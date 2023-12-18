Filling Station Ames
KITCHEN
BREAKFAST
- Farmers Burrito$8.49
Ham, bacon, Red Granite Farm eggs, hash browns, mayo, flour tortilla
- Pulled Pork Burrito$8.99
House smoked pork shoulder, diced onions, diced bell peppers, Red Granite Farm eggs, hash browns, cheese, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
- Brisket Burrito$9.49
house smoked brisket, diced onions, diced bell peppers, hash browns, Red Granite Farm eggs, 3 cheese blend, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
- Metcalf Burrito$8.49
Bacon, diced onions, diced bell peppers, candied jalapeños, Red Granite Farm eggs, hash browns, 3 cheese blend, garlic aioli, flour tortilla
- Veggie Burrito$8.49
Spinach, roasted tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, diced onions, diced bell peppers, Red Granite Farm eggs, hash browns, 3 cheese blend, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$8.50
3 Red Granite Farm eggs, diced ham, 3 cheese blend
- Denver Omelette$9.00
3 Red Granite Farm eggs, diced ham, diced onion, diced bell peppers
- Veggie Omelette$8.50
3 Red Granite Farm eggs, spinach, roasted tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, diced onions, diced bell peppers, 3 cheese blend
- Campbell Omelette$9.00
3 Red Granite Farm eggs, house smoked pork shoulder, diced onions, diced bell peppers
- Custom Omelette$6.90
3 Red Granite Farm eggs with your choice of ingredients
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.49
House made biscuit or muffin, fried hard Red Granite Farm egg, cheddar cheese, with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage
- Biscuits & Gravy$7.99
Homemade buttermilk biscuit, homemade sausage gravy, topped with optional 2 Red Granite Farm fresh eggs
- Metcalf Skillet$10.00
Hash browns, diced bacon, diced onions, diced bell peppers, candied jalapeños, 3 cheese blend, 2 over easy Red Granite farm fresh eggs, wheat toast
- Basic Breakfast$10.00
Hash browns or pancakes, Ham, bacon or sausage, 2 Red Granite Farm Fresh eggs - cooked your way, white or wheat toast
- Breakfast Quesadilla$8.49
Flour tortilla, 3 cheese blend, candied jalapeños, pickled red onion, bacon, Red Granite farm scrambled eggs, chipotle aioli
- Toaster$8.00
Texas toast, American cheese, chipotle aioli, scrambled eggs, your choice of sausage, bacon, or veggie with picked red onions, roasted tomatoes, and spinach
- Farmers Bowl$8.99
- Pancakes$5.00
2 Home made butter milk pancakes
- Hashbrowns$3.50
- Fruit Cup$3.50
- 2 Eggs$3.50
- Toast$3.50
- Bacon$3.50
- Sausage$3.50
- Ham$3.50
- Kids Scramble$3.99
Scrambled Eggs and choice of bacon, ham or sausage
- Kids Pancakes$3.99
- Biscuit$3.50
- English Muffin$3.50
LUNCH
- Pork Tenderloin$10.49
Brined pork loin, hand tenderized, 4-step hand breaded, fried to perfection. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- Classic Burger$8.49
Fresh made 80/20 beef, your choice of lettuce, lettuce, onion, pickle
- Jalapeno Bacon Burger$10.49
Fresh made 80/20 chuck, jalapeno cream cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, brioche bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
House smoked pork shoulder, your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a brioche bun with house made Memphis bbq sauce
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$9.50
Texas toast, havarti, gouda, Colby jack, house made Memphis bbq sauce, house smoked brisket
- Cowboy Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla, 3 Cheese Blend, Candied Jalapeños, Picked Red Onions, House Smoked Pulled Pork, House Made Memphis BBQ Sauce
- Blueberry Brisket Melt$9.00
Texas toast, house smoked brisket, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, house made blueberry bourbon bbq sauce
- Mushroom & Swiss$9.99
Fresh made 80/20 chuck, roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce and garlic aioli
- Brisket Mac & Cheese$9.99
Macaroni noodles, house made cheese sauce, house smoked brisket
- Kids Grilled Cheese$4.99
- Fries$3.50
- Beans$3.50
- Mac & Cheese$3.50
- Brisket Mac Side$5.00
- Soup$3.50
- Potato Salad$3.50
Diced Russet potatoes, diced celery, diced red onion, sweet relish, mayonnaise, mustard, seasonings
- Broccoli Salad$3.50
Chopped Broccoli florets, diced red onion, toasted almonds, bacon, raisins, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, sugar, honey
BAKERY
GRAB N GO
- Power Lunch$5.99
Free range egg, Iowa smokehouse beef sticks, cheese, grapes, almonds, seeds, craisins
- Veggie Tray$5.99
Celery, cucumber slices, carrots, buttermilk ranch
- Chef Salad$7.49
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, turkey, ham, free range egg, feta cheese
- Chicken Bacon Salad$7.49
Lettuce, smoked chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, free range egg, feta cheese
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Smoked chicken, toasted almonds, celery, grapes, mayo, leaf lettuce, oatnut bread.
- Egg Salad Sandwich$6.99
Free range eggs, cream cheese sweet onion mustard, truffle salt, leaf lettuce, oatnut bread
- Ham Sandwich$6.99
Smoked ham, leaf lettuce, swiss cheese, oatnut bread
- Turkey Sandwich$6.99
Smoked turkey, lettuce, provolone cheese, oatnut bread
- Chicken Bacon Wrap$7.49
Smoked chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, ranch dressing, tortilla
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap$7.49
Ham, smoked chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, honey mustard, tortilla
- Granola Parfait$4.59
Vanilla yogurt, mixed berries, vanilla almond granola
- Cheese Cubes and Grapes$4.29
Grapes, Colby jack cheese cubes
- Grapes$3.79
Seedless table grapes
- Rice Pudding$3.49
Vanilla rice pudding, topped with cinnamon sugar
- Cottage Cheese$2.79
2% low fat small curd cottage cheese with pepper
- Clementines$4.79
Peeled and ready to eat
- Cheesecake$5.49
Cream cheese, graham crackers, chocolate chips
- Cajun Wrap$7.49
- Italian Wrap$7.49
- Drag It Through The Garden Wrap$7.49
