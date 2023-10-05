Thee City Grill-Naples 3883 Tamiami Trail E,
Sunday Brunch
Sunday Brunch W/coffee
Omelets
Eggs Your Way
Crepes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Eggs Benedict
Pancakes
Waffles
French Toast
Breakfast Combo
Lunch Sandwiches
Lunch
Salads
Soup & Salad Bar
$15.99
Small Greek Salad
$6.00
Large Greek Salad
$10.00
Small Caesar Salad
$6.00
Large Caesar Salad
$10.00
Small Waldorf Avocado Salad
$9.00
Large Waldorf Avocado Salad
$15.00
Small Chicken Strawberry Salad
$9.00
Large Chicken Strawberry Salad
$15.00
Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
$9.00
Large Buffalo Chicken Salad
$15.00
Small Chef's Salad
$9.00
Large Chef's Salad
$15.00
Small Steak Fajita Salad
$14.00
Large Streak Fajita
$20.00
Small Asian Chicken Salad
$8.00
Large Asian Chicken Salad
$14.00
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Greek To Me
Wraps & Burgers
Soups
Dinner
Seafood Starters
Starters
Sandwiches & Burgers
House Specials and Meats
Pastitsio
$18.00
Moussaka
$22.00
Roasted Chicken
$22.00
Thee Chicken Piccata
$18.00
Sweet & Sour Chicken
$20.00
Sweet & Sour Pork
$20.00
Pork Chops
$21.00
Baby Back Ribs
$18.00
Rib-eye Steak
$26.00
Oven-Roasted Turkey
$20.00
Lamb Shank
$20.00
Beef Tenderloin Kebab
$24.00
Gyro Platter
$18.00
Lamb Chops
$28.00
Stuffed Peppers
$15.00
Chicken Kebab
$18.00
Liver & Onions
$20.00
Combination Plate
$22.00
Seafoods
Desserts
Kids Menu
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Specials
Breakfast specials
Happy Hour
Early Bird Specials
Dinner specials
Beverages
Apple Juice
$4.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Coca Cola Original
$3.99
Coke Zero Sugar
$3.99
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.25
Diet Coke
$3.99
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Hot Tea
$3.25
Iced Sweet Tea
$3.25
Iced Unsweetened Tea
$3.25
Lemonade
$3.99
Milk
$3.50
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Regular Coffee
$3.25
Root Beer
$3.99
Sprite
$3.99
Tomato Juice
$4.00
Water
Beer & Wine
Beer & Wine
Mimosa
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Modelo
$5.65
Stella
$5.85
Corona
$5.75
Michelob Ultra
$4.85
Budlight
$4.75
Ala Morado
$6.25
Chardonnay
$7.00
Pino Grigio
$7.00
Cabernet
$7.00
Merlot
$7.00
Pino Noir
$7.00
Mythos
$5.75
Zeo Blue (Greek)
$6.00
Zeo Black (Greek)
$6.00
Mythos (Greek)
$6.00
Corona Extra
$5.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Miller Light
$4.50
Guiness
$4.50
Yengling
$4.50
Heineken
$4.50
O'douls
$4.50
Budweiser
$4.50
Bud Light
$4.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.50
Amberbock
$4.50
Coors Light
$4.50
Amarone Della Vlpolicella La Bastia Ca' De Rocchi
$35.00+
Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Ca' De Rocchi
$12.00+
Chartto Campo Delle Rose Ca' De Rocchi
$12.00+
Donna Lazio IGP Bianco Poggio Le Volpi
$18.00+
Sugar Super Blend (Cab Sauc Mer) Ca' De Rocchi
$15.00+
Merlot Prato Del Faggio
$15.00+
Ripasso Superiore Della Valopolicelle
$15.00+
Corvina Imperial Selezione Famiglia Tinazzi
$15.00+
Bianco Brut Cuvee (Italy)
$8.00+
Moscato Rose' (Villa Balestra Italy)
$8.00+
Lamarca Prosecco (Italy)
$9.00+
Pinot Grigio, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.00+
Pinot Grigio, Impero (Italy)
$9.00+
Sauvignon Blanc, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.00+
Sauvignon Blanc, Italy
$9.00+
Kleoni Dry Wine (Greece)
$9.00+
Tsantali, Moschofilero (Greece)
$9.00+
Chardonnay, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.00+
Chardonnay, Impero (Italy)
$9.00+
Chardonnay, Copper Ridge
$7.00
