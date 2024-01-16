The Drift
Appetizers
- French Onion Dip$8.00
- Smoked Bluefish Dip$11.00
- Pimento Dip
Cheddar cheese, pimento, spices$8.00
- Shrimp Ceviche
Local white fish, leche de tigre, chili$13.00
- Old Bay Fries
Old Bay seasoned house fries$7.00
- Fries$7.00
- Burrata
Maplebrook Farms burrata, Cocchi roasted peaches, lemon thyme, sourdough toast$11.00
- Fried Calamari
Crispy fried calamari, cherry peppers, lemon aioli$16.00
- Popcorn Shrimp$14.00
- Tuna Tartare$18.00
- Roasted Carrots
Roasted baby rainbow carrots, lemon whipped ricotta, spiced honey, zaa'tar$11.00
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, anchovy, brown butter croutonsOption to add chicken or shrimp$12.00
- Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, fennel, red onion, herb goat cheese, pistachio, red wine vinaigrette$12.00
- Littleneck Clams
Littleneck clams, saffron fennel butter, white wine, sourdough toast$17.00
- Crab Cake
lump crab, pepper, garlic, onion, red pepper aioli$18.00
- Shrimp & Grits
Grilled shrimp, Plimoth Grist Mills grits, chorizo leek ragu$19.00
Handhelds
Flatbread
- Cheese Flatbread$12.00
- Pepperoni Flatbread$14.00
- Prosciutto & Parmesan Flatbread
Prosciutto, pesto, balsamic glaze, arugula$16.00
- Protein Paradise Flatbread
Pepperoni, pancetta, Italian sausage, tomato sauce, hot honey$16.00
- Clam & Bacon Flatbread
Clams, pancetta, corn, scallion, parmesan$17.00
- Veggie Wonderland Flatbread
Marinated cherry tomatoes, herbed goat cheese, za’atar, lemon, garlic$16.00
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$16.00