Thee Taco Station
Food
Quesadilla Tacos
- Steak Quesadilla Tacos w/fries$11.50
Steak Fajita Quesadilla Tacos, with Seasoned French Fries choices of toppings
- Chicken Quesadilla Tacos w/fries$10.00
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla Tacos, with Seasoned French Fries choices of toppings
- Mix Quesadilla Tacos w/fries$12.00
1 Chicken Fajita 1 Steak Fajita Quesadilla Taco, with Seasoned French Fries choices of toppings
- Shrimp Quesadilla Tacos w/fries$13.50
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla Tacos, with Seasoned French Fries choices of toppings
Sauces
Bottled Sauce
Thee Taco Station Location and Ordering Hours
(346) 221-1694
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM