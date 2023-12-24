The Freerider Killington // Avi Shemtov Group 133 E mountain road
Apps
- Baked Brie$16.00
Puff Pastry filled with a baked brie wheel and tomato jam
- Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
served with beer cheese or brown mustard
- Chicken Wings$18.00
Brined and smoked crispy wings tossed in choice of: buffalo, general Tso's, dry rub, or maple sriracha
- Pimento Cheese$12.00
House made Pimento Cheese
- Vermont's Best Crab Cakes$18.00
Chef Jason's signature Maryland crab cakes with wilted spinach and ramp, garlic-naisse
BBQ Plates
Dips
Flatbreads
Salads
Sandwiches w/side
- Smoked Brisket Sandwhich$18.00
Sliced brisket, cole slaw, pickles, BBQ Sauce
- Pulled Pork Sandwhich$14.00
Smoked pork, cole slaw, pickles, BBQ sauce
- Smoked Turkey Sandwhich$16.00
Turkey breast, cole slaw, pickles, BBQ Sauce
- Falafel Burger$14.00
Crispy fried falafel patty, tzatziki, tomato, pickles
- Meatloaf Sandwhich$14.00
meatloaf, onion, Jalapeno, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce
- Turkey Meatloaf Sandwhich$16.00
turkey meatloaf, onion, jalapeno, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce
- French Dip Sandwich$16.00
Juicy prime rib steak thinly sliced, served with American on a French baguette. Served with one Side.
Veg. Stuff
Dessert