Pinot Noir, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.50+
Pinot Noir, St. Joris (Chile)
$9.00+
Cabernet, Kleoni (Greece)
$9.00+
Malbec, Finca Las Moras (Argentina)
$9.00+
Malbec, Romulo (Argentina)
$9.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon, Finca Las Moras (Argentina)
$9.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.50+
Cabernet, Impero (Italy)
$9.00+
Sangioves, Salus Terre Di Chieti (Italy)
$9.00+
Merlot, Copper Ridge (CA)
$26.00
Merlot, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.00+
Merlot, Impero (Italy)
$9.00+
Pepita Sangria (Red) (Italy)
$9.00+
White Zen, Copper Ride (CA)
$26.00
Happy Hour
Sides
Side Fruit
$4.99
Side Potatoes
$3.99
Side Hashbrowns
$4.00
Crispy Bacon
$3.25
Xtra Crispy Bacon
$3.25
Soft Bacon
$3.25
Ham
$3.25
Sausage Patty
$3.25
Sausage Links
$3.25
Canadian Bacon
$3.25
1 Egg
$1.25
2 Eggs
$2.75
3 Eggs
$3.75
Maple Syrup
$1.99
Cheddar Cheese
$0.89
Jack Cheese
$0.89
Swiss Cheese
$0.89
American Cheese
$0.89
Provolone
$0.89
Feta Cheese
$1.25
Cup Grits with Cheese
$3.25
Cup of Grits
$2.50
Bowl of Grits with Cheese
$3.75
Bowl of Grits
$3.25
Coleslaw
$3.99
Cup Cottage Cheese
$3.99
Crispy Hasbrown
$3.99
Hashbrown
$3.99
Side Tomatoes
$3.99
Green Peppers
$0.89
Red Onions
$0.69
Onions
$0.69
Jalopeno
$0.69
Extra Tzatziki
$1.99
Pita Bread
$1.25
Wheat Toast
$1.25
White Toast
$1.25
Bagel and Cream Cheese
$3.50
Bagel
$1.50
Croissant
$1.50
English Muffins
$1.25
Extra Dressings
$1.99
Miscellaneous
$0.99
Otter-Owner Dinner
Starters
Seafood Starters
Sandwiches & Burgers
House Specials and Meats
Lamb Chops
$28.00
Stuffed Peppers
$15.00
Chicken Kebab
$18.00
Liver & Onions
$16.00
Combination Plate
$22.00
Pastitsio
$18.00
Moussaka
$18.00
Roasted Chicken
$22.00
Thee Chicken Piccata
$18.00
Sweet & Sour Chicken
$16.00
Sweet & Sour Pork
$16.00
Pork Chops
Baby Back Ribs
$18.00
Rib-eye Steak
$26.00
Oven-Roasted Turkey
$18.00
Lamb Shank
$20.00
Beef Tenderloin Kebab
$24.00
Gyro Platter
$15.00
Seafoods
Desserts
Beer
Wine
Amarone Della Vlpolicella La Bastia Ca' De Rocchi
$35.00+
Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Ca' De Rocchi
$12.00+
Chartto Campo Delle Rose Ca' De Rocchi
$12.00+
Donna Lazio IGP Bianco Poggio Le Volpi
$18.00+
Sugar Super Blend (Cab Sauc Mer) Ca' De Rocchi
$15.00+
Merlot Prato Del Faggio
$15.00+
Ripasso Superiore Della Valopolicelle
$15.00+
Corvina Imperial Selezione Famiglia Tinazzi
$15.00+
Bianco Brut Cuvee (Italy)
$8.00+
Moscato Rose' (Villa Balestra Italy)
$8.00+
Lamarca Prosecco (Italy)
$9.00+
Pinot Grigio, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.00+
Pinot Grigio, Impero (Italy)
$9.00+
Sauvignon Blanc, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.00+
Sauvignon Blanc, Italy
$9.00+
Kleoni Dry Wine (Greece)
$9.00+
Tsantali, Moschofilero (Greece)
$9.00+
Chardonnay, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.00+
Chardonnay, Impero (Italy)
$9.00+
Pinot Noir, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.50+
Pinot Noir, St. Joris (Chile)
$9.00+
Cabernet, Kleoni (Greece)
$9.00+
Malbec, Finca Las Moras (Argentina)
$9.00+
Malbec, Romulo (Argentina)
$9.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon, Finca Las Moras (Argentina)
$9.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.50+
Cabernet, Impero (Italy)
$9.00+
Sangioves, Salus Terre Di Chieti (Italy)
$9.00+
Merlot, Copper Ridge (CA)
$26.00
Merlot, Canyon Road (CA)
$8.00+
Merlot, Impero (Italy)
$9.00+
Pepita Sangria (Red) (Italy)
$9.00+
White Zen, Copper Ride (CA)
$26.00
Cocktails
Thee City Grill-Naples Location and Ordering Hours
(239) 228-5921
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM