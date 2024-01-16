Tekila N63W23675 Main Street
Featured Items
- Tacos (same)
3 tacos with choice of different carnes for each taco, topped with cilantro and onions, served on soft corn or flour tortillas served with sides of mexican rice & chihuahua cheese topped refried beans$11.99
- Burrito
choice of carne + filled with spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese served with a chipotle ranch side salad (no rice and beans side)$13.99
- Chimichanga
two fried flour tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese, diced tomatoes & one choice of carne served with sour cream, and rice & beans$15.99
Tekila - Food
Botanas (Appetizers)
- Basket Chips & Salsa
our house-made chips served with a side of mild red salsa we make on-site daily$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chips & Dip
choice of tropical salsa or pico de gallo, served with house-made corn chips$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Elotes on a Cob
fresh ear of corn dressed in butter, mayo, queso fresco & paprika$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Guacamole & Chips
made in house guacamole, served with house-made corn chips$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Muy Loco Papas
fries topped with white queso sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, cilantro & choice of ground beef or chicken$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Nachos de la Casa
our house-made corn chips layered with white cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, bacon bits, black olives, fresh jalapeños, queso fresco, sour cream & guacamole with choice of ground beef or chicken$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Queso Dip
white queso topped with queso fresco & diced jalapeños, served with house-made corn chips$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Esquites
deconstructed Elotes on a Cob served in a dish$5.99
Ensaladas (Salads)
- Cajun Salmon & Mango Salad
spring mix tossed with a mango vinaigrette, topped with shredded cheddar, red onion, tropical salsa, and cajun salmon$15.99
- Chipotle Ranch
spring mix + romaine with red onions, shredded cheddar, chicken & tortilla strips served with chipotle ranch$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp & Avocado Salad
spring & romaine mix tossed with a cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with cajun shrimp, lime wedges, avocado, black bean and corn mix, pico de gallo, sour cream & queso fresco$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Taco Bowl
romaine lettuce topped with ground beef, black bean & corn mix with pico de gallo, tomato, shredded cheddar, red onion, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and chipotle ranch, all stuffed in a house-made taco bowl shell$11.99
Sandwich
- Casa Club
sliced turkey, ham, bacon strips, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, mayo & honey bbq in-between marble rye slices, served with fries$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Hamburguesa con Queso
classic cheeseburger with shredded lettuce, tomato slices, onions & cheddar cheese on a brioche bun, served with fries$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Queso Burger Quesadilla
6oz burger patty with shredded lettuce, swiss cheese, quesa mix (shredded cheddar, bacon bits, and pico de gallo) with chipotle ranch in-between crispy flour tortillas, served with fries$13.99
Platillos (Entrees)
- Bisteck a la Mexicana
8oz skirt steak, tomato sauce, onions, jalapeños, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans$15.99
- Burrito
choice of carne + filled with spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese served with a chipotle ranch side salad (no rice and beans side)$13.99
- Carne Azada
tender skirt steak, salad, rice and beans, served with corn or flour tortillas & guacamole$16.99
- Carne en la Tampiquena
broiled tender skirt steak + two chicken enchiladas, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans$21.99
- Chilaquiles
fried corn tortillas tossed with sauteed red salsa, topped with queso fresco and skirt steak does not include rice and beans$14.99
- Chimichanga
two fried flour tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese, diced tomatoes & one choice of carne served with sour cream, and rice & beans$15.99
- Enchiladas
four chicken rolled tortillas topped with a rich red enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, and queso fresco, served with rice & beans$14.99
- Fajitas
choice of carne, bell pepper strips & onions, served with corn or flour tortillas + rice and beans$17.99
- Flautas
four fried tortillas stuffed with potatoes, topped with shredded lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream, served with rice and beans$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Molcajete
steak, chicken breast, pork, nopel cactus, chorizo, shrimp, queso fresco, served with 6 corn or flour tortillas$23.99
- Quesadilla
choice of carne with chihuahua cheese, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & house guacamole. does not include rice & bean side$12.99
- Steak Alambre
tender skirt steak with bell peppers, chihuahua cheese, and side of guacamole served with corn tortillas + rice and beans$16.99
- Tostadas
two fried corn tortillas piled with refried beans, chicken, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, avocado & tomato, served with rice and beans$13.99
Ninos (Kid's)
- Kid - Quesadilla
two 6" chihuahua cheese filled flour tortillas, served with fries or applesauce$6.99
- Kid - Hamburger
classic burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Kid - Cheeseburger
classic burger + american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Kid - Taco
one taco with choice of chicken or ground beef either on a soft corn or flour tortilla, served with fries, applesauce or mexican rice$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Kid - Chicken Tenders
2 chicken tenders served with a side of fries, applesauce or mexican rice$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Sides
- Bacon Strips (3)$2.99
- Basket of Chips$0.99OUT OF STOCK
- Black Beans/Corn/Pico Mix Side$1.99
- Mexican Rice Side$2.99
- Side of Chipotle Ranch$0.99
- Refried Beans Side$2.99
- Tortillas (3)$2.99
- Guacamole Side (2 oz)$0.99OUT OF STOCK
- Guacamole Side (4 oz)$1.99
- Salsa - House Red$0.99
- Sour Cream Side (2 oz)$0.49OUT OF STOCK
- Papas Fritas (fries)$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Queso Dip Side (4oz)$0.99
Dessert
DAILY SPECIALS
Tekila - Tiki Menu
Food.
- BBQ Pork on a Stick
two 4oz pork belly pieces smothered in honey bbq$9.99
- Casa Club
sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & honey bbq on marble rye$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chips & Dip
choice of fresh pico de gallo or tropical salsa - served with house-made corn chips$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Churros
fried choux pastry dusted in cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate$4.99
- Elotes on a Cob
fresh ear of corn dressed in butter, mayo, queso fresco & paprika$4.99OUT OF STOCK
- Esquites
deconstructed elotes on the cob served in a dish with mayo, butter, queso fresco & paprika$5.99
- Grilled Cajun Shrimp Skewers
6 garlic buttered, cajun grilled shrimp on a stick$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Guacamole & Chips
made in house daily with fresh avocados, tomatoes, onions, and blend of seasonings, - served with house-made corn chips$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Queso Dip & Chips
white queso sauce topped with queso fresco & jalapenos - served with house-made corn chips$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Taco Bowl
romaine lettuce topped with ground beef, black bean/corn/ mix, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream & chipotle ranch, all stuffed in a house-made taco bowl shell$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Two Tacos
choice of carne (ground beef, chicken or steak), topped with cilantro and onion on soft corn or flour tortilla$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Walking Taco
nacho cheese tortilla chips topped with white queso sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro - choice of ground beef, chicken or steak$7.99
TOGO Drinks
Margaritas
- Charred Pineapple & Chipotle (750ml bottle)$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cranberry Apple (750ml bottle)$19.99OUT OF STOCK
- Dreamsicle Margarita (750ml bottle)$29.99
- Grapefruit (750ml bottle)$29.99
- Habanero Hibiscus (750ml bottle)$29.99
- Honey Tamarind (750ml bottle)$29.99
- House Lime (750ml bottle)$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mango Habanero (750 ml bottle)$29.99
- Prickly Pear (750ml bottle)$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- Salted Watermelon (750ml bottle)$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- Tropical (750ml bottle)$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Sangria (750ml Bottle)$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- Blackberry Sangria (750ml bottle)$29.99