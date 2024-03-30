Skip to Main content
The Flying Pig BBQ
Pickup
ASAP
from
695 EAST HIGHWAY 24
0
Your order
The Flying Pig BBQ
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
695 EAST HIGHWAY 24, TORREY, UT 84775
Food
N/A BEVERAGE
BEER
Entrees
Sides
Salads
Desserts
Food
Entrees
Brisket
$18.00
Pork Ribs
$15.00
Short Ribs
$19.00
Boneless Chicken Thighs
$15.00
Sausage
$7.00
Pull pork sandwich
$10.00
Tacos
$14.00
Sides
LARGE
$12.00
SMALL
$6.00
Salads
Garden Salad
$12.00
Caesar Salad
$12.00
Desserts
CAKE BUTTER TOFFE
$6.00
New York Cheesecake
$7.00
Brownie
$6.00
Ice cream
$1.00
N/A BEVERAGE
DRINKS
SODA / JUICE
$2.99
WATER
$1.99
MOSTER
$4.00
BEER
BEER
$6.00
The Flying Pig BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(435) 425-2541
695 EAST HIGHWAY 24, TORREY, UT 84775
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11:30AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement