Lunch/Dinner

Sides/Small Plates

Crispy Falafel

$9.95
Dip Sampler

Dip Sampler

$8.95

Tzatziki, spicy feta, and hummus, served with grilled pita points

Lemon Potatoes

Lemon Potatoes

$5.95

oven-roasted with our signature TGP BBQ blend seasoning, and fresh lemon

Dolmades

Dolmades

$6.95

Traditional grape leaves stuffed with rice

Gigantes

Gigantes

$6.95

Greek style gigante beans baked in tomato sauce

Greek Slaw

Greek Slaw

$6.95

Cabbage blend with carrots, lemon, olive oil, and red wine vinegar

Greek Croquettes

Greek Croquettes

$8.95

Crispy cheese puffs stuffed with kefalotiri cheese and drizzled with hot honey

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

$9.50

Griddled Cypriot cheese, with sour cherry preserve

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.95

Strained Greek yogurt with shaved cucumber, garlic, and EVOO

Spicy feta

Spicy feta

$6.95

Fire roasted red pepper, and feta cheese

hummus

hummus

$6.95

mashed chick peas blended with tahini

Sauce Side

2 oz portion

Pita Bread

$3.95

Char-grilled pita points

Side of Gyro Meat

$6.50

Fry Bar

Classic Fries

Classic Fries

$6.50

hand cut fries with wild oregano, salt & pepper, lemon

OG Fries

OG Fries

$7.50

hand cut fries with wild oregano, crumbled feta cheese, and a whole lotta lemon

TGP Fries

TGP Fries

$7.50

hand cut fries with shaved kefalotiri cheese, and honey mustard drizzle

Gyro Fries

Gyro Fries

$9.50

hand cut fries with wild oregano, beef & lamb gyro, and spicy feta

Feta Stix

$8.50

Salads

Classic Greek

Classic Greek

$11.95

Shredded romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, wild Greek oregano, olive oil, red wine vinegar

Greek Caesar

Greek Caesar

$12.25

Shredded romaine, chick peas, pickled onions, tomato, shredded kefalotiri cheese, crunchy pita croutons, tossed with house-made Tahini Caesar

Prassini Salad

Prassini Salad

$11.95

Shredded romaine, scallions, parsley, dill, crumbled feta cheese, tossed with house-made Greek Goddess Vinaigrette

Build Your Own

Pita

Pita

$11.95
Bowl

Bowl

$14.95

Sticks

Chicken Souvlaki

$6.50

Pork Souvlaki

$6.50

Shrimp Souvlaki

$8.00

Box of 6 sticks

$26.00

Box of 12 sticks

$52.00

Box of 18 sticks

$72.00

Box of 24 sticks

$96.00

Entrees

Moussaka

Moussaka

$18.95

Baked layers of eggplant, potato, ground beef, and bechamel sauce with a side of Greek salad

Pastichio

Pastichio

$18.95

Baked bucatini pasta with ground beef, and bechamel sauce, with a side of Greek salad

Gyro Platter

$16.95

Beef & Lamb Gyro, with french fries, greek salad, tzatziki, and pita bread

Souvlaki Platter

$16.95

2 souvlaki stix with french fries, greek salad, tzatziki and pita bread

Falafel Platter

$16.95

Crispy falafel with french fries, greek salad, tzatziki, and pita bread

Greek-Style Lamb Chops

Greek-Style Lamb Chops

$28.95

3 lamb chops marinated in Papou's garlic pepper rub, served with classic Greek salad, lemon potatoes, and tzatziki sauce

Drinks

Grab & Go

Greek Mountain Tea

Greek Mountain Tea

$4.50
Rosemary Mint Tea

Rosemary Mint Tea

$4.50
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$4.50
Souroti

Souroti

$3.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Coke

Coke

$2.25
Loux Lemonade

Loux Lemonade

$3.25
Loux Orangeade

Loux Orangeade

$3.25
Smart Water 20oz

Smart Water 20oz

$2.95

Coffee Bar

Freddo Espresso

Freddo Espresso

$4.95
Freddo Cappuccino

Freddo Cappuccino

$5.50

Frappe

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Espresso

$3.95

Americano

$4.50

Latte

$5.50

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.50

Bakery & Desserts

Bakery

Baklava Bites

$8.95

layered in phyllo pastry with chopped nuts, and organic honey

Bougatsa

$9.50

Semolina custard, between layers of phyllo

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$8.95
Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$8.95

Peinirli

$8.95

Shaved Graviera cheese with tomato sauce

Ekmek Kataifi Cup

Ekmek Kataifi Cup

$8.95

Dessert cup made with layers of kataifi dough, lemony custard, whipped cream, and pistachios

