Sunday Brunch

Sunday Brunch W/coffee

Sunday Buffet Adult

$20.99

Sunday Buffet Kids

$11.99

BUFFET FOR 6 OR MORE

$16.99

Omelets

Western Omelet

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Three Meat Omelet

$11.99

Bacon & Avocado Omelet

$11.99

Three Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$11.99

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

Eggs Your Way

Eggs Breakfast

$8.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Eggs with Bacon

$12.99

Eggs with Links

$12.99

Eggs with Patty

$12.99

Eggs with Ham

$12.99

Eggs with Canadian Bacon

$12.99

Eggs w/Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Eggs w/ Pork Chops

$13.99

Eggs w/ Corned Beef Hash

$12.99

Eggs w/ Rib-Eye Steak

$20.99

Crepes

Cheese Blintzes

$10.99

Ham Crepes

$10.99

Eggs, Ham, & Cheddar Cheese Crepes

$10.99

Eggs, Broccoli, & Cheddar Cheese Crepes

$10.99

Eggs, Spinach, & Feta Cheese Crepes

$10.99

Blueberry & Strawberry Crepes

$10.99

Skillets

Western Skillet

$12.99

Veggie Skillet

$12.99

Three Meat Skillet

$12.99

Veggie Skillet

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Eggs Benedict

Classic Benedict

$11.99

Florentine Benedict

$11.99

Country Benedict

$11.99

California Benedict

$11.99

Pancakes

Banana Pancakes

$9.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

Pecan Pancakes

$10.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.99

Strawberry Pancakes

$10.99

Waffles

Banana Waffle

$9.99

Fresh Berry Waffle

$10.99

Pecan Waffle

$10.99

Plain Waffle

$8.99

Strawberry Waffle

$10.99

French Toast

Traditional French Toast

$9.99

Strawberry French Toast

$10.99

Blueberry French Toast

$10.99

Banana French Toast

$10.99

Breakfast Combo

Breakfast Combo

$13.99

Lunch Sandwiches

Traditional Gyro Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$12.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Turkey with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$12.00

Classic Reuben

$12.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Lunch Salads

Greek Salad

$10.00

Chef's Salad

$14.00

Waldorf Salad

$14.00

Lunch

Salads

Soup & Salad Bar

$15.99

Small Greek Salad

$6.00

Large Greek Salad

$10.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Small Waldorf Avocado Salad

$9.00

Large Waldorf Avocado Salad

$15.00

Small Chicken Strawberry Salad

$9.00

Large Chicken Strawberry Salad

$15.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Small Chef's Salad

$9.00

Large Chef's Salad

$15.00

Small Steak Fajita Salad

$14.00

Large Streak Fajita

$20.00

Small Asian Chicken Salad

$8.00

Large Asian Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cold Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99+

Holiday Ham Sandwich

$9.99+

Thee Club Sandwich

$9.99+

Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99+

Time-Off Turkey Sandwich

$9.99+

Hot Sandwiches

Classic Reuben (Corn beef)

$9.99+

Classic Reuben (Pastrami)

$9.99+

Four-Way Fish Sandwich

$14.99

French Dip Sandwich

$14.99

Hot Corn Beef Sandwich

$9.99+

Hot Pastrami

$9.99+

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

Greek To Me

Traditional Gyro Wrap

$13.99

Falafel Wrap

$12.99

Thee City's Bowl

$14.00

Spinach Pie

$12.99

Pastitsio

$14.00

Moussaka

$15.00

Chicken Pita Wrap

$13.99

Pork Pita Wrap

$13.99

Wraps & Burgers

Avocado Turkey Bacon Wrapped

$14.99

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.75

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.99

Mushroom Bacon Avocado and Swiss Burger

$15.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Soups

Cup of Daily Soup 8 oz.

$4.99

Bowl of Daily Soup 16 oz.

$5.99

Cup of Avgolomeno (Chicken, Egg, & Lemon Soup)

$5.99

Bowl of Avgolomeno (Chicken, Egg, & Lemon Soup)

$6.99

Dinner

Seafood Starters

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Ouzo Mussels

$10.00

Starters

Cold Pikilia

$12.00

Tzatziki

$7.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Dolmades

$7.00

Tirokafteri

$6.00

Spanakopita

$10.00

Gyro Appetizer

$12.00

Falafel

$9.00

Saganaki

$10.00

Hummus

$7.00

Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

$10.00

Eat Greens

Greek Salad

$10.00

Waldorf Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Soup & Salad Bar

$15.99

Sandwiches & Burgers

Pita Wrap

$14.99

Classic Burger

$14.99

Mushroom, Bacon, and Swiss Burger

$14.99

Four-Way Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.99

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

House Specials and Meats

Pastitsio

$18.00

Moussaka

$22.00

Roasted Chicken

$22.00

Thee Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$20.00

Sweet & Sour Pork

$20.00

Pork Chops

$21.00

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Rib-eye Steak

$26.00

Oven-Roasted Turkey

$20.00

Lamb Shank

$20.00

Beef Tenderloin Kebab

$24.00

Gyro Platter

$18.00

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Stuffed Peppers

$15.00

Chicken Kebab

$18.00

Liver & Onions

$20.00

Combination Plate

$22.00

Seafoods

Fresh Swordfish Fillet

$22.00

Fresh Salmon Fillet

$21.00

Fresh Red Snapper Fillet

$25.00

Grouper Green

$22.00

Key West Fish

$19.00

Bronzino

$22.00

Haddock Piccata

$23.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$22.00

Golden Duo

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Dinner Sides

Rice

$4.00

Roasted Potato

$4.00

Vegetables

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Baklava

$7.00

Galaktoboureko (Greek Flan)

