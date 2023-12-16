The Dixboro Project 5400 Plymouth Road
The Boro Bakery
Breakfast
- Boro Quiche$11.00
Available starting at 9:00 AM
- Yogurt Parfait$7.00
- Coffee Cake$7.00
Cinnamon coffee cake with crumble topping
- Pecan Cinnamon Roll$5.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll with Toasted Pecans and Toffee Caramel
- Cherry Oat Bar$4.00
Tart Michigan cherries on top of a flaky crust and topped with a rolled oat streusel
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.50
- Brownie$4.50
- Dixb-Oreo$4.50
Chocolate cookie sandwich with vanilla cream filling.
- Bread Pudding$12.00Out of stock
- Coconut Cream Pie$7.00
- Gingerbread Cupcake$4.50
- Tiramisu$9.00
- Sausage & Cheese Muffin$10.00Out of stock
Available starting at 9:00 AM
- Scones
- Muffins
- Danish
- Croissants
The Boro Dinner
Appetizers
Pizza
- Margherita$21.00
bianco dinapoli tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
- Pepperoni$23.00
bianco dinapoli tomatoes, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan
- Porchetta & Pineapple$23.00
bianco dinapoli tomatoes, tempesta porchetta, roasted peppers, calabrian chili, mozzarella
- Duck & Taleggio$23.00Out of stock
goat cheese, lime, roasted peppers
- Mushroom$23.00
provolone fondue, rosemary, maple
- Broccolini & Sausage$22.00
bianco dinapoli tomatoes, broccolini, italian sausage, mozzarella, provolone
- Mortadella & Green Olive$22.00
bianco dinapoli tomatoes, tempesta pistachio mortadella, stracciatella, castelvetrano olive
- Heirloom Tomato & Anchovy$21.00
roasted garlic cream, red onion, oregano
- Vegan$22.00
- Cheese Pizza$14.00
Entrees
The Boro Coffee
Barista Beverages
- Espresso$3.00
- Americano$3.50
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Latte$4.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Cheesecake Latte$6.00
- Mocha$5.00
- Spanish Mocha$5.00
- Salted Caramel Latte$6.00
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Brown Sugar Latte$5.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Flat White$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Cortado$4.00
- Peppermint Mocha$6.00
- Salted Caramel Mocha$6.00
- Steamer$3.00
- Macchiato$3.50
The Boro Beverage
White Wine Bottles To Go
- Poquito Moscato 375 mL$8.00
Moscato, Valencia, ES | NV | tasting notes: green apple, Basque pear, white peach, apricot Lightly sparkling, fruity and uplifting, Poquito is small in size but big on taste. Delicate floral aromas combine with a sweet yet refreshing palate of ripe peaches, pears and apricots.
- Sol Summit Sauvignon Blanc 250mL Can$12.00
A juicy burst of bright grapefruit and lime. Experience aromas of white peach and apricot. Finish with a hint of honey and vanilla. Fruit forward and perfect for easy drinking.
- Yalumba 'Samuels Collection' Viognier$28.00
Eden Valley, AUS | 2018 | notes: fresh apricot, ginger, saffron, mango, nectarine The Yalumba Nursery sourced, propagated and grew these exotic vines before our growers planted them high in the Eden Valley. The grapes for this wine come from six different Eden Valley vineyards, and artfully blended together to create the final wine.
- Xarmant Arabako Txakolina$25.00
Txakolina, Basque, ES | 2022 | Hondarrabi Zuri Blend | notes: lime zest, ripe pear, ocean spray, cilantro, nectarine In Spain’s coastal Basque Country, “Xarmant” (char-mant) means ‘charming’ and txakoli is the joyous, light, white wine shared amongst friends with northern Spain’s legendary cuisine. Xarmant is made from the highest quality, sustainably-farmed, estate vineyards from the verdant Amurrio valley in the Basque Country, close to the Bay of Biscay on Spain’s rugged, green northern coast. Its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean creates a unique, ideal microclimate to produce this ‘charming’ wine.
- Long Meadow Ranch Sauvignon Blanc$42.00
Napa Valley, CA | 2020 | notes: grapefruit, kiwi, grass, green pepper, pineapple "We employ diversified, sustainable, and organic farming methods to produce elegant, balanced wines that express the authentic varietal character and terroir of our Mountain, Rutherford and Anderson Valley estates." - Long Meadow Ranch
- Amoritas Pinot Blanc$30.00
Leelanau Peninsula, MI | 2019 | notes: Bartlett pear, white flowers, apple, lemon peel "We desire two things: to cultivate exceptional grapes, and to produce dazzling wines. These rolling hills and sandy loam soils on the French Road Plains of Centerville Township are a perfect place to grow the vibrant whites that have become a hallmark of Michigan’s wine-growing regions." - Amoritas Vineyards
- Catena Alta Chardonnay$60.00
Mendoza, Argentina | 2019 | tasting notes:, pear, peach, vanilla The Catena wines are a special assemblage of High Mountain Estate Vineyards made by fourth generation vintner, Laura Catena and chief winemaker, Alejandro Vigil. Although we have found that most of the Catena wines are consumed shortly after release, we are pleased to see that they age beautifully for ten to twenty years. Through decades of study and exploration within Mendoza's high altitude mountain terroirs, the Catena family has identified special locations for its Estate vineyards. From the marriage of these historic vineyards emerges a wine of unique character that has natural balance, concentration and a distinct varietal identity.
- Shady Lane 'Pomeranz' Orange Wine$48.00
Leelanau Peninsula, MI | 2020 | notes: dried apricot, orange peel, raw honey, white tea, cedar Skin fermented white wines are fermented much like a red wine, extracting color and tannin from the skins. These wines are also known as Orange Wines or Amber Wines. Today skin fermented whites are rare and unique, but they have a deeply rooted history going back 5000+ years to the country of Georgia. A wine for bold palates!
Red Wine Bottles To Go
- Fitch Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
Sonoma County, CA | 2019 | tasting notes: blueberry, mocha, vanilla, black cherry Produced from fruit grown in Alexander Valley, Knights Valley, and Dry Creek Valley: Sonoma County's premier appellations for Cabernet. Full-bodied and elegant, offering layered, ripe fruit impressions - blackberries, cassis, and ripe blueberries. The mouth feel is full and round, with smooth, expertly structured tannins and subtle dark chocolate, vanilla bean and light spice notes leading to an extended and lasting finish.
- Sandhi Pinot Noir$45.00
Santa Rita Hills, Santa Barbara, Central Coast, CA | 2020 | tasting notes: red cherry, cranberry, anise, orange peel Sandhi, which is Sanskrit for 'collaboration,' is a small production California winery that focuses on select vineyards from the Sta. Rita Hills in Santa Barbara County. It was founded in 2010 by the proprietors of Domaine de la Côte and Evening Land - Master Sommelier Rajat Parr and winemaker Sashi Moorman. The goal behind the Sandhi portfolio is to show how essential the collaboration between man, earth, and the vine is to the production of wine.
- Chateau Poitevin Merlot Blend$20.00
Medoc, Bordeaux, France | 2016 | tasting notes: blackberry, graphite, plum, black cherry Chateau Poitevin is north of the Médoc peninsula. It is a little over one hour away from Bordeaux and bordered by the Gironde to the East and the Atlantic Ocean to the West. The “route de la rivière” (river road) follows the Gironde and runs along the vineyards of the Margaux, Saint-Julien, Moulis-en-Médoc, Listrac-Médoc, Pauillac and Saint-Estèphe appellations. Just a little further North, are the vineyards of the AOC Médoc appellation, including the Vignobles Poitevin.
- Jean Paul Brun 'Le Ronsay' Gamay$30.00
Beaujolais, Burgundy, France | 2021 | tasting notes: plum, cherry, licorice, strawberry Unlike so many mass produced Beaujolais, Le Ronsay comes from a single vineyard planted with 20 year old Gamay vines. The wine is aged in concrete tanks and is all about expressing the youthful fruit flavors of the Gamay grape.
- Sol Summit Pinot Noir$28.00
Clarksburg, California | 2022| tasting notes: raspberry, cherry, red currant, pomegranate Estate-grown, Clarksburg CA. Unfiltered, low intervention, and certified sustainable. Soft lingering finish with notes of cranberry, dark cherry, and vanilla bean. Different layers of aroma with the classic characteristics of Pinot. Full-bodied ruby red wine.
- Obsidian Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon$45.00
Red Hills, California | 2019 | tasting notes: mulberry, plum, star anise, cinnamon "The Estate Cabernet is the signature wine of Obsidian Ridge and embodies the complexity and wildness of the site. The structure and intensity of upper blocks is complemented by aromatics and acidity of cooler blocks. Aromas of freshly-cut red cherries with hints of cinnamon and spice. Flavors of mulberry and plum, woven with dried oregano and chapparal, are supported by a rich texture of fine, leathery tannins. Notes of star anise, cinnamon, and orange peel inspire pairing with Meditteranean dishes. Fresh acidity keeps the wine lively on the finish." - Obsidian Ridge
- San Felice Bell'Aja Bolgheri$50.00
Merlot & Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, IT | 2019 | tasting notes: cassis, black pepper, plum, blackberry, dusty earth, mint In the small village of Le Sondraie near Bolgheri, the San Felice winery team, which also produces excellent wines in Chianti Classico, Montalcino and nearby Maremma, was able to produce six hectares of the best vineyards a few years ago, called Bell'Aja. The vineyards are located at 100-200 metres above sea level above the well-known Marina di Bibbona on the Tyrrhenian Sea, which is well known to many Maremma tourists.
- Benoit Cantin 'La Grande Cote' Pinot Noir$40.00
Pinot Noir, Irancy, Burgundy, FR | 2018 | tasting notes: tart cherry, raspberry, cedar, clove, cranberry, savory herbs From a single-vineyard parcel on one of the family’s most primely positioned slopes, this bottling has more depth, concentration, and brambly tannic punch. While additional bottle age isn’t required, I know from experience that it would perform beautifully in your cellar. Benoît Cantin is the captain of the local Irancy hunting club, and his pursuits in the local forests produce all kinds of proper pairings at table for this more structured Irancy cuvée.
- Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir$32.00
Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, CA | 2021 | tasting notes: balaton cherry, red currant, raspberry, cedar, clove "An homage to the wines of Burgundy, Au Bon Climat features many renditions of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Blanc, with balance and character critical elements in every wine. These wines age beautifully because of their symmetry and restraint. Explore our Blue Series wines, Historic Vineyards wines, Single Vineyard wines, and our Classic Wines — all within the Au Bon Climat brand." - Au Bon Climat
- Tornatore Etna Rosso$30.00
Nerllo Mascalese Blend, Sicily, IT | 2019 | tasting notes: morello cherry, raspberry, flint, pomegranate, black tea A rising star in the Etna region, Tornatore is becoming one of the region's biggest and most respected wineries. Their vineyards are located at an altitude of 1,000 meters above sea level on the north side of this active volcano.
- BOS Wine Interlochen$44.00
Michigan Red Blend of Marquette, Blaufränkisch, & Pinot Noir - Leelanau Peninsula, MI | 2022 | tasting notes: tart cherry, raspberry, cedar, clove, cranberry, savory herbs Dave and Jackie Bos met in Napa, California while Dave worked at Grgich Hills as their Biodynamic Vineyard Manager and Jackie worked as Senior Project Manager at a landscape architecture firm. They have since succeeded in producing quality wine in both California and Northern Michigan as contributing leaders in biodynamic practices and furthering the conversation of what our great state is capable of producing within the world market of wine.
- Sol Summit Red Wine 250mL Can$12.00
Grenache and tempranillo blended, creating aromas and flavors of ripe summer berries, vanilla, and chocolate with a velvety finish. This award-winning red wine blend has scored as high as ninety-nine points as submitted by our partner vineyard.
- Tre'Son '4 Hearts Vineyard' Zinfandel$40.00
Zinfandel, Paso Robles, CA | 2019 | tasting notes: black pepper, blackberry, clove, wild raspberry "The vineyard is owned by a gentleman that hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan who now resides in Paso Robles. The 4 Hearts refer to his wife and his three daughters..." -thewineraconteur.net
- Vietti Barbera D'Alba Tre Vigne$35.00
Barbera d'Alba, Piedmont, Italy | 2020 | tasting notes: plum, cherry, vanilla, cedar "Vietti produces a large range of wines, all made from the indigenous grape varieties of Piemonte – Arneis, Timorasso, Nebbiolo, Barbera, Dolcetto, Freisa and Moscato – in the following regions/appelations Roero, Colli Tortonesi, Barolo, Barbaresco, Langhe, Monferrato and Colli Tortonesi." - Vietti
Sparkling & Rosé Bottles To Go
- Segura Viudas 187 ml$6.00
- Drappier Carte D'Or Brut Champagne$55.00
Pinot Noir, Chardonnay & Pinot Meunier Blend, Côte des Bar, FR | NV | tasting notes: green apple, lemon curd, white peach, quince, brioche The Drappier Carte d’Or expresses all the aromas of the noble grape variety Pinot Noir. This in fact constitutes at least 80% of the blend. A red grape producing white juice, it is sought after not only for its structure but also for its very characteristic fine notes of red fruits.
- LIOCO Rosé of Carignan$28.00
Mendocino County, California | 2022 | tasting notes: red currant, white strawberry, guava, citrus peel This Old Vine Carignan Rosé is special. It's crushable for sure, but it's serious enough to bring to a summer dinner party.
- Jean Paul Brun "Le Rosé d'Folie" Gamay$30.00
Beaujolais, Burgundy, France | 2021 | tasting notes: strawberry, raspberry, red currant, spring flowers From Jean Paul Brun’s organically farmed home vines in Charnay in the southern Beaujolais. Hand harvest; direct press; natural-yeast fermentation and aging in steel tank; malo; minimal sulfur. Bright-pink with crisp acidity and a mineral finish.
Hard Cider Bottles To Go
- Left Foot Charley Cinnamon Girl Hard Cider$10.00
Old Mission Peninsula, MI | NV | tasting notes: Ceylon cinnamon, nutmeg, heirloom apple This is a classic combination - apples and cinnamon. The apples are harvested from two farms on the Old Mission Peninsula and allowed to age off the tree for 4-8 weeks prior to pressing. This allows the starch in the fruit to convert into sugar making the apple sweeter and softer. The juice is fermented in stainless steel for 6 weeks. It is then removed from the yeast before all of the sugar has been consumed, leaving a balanced, natural sweetness. Whole cinnamon sticks are then added and steeped in the cider for 4-6 weeks.