresh seasonable vegetables
Hush Puppies
House made with a blend of herbs, spices, and fresh scallions
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Real mashed potatoes made with cream
Cole Slaw 8oz
Captain Chris' recipe. Vinegar-based slaw, made with fresh cabbage, bell peppers, and carrots
Island Rice
Steamed aromatic jasmine rice with fresh peppers
Large Fries
Extra Large Fries
House-made Chips
Salted, garlic-ranch, or wasabi
Mac N Cheese
Dessert
Crème Brûlée
A delightful French classic. Featuring rich, velvety vanilla-infused custard and a caramelized sugar crust
Key Lime Pie
Made from scratch with key lime juice, garnished with white chocolate mousse, and drizzled with coconut-mango sauce
Kids Menu
Chicken Fingers
Two deep fried chicken tenders
Hot Dog
One all meat frank on a fresh bun
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni and cheese
Mac-a-weenie Octopus
A bun-less hot dog crafted into an octopus sitting atop a large portion of macaroni and cheese
Kids Hamburger
Lunch
Lunch Specials
Hamburger
Two smash patties. Served with Squach sauce, pickles, and onions. Total of 1/3 lb served with fries
Cheeseburger
Two smash patties. Served with squach sauce, pickles, onions, and your choice of cheese. Total of 1/3 lb. served with fries
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fresh Atlantic cod beer battered with pabst blue ribbon atop a toasted brioche bun. Topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, American cheese, and our red and white tartar sauce. Served with fries
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast prepared pan-seared or blackened, served on a toasted bun with romaine, tomato and a side of citrus garlic aioli. Served with fries
Shrimp Po-boy
Served on a toasty hoagie roll with a heap of crispy fries on the side. This classic new Orleans sandwich is piled high with succulent, breaded shrimp, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and a tangy remoulade sauce
Lunch Pizza
Cheese pizza with one additional topping of your choice
Crab Cake PLATTER
Four of our award-winning crab cakes pan fried and served as a dinner. Served with fries
Beef Tacos
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with seasoned certified angus ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and sharp cheddar cheese. Served with island rice, sour cream and hot or mild sauce
Chicken Tacos
Two flour or corn tortillas filled with pan seared, blackened or deep-fried chicken, topped with shredded mozzarella, cilantro sour cream, and house slaw. Served with island rice
Buffalo Wrap
Satisfy your craving for bold flavor with our buffalo chicken wrap, served with a side of crispy fries. This hearty wrap is packed with tender, crispy chicken coated in a fiery buffalo sauce and wrapped up with crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and creamy blue c
Weekday/Weekend Specials
Seasonal Apps
Seasonal Salads
Rustic Michigan Greens Salad
Florida Blue Steak Salad
Strip steak, heirloom grape tomatoes, feta cheese, walnuts, butter milk-soaked flash-fried onion rings, balsamic blue cheese vinaigrette
Seasonal Entrees
Bayou Bounty Seafood Boil
A legendary feast featuring Alaskan snow crab, PEI mussels, New England littleneck clams, jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, Adams Farm sweet corn, and red potatoes. Experience the Bayou's coastal flavors in every savory bite!
Scallop Summer Harvest
Seared scallops with blistered heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled corn ribs, and margarita compressed watermelon. A symphony of seasonal flavors that'll transport your taste buds to paradise. Served with a chili lime aioli.
Alaskan Crab Feast
Indulge in a sumptuous seafood delight with our Alaskan Snow Crab Legs! Savor the sweet and succulent meat of 1.5 pounds of freshly steamed crab legs, served alongside golden French fries, crisp coleslaw, and delectable hush puppies. A feast fit for any seafood lover
Etouffee
Taste the South with our Etouffee: pan-seared shrimp over seasoned rice, smothered in a creamy, southern-spiced sauce with caramelized onions and sautéed peppers
Java Jive Rib-Eye
"Java Jive Rib-Eye" - a sizzling steak experience like no other. Our tender rib-eye steak is infused with rich, bold coffee flavors, giving it a depth of taste that will tantalize your senses. Served alongside a classic Delmonico-style potato and perfectly seasoned seasonal vegetables, this dish is a steak-lover's dream come true.
Prime Rib FRI and SAT Only
Our 10oz Prime Rib, slow-roasted to perfection and served with a seasonal vegetable. This succulent cut of meat is bursting with rich, beefy flavor, and is sure to satisfy your craving for something hearty and satisfying. Paired with red skin mashed potatoes and a fresh and flavorful seasonal vegetable
Togo Beverages
Sodas/Iced Tea/Lemonade
Hot Beverages
Cans and Bottles
Canned Beer
Gluten Free
Brewery Nyx Blonde Gluten Free
16 oz Can, 180 cal. Blonde ale, 4.5 % abv, 135 cal, grand rapids, mi. Citrus and honey, are bright and refreshing
Brewery Nyx Double IPA Gluten Free
16 oz can, 280 cal. Gluten-free, 7.1% abv, 91 Ibu, 213 cal, grand rapids, mi. Gluten free double IPA made with millet and rice. Hopped with mosaic and amarillo for that juicy satisfying flavor
Brewery Nyx Stout Gluten Free
16 oz can, 220 cal. Stout - American, 5.5% abv, 165 cal, grand rapids, mi. Made with water, millet, buckwheat, rice, certified gluten-free oats, sunflower seeds, hops, yeast
Cider
Bløm Meadworks Pear Ginger Cider
12 oz can, 180 cal. Cider - other fruit, 5.9% abv, 177 cal, Ann arbor, mi, Michigan apples, and pears fermented together with fresh grated ginger root. Tart with a little zing to it. Tasting notes
Tandem Ciders Smackintosh
16 oz can, 160 cal. Cider - sweet, 4% abv, 120 cal, suttons bay, mi. Sweet and appley - the perennial favorite here at tandem ciders. Try a taste and see for yourself. McIntosh, northern spy
Tandem Ciders Green Man
16 oz can, 200 cal. Cider - dry, 5% abv, 150 cal, suttons bay, mi. This semi-dry cider is created to pay homage to the Rhode island greening, a dassic American apple. Rhode island greening, McIntosh
Non-Alcoholic
Untitled Art Juicy IPA (Non-alcoholic)
12 oz, 15 cal. Non-alcoholic beer - IPA, 0.5% abv, 15 cal, waunakee, WI. Untitled art's first non alcoholic IPA! Brewed With Citra & mosaic hops, we are very excited about how this first.
Untitled Art Italian Pilsner (Non Alcoholic)
12 oz can, 15 cal. Non-alcoholic beer - lager, 0.5 % abv, 15 cal, waunakee, WI. Non-alcoholic malt beverage With hallertau mittel fruh and strata hops
Untitled Art American Gold (Non Alcoholic)
12 oz can, 15 cal. Non-alcoholic beer - other, 0.5% abv, 15 cal, waunakee, WI. Non-alcoholic golden ale
Untitled Art Non Alcoholic Citra Haze (Non-alcoholic)
12 oz can, 15 cal. Non-alcoholic beer - pale ale, 0.5% abv, 15 cal, waunakee, WI
Wine
Whites
Reds
Menu Drinks
Margaritas
House Margarita
Margarita made with house tequila, orange juice, and our margarita mix
Perfect Margarita
Our traditional premium margarita is made with Jose cuervo, orange juice, and our margarita mix
Premium Margarita
With top-shelf tequila choice, and cointreau
Grapefruit Margarita
If you love a margarita this cocktail is the one for you. Made with fresh grapefruit juice, key lime juice, and agave nectar, and finished with sparkling water in a salt-rimmed glass. Its sweet, sour, salty, and refreshing
Mango Margarita
Tropical-inspired margarita with hints of pineapple, mango puree, lime, Jose curevo, and triple sec served in a salt-rimmed glass
Pineapple Margarita
A blend of fresh pineapple juice, and tequila. Finished with a shot of triple sec served over ice with a pink sugared rim
Prickly Pear Margarita
Sweet and tart prickly pear puree, house tequilla, and triple sec served in a salt rimmed glass
Strawberry Margarita
Sweet strawberry, lime, house tequila, and triple sec served in a salt-rimmed glass
Classics
Pina Colada
Golden rum island oasis pina colada mix
Strawberry Daiquiri
Rum, strawberry puree, whipped cream
Bloody Mary
Our classic recipe with house-made beef tea and all your favorite spices
Moscow Mule
Titos vodka, fresh squeezed lime juice, and ginger beer, served in a copper mug
Mojito
Served with fresh mint, fresh lime, bacardi rum and topped with club soda
Glass House-Made Sangria
Sweet red wine, a blend of liquor and juices, and fresh fruit served on ice
Pitcher House-Made Sangria
Sweet red wine, a blend of liquor and juices, and fresh fruit served on ice
Deck Specialties
Bloody Pirate
Think smoke! This twist on a bloody Mary features Jose cuervo, mezcal, zing zing tomato juice, house-made beef tea, fresh lime juice, a secret blend of seasonings. Served with a mini beer of pabst blue ribbon, to dump and make it perfect
Piña Mule
A twist on three classic drinks spun into one de licious concoction. This creation includes ginger beer, muddled cilantro, jalapeno simple syrup, fresh lime juice, and patron tequila
Michigan Sunset
Yuzu fruit puree produces a stunningly bright and exotic take on traditional lemonade. Served over ice, floated with our house-infused raspberry vod ka. Enjoy this twist of Michigan summer
Blood Orange Sour
A fresh citrus cocktail that is sour and sweet. This drink is perfectly balanced with titos vodka, orange bitters, cointreau liqueur, pineapple juice, and topped with blood orange juice
Watermelon Smash
Fruity spin on a margarita is delicately sweet, the best combination of pure melon with fresh orange. Pairing of tequila, triple sec, watermelon liqueur, orange juice, and soda
Citrus N Smoke
This cocktail gets its smoky notes from del maguey Vida, a hand-crafted mezcal. It's balanced out with or ange and fresh lime juice, organic agave nectar mezcal, cuervo, cointrau, and orange bitters
Mexican Candy
Pucker up with this sweet, balanced, and spicy tequila cocktail. Cuervo, watermelon juice, pineapple juice, a dash of tobasco, and finished with a splash of soda
Blue Cahana
With a small bite of the south and hints of the Carib bean, this drink is whiskey forward with sweet and subtle sour notes. Served over ice. Jack Daniels number 7, sweetened lime juice, blue curaçao, and finished with sprite
Georgia Peach
This vibrant and refreshing cocktail combines the luscious flavors of Georgia peaches with a delight ful blend of orange juice, cranberry juice, crown royal peach whisky, thatchers peach liqueur, and a touch of peach puree
This vibrant and refreshing cocktail combines the luscious flavors of Georgia peaches with a delight ful blend of orange juice, cranberry juice, crown royal peach whisky, thatchers peach liqueur, and a touch of peach puree