Orange Pie

Orange Pie

$8.95

Orange sponge cake with honey

Sweet Treats

Greek yogurt & sour cherry preserve

Greek yogurt & sour cherry preserve

$6.95

classic Greek strained yogurt with sour cherry preserve

House-Made rice pudding

House-Made rice pudding

$6.95

Rice pudding with cinnamon and raisins

Choco-freta

$2.50

chocolate layered wafer bar

Ion Dark Chocolate Bar

$3.95

Froyo Bar

TGP Classic

$5.95

The O.G

$5.95

De-constructed Baklava

$7.95

Koko's Coco

$7.95

Agora

Beverages

Three Cents Ginger Beer 4pk

$8.95

Three Cents Pink Grapefruit Soda 4pk

$8.95

Three Cents Cherry Soda 4pk

$9.95

Herbs/Spices

Papou's Garlic Pepper Rub

$9.25

Citris Thyme

$9.25

TGP House Blend

$9.25

Wild Greek Oregano

$9.25

Za'atar Seasoning

$9.25

Kalas Greek Iodized Sea Salt 8.8oz

$9.95

Fancy Peasant Grk Mountain Oregano Salt 2.58oz

$11.95

Salt Odyssey Smoked & Spicy 3.5oz

$10.95

Salt Odyssey Black Salt 3.5oz

$10.95

Daphne's & Chloe smoked Chili Flakes 1.76oz

$14.95

Daphnis & Chloe Bay Leaves 0.21oz

$11.95

Ariston Himalayan Pink Salt 6.7oz

$11.95

Ariston Black Sea Salt 6.7oz

$11.95

Pantry

Nescafe Frappe

$17.95

Barley Bites

$8.95

Athena sun dried figs

$5.95

Agrino Gigante Beans

$8.95

Xilopites Pasta

$11.95

Pan Greek yellow mustard

$3.95

Ariston Green Olives

$7.95

Ariston Kalamata Olives

$7.95

Misko no.10 Pasta

$7.95

Tre Gati Espresso Pods

$12.95

Ioannis Amaze Decaf Drip

$18.95

Ioannis Mexico Zongolica Drip

$18.95

Ioannis Ascend Drip

$18.95

Ioannis Rwanda Drip

$18.95

Ioannis Elevate Drip

$18.95

Bravo Greek Coffee 1Lb

$9.95

Ertha Basil/Cinnamon Cold Brew Tea 10pc

$9.95

Ertha Mandarin/Raspberry Cold Brew Tea 10pc

$9.95

Ertha Green/Rosemary Cold Brew Tea 10pc

$9.95

Swag

T Shirt

$24.95

Hat

$14.95

Socks

$8.95

Bracelet

$9.95

Key Chain

$9.95

Oils and Vinegars

Fancy Peasant EVOO mini 50mL

$6.95

Fancy Peasant EVOO 500mL

$35.95

Fancy Peasant EVOO 1LT

$44.95

Fancy Peasant EVOO 3LT

$68.95

Mitira Organic Olive Oil 250 mL

$14.95

Mitira Organic EVOO 1LT

$39.95

Ariston EVOO 350mL

$15.95

Hellenic Farms EVOO Cold Pressed 500mL

$17.95

Terra Medi EVOO 500mL

$14.95

Oilladi EVOO Cold Pressed 500mL

$16.95

YiaYia & Friends Aged Balsamic Vinegar 6.8oz

$31.95

YiaYia & Friends Chili oil 6.8oz

$24.95

YiaYia & Friends Garlic Oil 6.8oz

$24.95

YiaYia & Friends Basil Oil 6.8oz

$24.95

Navarino Icons EVOO 1LT

$36.95

Philippos Organic EVOO 500mL

$16.95

Ariston Summer Peach White Balsamic

$12.95

Ariston Truffle infused EVOO 8.45oz

$13.95

Ariston Saffron infused EVOO 8.45oz

$12.95

Black Balsamic Pearls

$13.95

Lemon Pearls

$13.95

White Balsamic Pearls

$13.95

Truffle Balsamic Pearls

$13.95

Mari Greek Lemon Juice 200mL

$2.25

Sweets/Desserts

Kandy's Sour Cherry Preserve with honey 14.1 oz

$9.95

Edessis Sour Cherry Preserve 16oz

$9.95

Trea Greek Forest Honey 14oz

$16.95

Mouriki Premium Pine Greek Honey 14oz

$16.95

Mouriki Premium Oak Honey 14oz

$16.95

Ariston Strawberry & Basil Jam 10.58oz

$6.95

Girl Meets Dirt Rhubarb Lavender Jam 7.7oz

$6.95

Girl Meets Dirt Hot Pepper Jam 7.7oz

$6.95

Girl Meets Dirt Pear Balsamic Jam 7.7oz

$6.95

Kandy's Vanilla & Chocolate spoon dip 13.4oz

$8.95

Navarino Icons Olive Tapenade 6.7oz

$13.95

Kandy's Tahini Spread

$9.95