Online Ordering Unavailable
We are not accepting online orders right now.
544 Delaware Avenue, Albany, NY 12209
Soda
Coffee
Mocktails
Water / Juice / Milk
Arnold Palmer
$3.50
Club
$3.50
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$3.50
Iced Tea
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Refill
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Tonic
$3.50
Americano
$3.50
Cappuccino
$5.00
Coffee
$3.50
Cold Brew
$3.50
Decaff Americano
$3.50
Decaff Cappuccino
$5.00
Decaff Coffee
$3.50
Decaff Espresso
$3.50
Espresso
$3.50
French Press Coffee
$7.00
Hot Tea
$2.75
NA Blackberry Peppercorn Shrub
$8.00
NA Bada Bing Refresher
$8.00
NA Cranberry Mule
$8.00
Milk
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Juice
$3.50
Small Saratoga still
$3.75
Large Saratoga still
$6.50
Small Saratoga Sparkling
$3.75
Large Saratoga Sparkling
$6.50
Small Peligrino
$3.75
Large Peligrino
$6.50
The Den The Den Location and Ordering Hours
(518) 436-4952
544 Delaware Avenue, Albany, NY 12209
Closed
All hours