$6.00

Rizogalo

$6.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Apple Pie with Ice Cream

$8.00

Blueberry Pie with Ice Cream

$8.00

Bread Pudding with Whipped Cream

$7.00

Kids Menu

Breakfast

Blueberry Pancake and Egg

$4.00

Chocolate Pancake and Egg

$4.00

Silver Dollar Pancakes (4)

$3.00

French Toast and Eggs

$4.00

1/2 Waffle and Eggs

$4.00

Mini Omelet and Potato

$5.00

Breakfast Platter

$7.00

Lunch

Cheeseburger and Fries

$7.00

1/2 Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.00

Beef Nuggets and Fries

$7.00

Dinner

Cheeseburger and Fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.00

Rice and Chicken

$7.00

Spaghetti and Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Specials

Breakfast specials

Breakfast special

$7.00

Smoke salmon benedict

$13.99

Lox Sandwich

$12.99

Breakfast Platter

$9.99

Lunch specials

Twin Gyro

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$9.99
Chicken Parm with Fries

Chicken Parm with Fries

$12.99

Soup and Salad Bar

$10.99

Happy Hour

House Wine

$5.00

Beer

$3.50

Early Bird Specials

EB Traditional Gyro Wrap

$17.99

EB Stuffed Peppers

$17.99

EB Liver & Onions

$17.99

EB Oven Roasted Turkey

$17.99

EB Fish & chips

$17.99

EB Sweet & Sour Chicken

$17.99

EB Pork Chop

$17.99

EB Country Fried Steak

$17.99

Dinner specials

Linguine Vodka with Shrimp

Linguine Vodka with Shrimp

$15.99

Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coca Cola Original

$3.99

Coke Zero Sugar

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.25

Iced Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Water

Beer & Wine

Beer & Wine

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Modelo

$5.65

Stella

$5.85

Corona

$5.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.85

Budlight

$4.75

Ala Morado

$6.25

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pino Grigio

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Pino Noir

$7.00

Mythos

$5.75

Zeo Blue (Greek)

$6.00

Zeo Black (Greek)

$6.00

Mythos (Greek)

$6.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.50

Guiness

$4.50

Yengling

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

O'douls

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Amberbock

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Amarone Della Vlpolicella La Bastia Ca' De Rocchi

$35.00+

Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Ca' De Rocchi

$12.00+

Chartto Campo Delle Rose Ca' De Rocchi

$12.00+

Donna Lazio IGP Bianco Poggio Le Volpi

$18.00+

Sugar Super Blend (Cab Sauc Mer) Ca' De Rocchi

$15.00+

Merlot Prato Del Faggio

$15.00+

Ripasso Superiore Della Valopolicelle

$15.00+

Corvina Imperial Selezione Famiglia Tinazzi

$15.00+

Bianco Brut Cuvee (Italy)

$8.00+

Moscato Rose' (Villa Balestra Italy)

$8.00+

Lamarca Prosecco (Italy)

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio, Canyon Road (CA)

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio, Impero (Italy)

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Canyon Road (CA)

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Italy

$9.00+

Kleoni Dry Wine (Greece)

$9.00+

Tsantali, Moschofilero (Greece)

$9.00+

Chardonnay, Canyon Road (CA)

$8.00+

Chardonnay, Impero (Italy)

$9.00+

Chardonnay, Copper Ridge

$7.00

Pinot Noir, Canyon Road (CA)

$8.50+

Pinot Noir, St. Joris (Chile)

$9.00+

Cabernet, Kleoni (Greece)

$9.00+

Malbec, Finca Las Moras (Argentina)

$9.00+

Malbec, Romulo (Argentina)

$9.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Finca Las Moras (Argentina)

$9.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Canyon Road (CA)

$8.50+

Cabernet, Impero (Italy)

$9.00+

Sangioves, Salus Terre Di Chieti (Italy)

$9.00+

Merlot, Copper Ridge (CA)

$26.00

Merlot, Canyon Road (CA)

$8.00+

Merlot, Impero (Italy)

$9.00+

Pepita Sangria (Red) (Italy)

$9.00+

White Zen, Copper Ride (CA)

$26.00

Happy Hour

House Wine

$5.00

Beer

$3.50

Cocktails

Cocktails (Copy)

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

House Vodka

$7.00

House Gin

$7.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Frozen Mudslide

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Traditional Margarita

$8.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sides

Side Fruit

$4.99

Side Potatoes

$3.99

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00

Crispy Bacon

$3.25

Xtra Crispy Bacon

$3.25

Soft Bacon

$3.25

Ham

$3.25

Sausage Patty

$3.25

Sausage Links

$3.25

Canadian Bacon

$3.25

1 Egg

$1.25

2 Eggs

$2.75

3 Eggs

$3.75

Maple Syrup

$1.99

Cheddar Cheese

$0.89

Jack Cheese

$0.89

Swiss Cheese

$0.89

American Cheese

$0.89

Provolone

$0.89

Feta Cheese

$1.25

Cup Grits with Cheese

$3.25

Cup of Grits

$2.50

Bowl of Grits with Cheese

$3.75

Bowl of Grits

$3.25

Coleslaw

$3.99

Cup Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Crispy Hasbrown

$3.99

Hashbrown

$3.99

Side Tomatoes

$3.99

Green Peppers

$0.89

Red Onions

$0.69

Onions

$0.69

Jalopeno

$0.69

Extra Tzatziki

$1.99

Pita Bread

$1.25

Wheat Toast

$1.25

White Toast

$1.25

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel

$1.50

Croissant

$1.50

English Muffins

$1.25

Extra Dressings

$1.99

Miscellaneous

$0.99

